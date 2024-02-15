Arkhan Thai Cuisine 107 Military Ave
Food
Appetizers
- Laab Wings$9.00
Fried chicken in laab seasoning and topped with green onion, onions, cilantro. 8 pieces
- Curry Wings$9.00
Fried chicken in a homemade curry sauce topped with onions, bell pepper, basil. 8 Pieces
- Sweet & Spicy Wings$9.00
sweet and spicy wings made with a homemade sauce. 8 Pieces
- Crab Rangoons$5.00
Fried crab cheese wonton 5 pieces.
- Eggrolls$1.50
- Papaya Salad$8.00
Shredded papaya with tomato's, lime and crushed peanuts in homemade sauce.
- Cucumber Salad$8.00
- Tom Pho$12.00
- Thum Mee$12.00
Noodles
- Pho$11.00
- Pho Combo$12.00
Rice Noodles in a beef based broth with sliced beef and meatballs and tripe and shrimp and imitation crab meat.
- Pho Boat$12.00+
Rice Noodles in a pork based broth with sliced pork and pork meatballs and topped with fried garlic and fried pork skins.
- Ramen Pho Boat$12.00
- Pho Rib$15.00
Rice Noodles in a beef-based broth with sliced beef and meatballs and tripe with a beef rib.
- Khao Poon$10.50
- Kapoon Kua Tshiab$10.50
Vermicelli noodles with a beef based broth with sliced pork and topped with green onions with a side lime, mint and a side of sauce.
- Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide thick noodles broccoli and with chicken & eggs cooked in a homemade sauce.
- Drunken Noodles$13.00
Wide thick noodles, green & red bell peppers cooked with chicken & eggs cooked with a homemade sauce.
- Pad Thai$13.00
- Curry Pho$12.00
House Specials
- Tom Yum Goong$15.00
- Creamy Tom Yum Goong$15.00
- Tom Yum Gai$15.00
- Mussle Stir Fry$15.00
- Arkhan Stir Fry$14.00
- Salt & Pepper Fried Shrimp$15.00
Fried shrimp with jalapeños and onions.
- Laab$15.00
- Pork Belly Laab$14.00
- Potato Curry$13.00
- Chicken Curry$13.00
- Fried Rice Combo$14.00
- Fried Rice$10.00
- Pad Kra Pao$13.00
Ground meat of choice stir fried in homemade sauce, basil and a side of white rice topped with a fried egg.
- Pad Kra Pao special$14.00
Pad Kra Pao special comes with pork belly and fried tofu and rice, eggs.
- Pad Thai$13.00
- Pad See Ew$13.00