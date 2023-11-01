Armadillo Bar & Grill 97 Abeel St
Dinner Menu
Appetizers (Dinner)
Avocado, lime, cilantro, and pico de gallo
Breaded and fried pickled jalapeños stuffed with shrimp Monterey jack cheese and sour cream on a side
Three tortillas rolled table side with cheese and sauce. Choice of filling
Crispy fried, salsa roja
Cheese fondue, and pico de gallo
House-made corn tortilla chips, Monterey jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Served a side of chipotle mayo
Fried yuca served with chipotle mayo
Served with mayo, cheese, and Mexican chile powder
Platos Fuertes
Two corn tortillas served with rice, beans and side of guacamole
Corn tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, side pinto beans, and poblano rice. Topped with sour cream and pico de gallo
Huge crispy flour tortilla filled with Monterey jack cheese, choice of meat. Side of refried beans and poblano rice. Topped with sour cream and pico de gallo
Crispy flour tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, side pickled onions, and fruit relish. Grilled chicken
Flour tortilla, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, salsa Verde and side of poblano rice and sour cream
Grilled red and green bell peppers, onions, sides of flour tortillas, sour cream, and cheese
Monterey jack cheese, refried beans, guacamole, salsa Verde, poblano rice
Romaine hearts, cotija, pumpkin seeds & Caesar dressing
Crispy-flour tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, black beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes sour cream, and guacamole
Rice, black beans, sautéed broccoli, pepper corn, wasabi mayo
Served with garlic in a salsa Verde sauce, a side of rice, and black beans
Served in a cream sauce with roasted vegetables
Angus beef, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, side jalapeño mayo and fries
Kids Menu (Dinner)
Desserts
Sides (Dinner)
Drinks Menu
Margaritas
House Blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh lime --tart and refreshing
House Blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, rose's lime
Del maguey Vida Mezcal, cointreau, fresh lime, tajin rim
Mexican Sodas
Cervezas - Bottles
Liquor
Tequila
Cocktails
Tito's vodka, wild moon lavender, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
Mezcal, campari, sweet vermouth
Tequila, Gifford pamplemousse, fresh lime, fresh grapefruit
White rum, fresh mint leaves, agave syrup, served with club soda
Vodka, dry vermouth, and olive juice