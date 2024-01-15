Armadillo Restaurant LaSalle, CO
Appetizers / Quesadillas
- Combination Nachos$15.25
House chips topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, fresh guacamole & sour cream
- Guacamole Salad$10.99
Fresh avocados hand mashed with jalapenos, onions, and spices on a bed of lettuce
- Taquitos$11.99
Choice of shredded beef, chicken, or pork rolled in corn tortillas then fried to perfection. Served with guacamole and fresh arbol salsa
- Machaca Nachos$14.99
Tortilla chips covered in spicy shredded beef and pico de gallo topped with melted jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
- Armadillo Hot Wings$17.25
One full pound of our crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Armadillo sauce
- Chile Con Queso To Go$9.99+
Our secret blend of cheeses and chilies served with tortilla chips
- Grande Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla$13.50
Tender chicken, cheddar and pico de gallo folded into a giant chipotle tortilla served with sour cream and guacamole
- Poblano Steak Quesadilla$14.99
Poblano Steak Quesadilla Roasted poblano peppers, grilled onions, marinated steak and jack cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Cheddar and monterey jack cheese
Soups and Salads
- Taco Salad$14.50
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken on salad greens with tomatoes, olives, cheese and green chili in a crispy tortilla shell topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Chicken Fiesta Salad$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken on salad greens with cheese, red onions, black olives, tomatoes and guacamole
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.99+
Shredded chicken, green chilies and garlic in a savory broth then garnished with jack cheese and tortilla strips
- Chicken and Rice Soup$7.99+
A rich tomato broth with shredded chicken, spanish rice and white onion, garnished with cilantro and fresh avocado
- Menudo$9.50+
"The Mexican Cure" made from scratch with a combination of tripe, hominy, and spices in a red chili broth
Fajitas
Traditional Dinners
- Chile Relleno Dinner$14.50
Two soft or crispy rellenos topped and smothered served with rice and beans
- Tamale Dinner$14.50
Two steaming handmade tamales, choose from shredded beef or pork, served with mole sauce and rice and beans
- Green Chile Platter$14.50
Tender carnitas and our famous green chili served with beans, rice and tortillas a true original
- Carnitas$17.99
Tender braised pork grilled with pico de gallo then served with black beans, spanish rice, guacamole and warm corn tortillas
- Discada Skillet$18.50
Steak, ham, chorizo and bacon sauteed together then served on a bed of grilled onions and jalapenos.
- Chicken Picado$16.99
Grilled chicken sauteed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes then served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Mexican Hamburger$16.25
Hamburger patty folded in a tortilla with beans smothered in green chili
- Poblano Chicken Platter$15.99
Tender strips of chicken sauteed with roasted poblano peppers, grilled onions and pico de gallo, then served on a bed of cilantro rice with a side of black beans
- Molcejete Bowl$22.99
Carne asada, grilled chicken breast, pork adovada, smoked sausage and grilled panella cheese, served with tortillas and a side of beans
- Chicken Chipotle Pasta$15.99
Grilled chicken served on top of penne pasta tossed with onions and jalapenos in our spicy chipotle cream sauce
Seafood
- Chimichanga con Marisco$17.25
Krab, shrimp, pico de gallo, and cream cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla fried to a golden brown. Smothered in a spicy cream sauce and topped with avocado served with cilantro rice and black beans
- Seafood Enchiladas$17.25
Tender krab, shrimp and pico de gallo wrapped in corn tortillas, smothered in our creamy del mar sauce with avocado slices served with black beans and cilantro rice
- Lime Grilled Tilapia$17.25
Lime Grilled tilapia Grilled tilapia filet on two spinach enchiladas topped with avocado slices served with black beans and cilantro rice
- Del Mar Pasta$17.25
Our seafood blend sauteed in pico de gallo in our creamy del mar sauce then served on a bed of penne pasta topped with jack cheese
Sopapillas / Turnovers / Chimichangas
- Sopapillas
Light pastry stuffed with your favorite filling and smothered in green chili
- Chimichangas
Wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried to a crunchy golden brown, smothered in green chili cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Mexican Turnovers
An Armadillo original! Flour dough filled with cheese, jalapenos, onions and your choice of meat, fried to a golden brown and smothered in green chili topped with sour cream
Breakfast
- Machaca con Huevo$13.99
Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo and shredded beef
- Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Two eggs any style nestled on fresh corn tortillas and smothered in green chili or ranchero chili
- Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Eggs scrambled with spicy chorizo rolled into a flour tortilla and smothered with green chili and melted cheese
- Armadillo Omelette$13.99
Three egg omelet with diced ham and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with avocado slices, ranchero sauce and sour cream
- Los Cabos Skillet$13.99
Two eggs any style over chorizo, green peppers and onions topped with cheese and green chili on a sizzling skillet on a bed of potatoes
- Chile Relleno Omelet$13.99
Dinner Burritos
- Armarito$14.50
Seasoned ground beef, beans and spanish rice folded into a flour tortilla and served with sour cream
- Pollo Classico$14.50
Sauteed chicken, green chilies, tomatoes and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with rice and beans
- Burrito Supreme$13.99+
Two beef and bean burritos with sour cream and guacamole
- Carnitas Supreme$17.25
Giant burrito with pork carnitas, cilantro rice and beans smothered in green chili, served with sour cream and guacamole
- Meat Lovers Burrito$18.50
Giant burrito with steak, chicken, adovada, sausage, and beans smothered in green chili served with sour cream and guacamole
Dinner Tacos
- Steak Taco Dinner$17.50
Sauteed steak with pico de gallo and served with chile arbol salsa, spanish rice and black beans
- Tacos Colorado$15.75
Three soft or crispy tacos with grilled chicken or ground beef served with spanish rice and refried beans
- Tacos Matzatlan$17.25
Grilled shrimp, monterey jack cheese, and chile arbol sauce on soft corn tortillas, served with spanish rice and refried beans
- Baja Fish Tacos$17.99
Marinated tilapia lightly battered and fried served on corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch served with spanish rice and refried beans
- Tacos Michoacan$17.75
Three flour tortillas filled with carnitas, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with spanish rice and refried beans
Dinner Enchiladas
- Jalapeno Cream Enchiladas$17.75
Grilled chicken and shredded jack cheese wrapped in white corn tortillas, smothered with a roasted jalapeno cream sauce then served with black beans and cilantro rice
- Monterey Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas$15.50
Sauteed spinach with a touch of onion and garlic mixed with jack cheese and smothered with our spicy tomato sauce served with black beans, cilantro rice and sour cream
- Enchilada Platter$15.50
One cheese, one shredded chicken and one ground beef in our delicious red chili
- Enchilades Michoacan$17.50
Three carnitas enchiladas in a chili arbol salsa garnished with monterey jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes then served with spanish rice and refried beans
- Enchilada Torte$15.50
Layers of shredded chicken or ground beef, corn tortillas, cheese and your choice of red or green chili, with lettuce and tomato
- Tomatillo Chicken Enchiladas$15.50
Children's Menu
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Served with rice and beans
- Cheese Enchilada$5.99
Served with rice and beans
- Bean Burrito$5.99
Served with rice and beans
- Beef Taco$5.99
Served with rice and beans
- Mac and Cheese$6.49
Served with french fries
- Hamburger$6.49
Served with french fries
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Served with french fries
- Corn Dog$6.49
Served with french fries
- Dino Nuggets$6.49
Served with french fries