Armando’s Mexican Restaurant
Beverages
JUICE
MOCKTAILS
BOTTLE SODA
- Jarritos Strawberry$2.75
- Jarritos Tamarind$2.75
- Jarritos Pineapple$2.75
- Jarritos Lime$2.75
- Jarritos Mandarin$2.75
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$2.75
- Jarritos Grapefruit$2.75
- Jarritos Watermelon$2.75
- Jarritos Guava$2.75
- Jarritos Mango$2.75
- Mexican Coca Cola$2.75
- Mexican Sprite$2.75
- Mexican Fanta$2.75
- Sangria Pop$2.75
- Sidral$2.75
- Topochico$2.75
Hot Drinks
Carry Out
Dinners & Fajitas
- Chicken Fajita$16.50
- Steak Fajita$16.50
- Shrimp Fajita$17.75
- Vegetarian Fajita$16.25
- Grande Fajita$35.99
- Birria-Rito$16.95
Muy Grande Burrito filled with Birria, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Sliced Avocados, French Fries and a Jalapeno Toreado. Topped with Consome.
- Black Bean Tostadas Dinner$14.25
- Burrito Dinner$10.15
- Cabo Wabo$18.50
- California Burrito$16.25
- Carnitas Con Jalapeno Toreado$16.95
Slow Cooked Pork with Grilled onions and Jalapeno Toreado, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
- Chimichanga Dinner$14.25
- Combination Special$12.75
- Corn Taco Dinner$10.15
- Cuatro Combo$16.75
- Cuban Sandwich$10.55
- Enchilada Dinner$10.15
- Enchilada Suizas$15.25
- Enchiladas Rancho Grande$15.25
- Enchilado de Camarones$18.95
- Flautas Dinner$13.25
- Flour Taco Dinner$10.15
- Garlic Shrimp Dinner$18.95
- Mar Y Tierra$19.95
- Mexican Sandwich$14.25
- Milanesa$17.25
- Quesadilla Dinner$13.95
- Seafood Chimichanga Dinner$18.95
- Taco Salad$12.25
- Tamale Dinner$10.15
- Tampiquena$16.25
- Torta de Carnitas$14.95
- Torta de Pastor$14.95
- Torta de Pollo$11.75
- Torta de Res$11.75
- Torta Vegetariana$11.95
- Tostada Dinner$10.15
- Traditional Guisado$13.25
- Wet Burrito Supreme$15.25
Appetizers
6 Packs
Daily Specials
Sides
- Avocado Slices$4.00
- Beans
- Black Beans 1/2 Pint$4.25
- Charro Beans-Pint$4.95
- Cheese
- Chorizo Beans
- Cilantro - 2 oz$1.00
- Consome$1.50
- Corn Chips
- Fench Fries$3.50
- Flour Chips
- Fried Plantains$4.50
- Gravy
- Green Pepper$0.75
- Ground Beef - Pint$5.25
- Guacamole
- Guacamole Chips Combo
- Hot Salsa
- Jalapeno
- Lemon$1.00
- Lettuce
- Lime$1.00
- Mild Salsa
- Olives - 3 oz$1.00
- Onions
- Pico de Gallo
- Ranch 2 oz$0.75
- Rice
- Sour Cream
- Suiza Sauce
- Tomato
- Tortilla Side
- White Rice
A la Cart
Taqueria
Family Specials
Beverages To-Go
- 20 oz
- 2 Liter$2.95
- Horchata$4.95
- Margarita TO-GO
Desserts To-Go
Lunch Specials-Carry out
- Burrito Lunch$7.25
Chicken, Ground Beef, Chunky Beef or Refried beans and Cheese Burritos all with beans inside. Lunch Specials served with Refried beans and Spanish Rice on the side.
- Corn Taco Lunch$7.25
Ground Beef, Chicken, or Beans and Cheese Hard Tacos, served with Lettuce and Tomato. Lunch Specials served with Refried beans and Spanish Rice on the side.
- Flour Taco Lunch$7.25
Soft or Fried, Ground Beef, Chicken, or Beans and Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes. Lunch Specials served with Refried beans and Spanish Rice on the side.
- Enchilada Lunch$7.25
Ground Beef, Chicken, Refried or Black Beans Topped with Melted Cheese on Top. Lunch Specials served with Refried beans and Spanish Rice on the side.
- Tamale Lunch$7.25
Home made Pork Tamales topped with Armando's Mexican Chilli. Lunch Specials served with Refried beans and Spanish Rice on the side.
- Tostadas Lunch$7.25
Ground Beef, Chicken, or Refried Beans and cheese tostadas Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes. Lunch Specials served with Refried beans and Spanish Rice on the side.