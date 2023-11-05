Armistice Brewing Company Napa
16oz 4-Packs
- 10% off Build-Your-Own-Case
Get 10% off when you buy six 4-packs!
- Rich City Pils - 4-Pack$18.00
German-Style Pilsner, 4.9% ABV: What are the brewers drinking when they clock out? It's usually something bright, clear, and dry, with a firm noble-hop bitterness that is balanced by rich continental malt character, and clocks in at less than 5%. We brewed this pilsner with no one in mind but ourselves and the hard working people of Rich City.
- Mist Trail - 4-Pack$18.00
Hazy Pale Ale, 5.5% ABV: This beer is exactly what we’d reward ourselves with at the top of Yosemite's Mist Trail: a rip-rap trail across your palate, precisely laid with Mosaic and Wakatu. It's hazy, juicy, and not too boozy because the way down is dangerous.
- Saison Vraiment 4-Pack$18.00
Belgian- Style Saison, 6.2% ABV: This traditional take on a continental style is drier than a hef, more interesting than a wheat beer, and redolent of earth and spice. Try a saison. Really.
- Moscow Mule 12oz 4-Pack$17.00
Canned Cocktail Seltzer, 11.1% ABV; We don’t have a full bar, but we do have a canned cocktail seltzer that clocks in at over 11% that is tart, with a hint of spice, and only ever so slightly sweet. Throw it in your favorite copper mug and drink to Ukraine.
- Handsome Bouquet - 4-Pack$21.00
West Coast IPA, 7% ABV, Dry-hopped w/ Mosaic, Strata, & El Dorado hops: Handsome is as handsome does, and what this handsome bouquet does is flirt with the senses with notes of starfruit, berry pie, and sticky nugs.
- Sunflower Sutro - 4-Pack$21.00
West Coast IPA, 7.2% ABV, Dry-hopped w/ Centennial & Vics Secret: The next time you walk on the banks of the tincan banana dock and sit down under the huge shade of a Southern Pacific locomotive to look at the sunset over the box house hills and cry, do so with a crispy West Coast in hand with new school juicy fruit notes and old school resin.
- Taco Money - 4-Pack$21.00
Hazy IPA, 7.2% ABV, Dry-hopped w/ Citra, El Dorado, Rakau and Mosaic: The Armistice Team knows what tips are: taco money. Because you can’t tax a belly full of tacos. This is the perfect beer to enjoy alongside your hard-earned taco money. Chock full of Citra, El Dorado, Rakau and Mosaic, it can be tempting to brownbag it while you’re waiting for your order at El Garage, Flor de Jalisco, or La Raza, but of course we would NEVER suggest it.
- Tiki Town - 4-Pack$26.00
Smoothie Sour, 6% ABV, w/ Pineapple & Pink Guava: This beer will take you to some white dude’s exoticized vision of Polynesia — a palm-fronded & umbrella’d island paradise. With over 1000 pounds of pink guava and pineapple, it’s a tropical, sugar-coated articulation of imperialism in a glass.
- Deader than You 4-pack$26.00
Hazy TIPA, 11% ABV, Dry-hopped w/ Citra & Strata: assive coldside additions of Citra and Strata will kill you dead. The nose on this nightmare is a hair-, hell-, and dead-raising combo of candied orange, diesel, and pine tar.
- Hearse Lady - 4-Pack$21.00
Smoked Marshmallow Porter, 7% ABV, brewed w/ Marshmallow & Smoked Malts: The Québécoise who rode in a horse-drawn hearse while smoking a pipe in 1871 is a vibe. So is this darkly sweet, marshmallow smoked porter that we brewed in her honor.
- We're Open in Napa - 4-Pack$21.00
Hazy IPA, 7.2% ABV, Dry-hopped w/ Simcoe & HBC586: We're open in Napa! Come check out our second location at 1040 Clinton Street in beautiful downtown Napa! If you can't make it up, you can crack open a super aromatic hazy IPA to tide you over! This is a Classic Armistice hazy with a soft, chewy mouthfeel and the strawberry candy aromas of the new hop we’re most excited about!
- Green New Zeal - 4-Pack$21.00
New Zealand Hazy IPA, 7.2% ABV: Our GABF-winning Hazy IPA is back! New Zealand hops started blowing our minds about ten years ago. Exclusively dry-hopped with New Zealand varietals such as Nelson, Motueka, and Nectaron, this award-winning hazy deliver those citrus, floral and tropical notes we’ve all come to love.
Accessories
- Rich City Dad Hat- Black$30.00
A very fancy take on the classic dad hat, this black cordoroy version keeps the iconic 6-panel lewk, but upgrades it with twill lining and a brass clasp on the strapback.
- Rich City Dad Hat -Driftwood$30.00
The classic 6-panel dad hat made of premium cotton with a pre-curved visor. Available in white, driftwood and maroon.
- Rich City Dad Hat - Cotton$30.00
The classic 6-panel dad hat made of premium cotton with a pre-curved visor. Available in white, driftwood and maroon.
- Rich City Dad Hat- Maroon$30.00
The classic 6-panel dad hat made of premium cotton with a pre-curved visor. Available in white, driftwood and maroon.
- Coulis 5-Panel Camper Hat$30.00
This cotton twill, five-panel camper hat features an unstructured mid-to-low crown fit, a super neat flat bill, a woven nylon strapback, and a full wrap of our coulis pattern. Pair it with our Coulis Button if you wanna look really fucking dapper.
- Multi-Species Bandana$10.00
You and your doggo and other dependents can match! Features both our modern peace-sign logo and our original hart & hound mark. Bringing critter folk together since 2017.
- Hart & Hound Sticker$2.00
Vinyl sticker with our "Hart and Hound" logo. Measures 4" x 2.77"
- Peace Sign Sticker$2.00
Vinyl sticker with our "Peace Sign" logo. Measures 2.84" x 3"
Glassware
- 10 oz Slender Tulip$12.00
For ten fancy ounces, this is what you need to put beer in. The stemmed beer goblet has a tulip-like bowl that provides room to swirl, and then gently tapers in at the lip, concentrating aromas for a pleasant nose. Featuring both our modern "peace sign" logo and the classic Armistice hart & hound.
- Logo Tulip Glass$10.00
16oz Glass. The glass we serve most of our beers in. Printed with our Hart and Hound logo in white.
- Peace Sign Stemless Glass$10.00
14 oz Rastal Stemless Glass with "Peace Sign" logo printed in green.
- 10 oz Belgian Tulip$10.00
10 oz Belgian Tulip: The smol version of our taproom standard Belgian. Features our original hart & hound logo in lavender. Everything tastes good in this glass!