2x points now for loyalty members
Armstrong Bayou Cafe 720 Franklin Avenue
Pasta
Shrimp, Crawfish Tails, Crab meat and penne pasta tossed in our Bayou Alredo sauce.
Penne pasta tossed in our Bayou Alfredo Sauce.
Shrimp and Penne pasta tossed in our Bayou Alfedo Sauce
Blackened Chicken and Penne tossed in our Bayou Alfredo Sauce.
Chicken, Sausage, Shrimp, and Penne pasta tossed in a spicy Jambalaya Sauce.
Dessert
Loaded Potatoes
Loaded Potato stuffed with cheese, chives, fried fish, crab cake, and topped with our seafood bayou alfredo sauce.
Loaded Potato stuffed with cheese, chives, fried fish, Shrimp, and topped with our shrimp bayou alfredo sauce.
Loaded Potato stuffed with cheese, chives, two crab cakes, and topped with our lump crab meat alfredo sauce.
Loaded Potato stuffed with cheese, chives, chicken, and topped with our blackened chicken alfredo sauce.
Loaded with Cheese, Chives, bacon, and butter.
Seafood Boil Bags
4 Snow Crab clusters, 1 pound of shrimp, 4 smoked sausage, 4 corns, 4 potatoes, and 4 eggs.
1 pound of shrimp, 4 potatoes, 4 corn, 2 smoked sausage, and 2 eggs
1 Snow crab cluster, 2 corns, 2 smoked sausage, 4 potatoes, and two eggs
1 Snow crab cluster, 1 pound of shrimp, 2 corns, 2 smoked sausage, 4 potatoes, and two eggs
Cajun Corner
Crawfish or Shrimp
Shrimp, Crawfish Tails, Beef Sausage, and chicken in a gumbo roux based broth with trinity seasoning.
7 Jumbo Southern Fried Shrimp with cajun fries
Two Southern Fried Fish with Cajun fries
4 Cajun fried Crab Cake balls with Bayou dipping Sauce
Cajun Crab Cake with Bayou dipping Sauce