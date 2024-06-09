Bayou Po’Boys 720 Franklin Ave Station 9
Po’Boys
- Fried Chicken Po’Boy
Fried Chicken Breast cubes on a bun or French bread dressed.$9.00
- Blackened Chicken PoBoy$10.00
- Shrimp PoBoy
Fried shrimp on a bun or French bread dressed.$11.00
- Oyster PoBoy
Fried oysters on a bun or French bread dressed.$12.00
- Alligator PoBoy$14.00
- Fried Crawfish PoBoy
Fried Crawfish Tails on a bun or French bread dressed.$12.00
- Catfish PoBoy
Fried Catfish on a bun or French bread dressed.$12.00
- Ham and Cheese$7.00
- Turkey and Cheese$7.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and avocado.$12.00
- Superfood Salad
Chopped Kale, Brussel sprout, and Napa Cabbage.$8.00
- Green Salad
Chopped Kale, Brussel sprout, and Napa Cabbage, and Croutons.$6.00
- Macaroni Salad (Cold)
Elbow macaroni in a sweet pickle-flavored creamy mayonnaise dressing.$6.00
- Box Tie Pasta Salad ( Cold)
Bow tie pasta tossed with parmesan vinaigrette, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh spinach.$8.00
Chips Or Fries
Bayou Po’Boys 720 Franklin Ave Station 9 Location and Ordering Hours
(254) 300-4158
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM