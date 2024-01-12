Aroi 2700 Clifton Avenue
Food
Starters
- Fresh Oyster$9.00
Includes: Tosazu Sauce
- Edamame$7.00
- Spring Roll$5.00
- Crab Rangoon$9.00
- Gyoza Grill$10.00
Includes: Pork & Vegetables
- Fried Dumpling$9.00
Includes: Chicken & shrimp
- Shrimp Shumai$10.00
- Fried Tofu$8.00
- Moo Tod Nam Pla$14.00
Includes: Crispy Pork
- Chicken Wings$13.00
- Yakitori$10.00
Includes: Chicken, teriyaki, scallions
- Shishitos Pepper$8.00
- Ika Maruyaki$15.00
Includes: Grilled squid, teriyaki, scallions
- Maguro Crudo$15.00
Includes: Bluefin, pepper, ponzu, garlic, chili oil
- Hamachi Carpaccio$17.00
Includes: Yellowtail, yuzu miso sauce, jalapeño
- Miso Soup$5.00
- Wonton Soup$7.00
Includes: Chicken Broth, Scallions, Eggs
Aroi Special Dish
- Crab Fried Rice$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Eggs, Onion, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, Cilantro
- Tori Katsu Yakisoba$22.00
Includes: Crispy Chicken, Onion, Mushrooms, Carrots, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Oil, Tori
- Pad Thai$17.00
Includes: Rice Noodles, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Crushed Peanuts "Gluten Free"
- Pad See Ew$17.00
Includes: Jumbo Rice Noodles, Egg, Carrots, Chinese Broccoli
- Basil Fried Rice$17.00
Includes: Eggs, Bell Pepper, Onion, Basil, Chinese Broccoli
- Pad Cha Talay Hot Pan$28.00
Includes: Shrimp, Squid, Mussels, Young Pepper, Finger Root, Onion, Basil, Kaffir Lime leaves with white rice
- Garlic Stir Fry$17.00
Includes: Garlic, Pepper, Cilantro, Scallions with white rice
- Pad Grapow Moo Krop$25.00
Includes: Crispy pork belly, holy basil, garlic, chili with egg on top
- Pad Kee Mao$17.00
Includes: Jumbo Rice Noodles, Bell Pepper, Onion, Young Pepper, Finger Root, Basil, Tomato
- Green Curry Chicken$17.00
Includes: Thai Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Bamboo, Basil, Green Curry, Coconut Milk with white rice "Gluten Free"
- Red Curry Chicken$17.00
Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Basil, Red curry, Coconut Milk "Gluten Free"
- Massaman Stew Beef$25.00
Includes: Potato, Red Onion, Peanut, Massaman Curry, Coconut Milk with white rice
- BBQ Pork Noodles Soup$19.00
Includes: Egg Noodles, Wonton, BBQ pork, Bok Choy, Fish Ball, Scallions, Cilantro
- Tonkotsu Ramen$18.00
Includes: Roast pork belly, eggs, bamboo, green onion, seaweed, pork bones broth
- Miso Ramen$18.00
Includes: Boiled Egg, Roasted Pork, Green Onion, Corn, Bamboo, Seaweed
- Khao Soi Gai$20.00
Includes: Egg noodles, Chicken, Curry Paste, Coconut Milk, Red Onion, Pickles, Green Onions, Cilantro "Gluten Free"
- Crab Noodle Curry$28.00
Includes: Jumbo Lump Crab, Rice Noodle, Curry Sauce, Hard Boiled Egg "Gluten Free"
- Panang Duck$28.00
Includes: Asparagus, Bell Pepper, Kaffir lime, Panang curry, Coconut Milk
- Lo Mein$17.00
Includes: Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot,
Sauces
Sushi
Nigiri
- Toro Nigiri$24.00
Includes: Fatty Tuna
- Akami Nigiri$14.00
Includes: Tuna
- Sake Nigiri$10.00
Includes: Salmon
- Hamachi Nigiri$12.00
Includes: Yellowtail
- Ikura Nigiri$10.00
Includes: Salmon Roe
- Unagi Nigiri$9.00
Includes: Eel
- Saba Nigiri$9.00
Includes: Mackerel
- Ika Nigiri$10.00
Includes: Squid
- Amaebi Nigiri$14.00
Includes: Sweet shrimp
- Kinmedai Nigiri$20.00
Includes: Goldeneye Snapper
- Uni Nigiri$24.00Out of stock
Includes: Sea Urchin
- Hotate$14.00
Includes: Scallop
Sashimi
- Toro Sashimi$24.00
Includes: Fatty Tuna
- Akami Sashimi$14.00
Includes: Tuna
- Sake Sashimi$10.00
Includes: Salmon
- Hamachi Sashimi$12.00
Includes: Yellowtail
- Ikura Sashimi$10.00
Includes: Salmon Roe
- Unagi Sashimi$9.00
Includes: Eel
- Saba Sashimi$9.00
Includes: Mackerel
- Ika Sashimi$10.00
Includes: Squid
- Amaebi Sashimi$14.00
Includes: Sweet Shrimp
- Kinmedai Sashimi$20.00
Includes: Goldeneye Snapper
- Uni Sashimi$24.00
Includes: Sea Urchin
- Hotate$14.00
Includes: Scallop
Makimono / Hand Roll
- Yellowtail$9.00
Includes: Yellow Tail, Scallions
- Spicy Tuna$12.00
Includes: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Salmon$8.00
Includes: Salmon
- Spicy Crab$8.00
Includes: Spicy Crab, Cucumber
- Avocado$6.00
Includes: Avocado
- Hawaii$10.00
Includes: Tuna, avocado, and cucumber
- Philly$12.00
Includes: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
- California$12.00
Includes: Crab stick, Avocado, Roe
- Blue Crab$10.00
Includes: Blue Crab, Mayonnaise , Scallion
Signature Rolls
- Red Hulk$25.00
Includes: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tuna, jalapeño, tobiko
- The Devil$22.00
Includes: Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Crispy Jalapeño, Scallions, Deep Fried
- Ocean$28.00
Includes: Tuna salmon, white fish, avocado, blue crab, tobiko, scallions
- Yum Yum$21.00
Includes: Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cucumber, eel, avocado, masago
- The Southern$20.00
Includes: Crab stick, cucumber, shrimp, avocado, blue crab
- Crazy$22.00
Includes: Spicy crab, cucumber, jalapeño, white fish tempura, masago, scallions, deep fried
- Dixie (No Rice)$18.00
Includes: Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado, Deep fried
- Godfather$18.00
Includes: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, spicy crab, Ebi, deep-fried
- Clifton$22.00
Includes: Spicy Crab, Jalapeño, Cucumber, Salmon, Avocado
- Bang Bang$25.00
Includes: Shrimp tempura, asparagus, blue crab, crunchy, scallions
- Pink Hamachi$20.00
Includes: Yellowtail, cucumber, crunchy, tobiko, and scallions
- Wagyu King$30.00
Includes: A5 Wagyu, shrimp tempura, asparagus, cucumber, masago, and scallions
- Rock' N Roll$18.00
Includes: Spicy crab, Cucumber, Tuna, Avocado
- Fuji$16.00
Includes: Crab, Ebi, Avocado, Deep Fried
Bowl Over Rice
Omakase
Beverages
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Soda Water$2.50
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Sweet Iced Tea$4.00
- Unsweet Iced Tea$4.00
- Herbal Tea Pot$6.50
- Flavor Hot Tea$4.95
- Thai Tea$4.00
- Red Bull
- Pineapple Juice
- Cranberry Juice
- Smart Water$3.00
- Shirley Temple$2.50
- Perrier$6.00
- Coconut Juice
- Apple Juice
- Thai Coffee Oh Liang$4.00
- Ice Pink Milk$3.00