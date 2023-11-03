Aroma Cafe 1802 A St SE #112
Drinks
Espresso
Signature
- Mazapan Latte$5.95+
Caramel, sweet condensed milk blended with mazapan and espresso (contains nuts)
- Dulce de Leche Latte$5.95+
- Abuelita Mocha$5.95+
Traditional style Mexican chocolate combined with espresso topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
- Rojo Mocha$5.95+
White Chocolate, Irish Cream flavored latte topped with whipped cream and caramel.
- Kahlo Latte$6.99+
Uniquely Flavored Latte (White Chocolate, Hazelnut & Strawberry) Topped with Signature Strawberry Cold Foam and Edible Rose Petals.
- Horchata Latte$5.95+
Smooth, creamy, cinnamon taste of Mexico's rice milk beverage mixed with espresso topped with whipped cream caramel and cinnamon.
Non-Coffee
Frappes
Seasonal
Seasonal Drinks
- Pumpkin Horchata$6.25+
Horchata latte combined with pumpkin sauce topped with signature pumpkin cold foam.
- Chai Pumpkin Spice$6.25+
Spiced Chai Tea with Pumpkin Sauce topped with Signature Pumpkin Cold Foam and Cinnamon.
- Slay Ride$6.25+
- Catrina Redbull$8.25+
- Happy Harvest$8.00+
- Snow Day$5.95+
- Mr. Grinch$5.95+
Food
Breakfast
- Croissant Sandwich$5.95
Croissant prepped with mayo, ham and cheese (choices of pepper jack and American cheese)
- Chocolate Chip Muffin Top$3.75
- Asiago Cheese Bagel$4.25
- Plain Bagel$4.25
- Steak and Egg Burrito$6.75
- Jalapeno Torta$7.25
- Banana Nut Muffin Top$3.75
- Plain Concha$2.75
- Plain Croissant$3.50
- Mantecada$2.75
- Palmier/Orejas Mini$1.00+
Snacks
Energy Drinks
Aroma Energy Drinks
- Bella Passion$8.00+
Watermelon, Passion Fruit, Club Soda
- Guava Island$8.00+
Guava, Pineapple, Cream
- Verano Tropical$8.00+
Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple Juice
- Cloudy Summer$8.00+
Blue Curaçao, Watermelon, Cream
- Kiwi Limon$8.00+
Kiwi, Lemon, Lemonade
- La de Sandia$8.00+
Watermelon, Cucumber, Lemonade
- Mango Mango$8.00+
Mango, Peach, Club Soda
- Morning Sunrise$8.00+
Strawberry, Orange Juice
- Pina Colada$8.00+
- Pink Rose$8.00+
Guava, Rose, Cream
- Sagitario$8.00+
Pomegranate, Rose, Pineapple Juice
- 11:11$8.00+
Blue Raspberry, Peach, Orange Juice