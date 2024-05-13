Aroma De Café
Featured Items
- Cajeta Shakerato (Iced - 16oz)$5.25
Creamy Cajeta and espresso thrown over ice in a shaker to create a frothy drink.
- White Mocha (Hot)$4.00+
White Chocolate mocha mixed with a double shot of espresso. The 12oz option includes 1 pump of white chocolate. The 16oz option includes 2 pumps of white chocolate.
- Dark Mocha Latte (Iced)$4.00+
Dark Chocolate mocha mixed with a double shot of espresso, over iced milk. The 12oz option includes 1 pump of dark chocolate. The 16oz option includes 2 pumps of dark chocolate.
Espresso Menu
- Espresso Double$1.25
Double shot espresso served individually.
- Cortado (4oz)$3.00
Double shot of espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk.
- Cappuccino (Hot - 12 oz)$3.75
Double shot of espresso, foamier milk base. This 12oz hot drink is a foamy delight.
- Americano (Hot)$3.00+
Double (12oz) or triple (16oz) shot of espresso serve on water.
- Americano (Iced)$3.00+
Double (12oz) or triple (16oz) shot of espresso serve on water.
- Latte (Hot)$3.75+
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and a thin layer of micro-foam.
- Latte (Iced)$3.75+
Double shot of espresso over iced milk. Don't forget to add your favorite syrup!
- Dark Mocha Latte (Hot)$4.00+
Dark Chocolate mocha mixed with a double shot of espresso.
- Dark Mocha Latte (Iced)$4.00+
Dark Chocolate mocha mixed with a double shot of espresso, over iced milk. The 12oz option includes 1 pump of dark chocolate. The 16oz option includes 2 pumps of dark chocolate.
- White Mocha (Hot)$4.00+
White Chocolate mocha mixed with a double shot of espresso. The 12oz option includes 1 pump of white chocolate. The 16oz option includes 2 pumps of white chocolate.
- White Mocha (Iced)$4.00+
White chocolate mocha mixed with a double shot of espresso served over ice. The 12oz option includes 1 pump of white chocolate. The 16oz option includes 2 pumps of white chocolate.
- Caramel Latte (Hot)$4.00+
Caramel mixed with double shot of espresso. 12 oz served with 1 pump of caramel. 16oz served with 2 pumps of caramel.
- Caramel Latte (Iced)$4.00+
Caramel mixed with double shot of espresso. 12 oz served with 1 pump of caramel. 16oz served with 2 pumps of caramel.
- Dirty Matcha (Hot)$4.00+
Single shot of espresso added to matcha mixed with steamed milk. 1-2 pumps of cane sugar are standard to balance the taste of the matcha.
- Dirty Matcha (Iced)$4.00+
Single shot of espresso added to matcha mixed with iced milk. 1-2 pumps of cane sugar are standard to balance the taste of the matcha.
- Dirty Chai (Hot)$4.25+Out of stock
Home-made Masala Chai: combination of black tea, traditional spices, and steamed milk with a shot of espresso
- Dirty Chai (Iced)$4.25+Out of stock
Home-made Masala Chai: A combination of black tea, traditional spices, and iced milk with a shot of espresso
- Dirty Mermaid Latte (HOT)$4.40+Out of stock
Mermaid latte with a single shot of espresso!
- Dirty Mermaid Latte (ICED)$5.40Out of stock
Mermaid latte with a single shot of espresso served over ice!
Brewed
House Favorites
- Cinnamon Dolce (Hot)$4.25+
House blend of cinnamon and sweetness mixed with a double shot of espresso.
- Cinnamon Dolce (Iced)$4.25+
House blend of cinnamon and sweetness mixed with a double shot of espresso.
- El Azteca (Hot)$4.25+
Home-made Mexican chocolate syrup. A mixture of Ibarra Chocolate, brown sugar, and spices.
- Azteca Shakerato (Iced - 16oz)$5.25
Home-made Azteca syrup mixed with espresso in a shaker for that frothy feeling.
- Cajeta Latte (Hot)$4.25+
"Cajeta quemada" mixed with espresso to create a creamy latte that will leave you wanting more!
- Cajeta Shakerato (Iced - 16oz)$5.25
Creamy Cajeta and espresso thrown over ice in a shaker to create a frothy drink.
- Samoa Latte (ICED)$5.15Out of stock
Girl Scout cookie inspired, this drink has chocolate, caramel, and coconut flavors added to a double espresso and your choice of milk! Served over ice.
- Samoa Latte (HOT)$4.15+Out of stock
Girl scout cookie inspired, this latte has chocolate, caramel, and coconut flavors added to a double of espresso and your choice of milk.
Iced Cold Brew
- Iced Cold Brew$4.00Out of stock
Brewed for a 24 hour period, the cold brew is the perfect combination of strong and refreshing flavor.
- Tres Leches Cold Brew$4.50Out of stock
Condensed, evaporated, and your choice of milk added to your favorite cold brew. The killer combo of strong and sweet.
- Cafe De Olla Cold Brew$4.50Out of stock
The refreshing version of the home-made cafe de olla.
Non-Coffee
- Masala Chai Latte (Hot)$3.75+Out of stock
Home-made Masala Chai. A combination of black tea, traditional spices, and steamed milk.
- Masala Chai (Iced)$3.75+Out of stock
Home-made Masala Chai. A combination of black tea, traditional spices, and iced milk.
- Matcha Latte (Hot)$3.50+
Green matcha tea powder mixed with steamed milk. 1-2 pumps of cane sugar are standard to balance the taste of the matcha.
- Matcha Latte (Iced)$3.50+
Green matcha tea powder mixed with iced milk. 1-2 pumps of cane sugar are standard to balance the taste of the matcha.
- Chocolate Milk (Hot - 12oz)$3.00
If coffee is not your thing...
- Chocolate Milk (Iced - 12oz)$3.00
If coffee is not your thing...
- Mermaid Latte (HOT)$4.15+Out of stock
Butterfly pea tea sweetened with coconut syrup and your choice of milk
- Mermaid Latte (ICED)$5.15Out of stock
Butterfly pea tea latte sweetened with coconut syrup and your choice of milk. Served over ice.