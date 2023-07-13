Food Menu

SWEET MORNING

PAN DULCE BASKET

$8.99

Three mexican fresh sweet bread.

AROMA FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Brioch bread creamy,

PANCAKES

$10.99

Three delicious pancakes filled with butter and fresh fruit

PARFAYT YOGURT

$11.99

Fresh fruit with greek yogurt,granola cream berries and honey

CREPES

$12.99

Three homemade crepes filled up by strawberries,banana and nutella.

GOLDEN WAFFLE

$13.99

Belgium waffles with milky caramel sauce berries and butter

SALADS

THE BURRATA SALAD

$14.00

Green mix salad with grill chicken,beets cherry tomatoes,pines and burrata cheese with a pinch o trffle salt and balsamic vinaigrette

AROMA COBB SALAD

$14.50

Mix greens with frisse lettuce,marinated grill chicken,boiled egg,crispy bacon,cherry tomatoes and ranch dresing

THE BOWL

$13.99

Mexican style power bowl with green steamed rice,beans,chooce cheese,mix greens,pico de gallo and sour cream

SOUP

CLAM CHOWDER

$14.00

Homemade creamy clam soup on loaf bread

TOMATO SOUP

$11.00

Creamy tomato and basil soup with croutons

GOOD MORNING

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Red or green salsa spicy chilaquiles with refried beans, sour cream , queso fresco

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$15.50

Two eggs over corn tortilla.with refried beans and delicous mild molcajete salsa

OMELETE

$15.99

Fresh eggs omelet filled with three ingredients of your choice

ALAMBRE OMELETTE

$18.99

Traditional plate from Mexico city, Beaten eggs,marinated flank steak,onions,bell pepers and Oaxaca cheese inside an omelet

BREAKFAST CHORIPAPA BURRITO

$13.99

Chorizo,baked potatoes,refried beans,rice and jack cheese

STEAK AND EGGS

$25.00

Angus center cut New steak,with two eggs and baked potatoes in hot skillet

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Fresh toasted bread with avocado and chile flakes

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$14.00

Brioche bread,egg,ham,cheese,and salad on the side

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$16.00

One egg with green salsa and one egg with red salsa separeted with refried beans and topped with queso fesco

BRUNCH

EL MOLLETE

$14.99

Mexican bolillo toast with refried beans,chorizo,cheese and pico de gallo

SMOKED SALMON WRAP

$16.00

Lavash bread wrap with smoked salmon,creamy chipotle aioli,arugula,guacamole and tomatoes over mixed greens salad

LA TORTA CHILANGA

$18.50

Mexican bolillo bread sandwich with pollo empanizado,green chilaquiles,refried beans,queso fresco and sour cream.

AROMA TUNA PANINI

$14.99

Tuna salad ciabatta sanwich with avocado,caramelized onions,and melted white chedar cheese.

CAPRESSE & PESTO SANDWICH

$14.99

Grill chicken,mozzarella,tomato and basil with pesto spread and mixed greens on the side

PORTOBELLO SANDWICH MELT

$15.00

Vegetarian and Delicious! Ciabatta sandwich with grilled portobellos, avocado, caramelized onions and melting Oaxaca and white cheddar cheese, salad on the side.

GUAJILLO EGGS BENEDICT

$16.00

Canadian ham toast with poached eggs and delicious hollandaise sauce with a touch of chile guaguillo and rose mary potatoes

SALMON EGGS BENEDICT

$17.00

Smoked salmon toast with poached eggs and delicious hollandise sauce with fresh dill and rose mary potatoes

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

Three soft hand made tortillas with shrimp,queso cotija,green salsa.and cabbage

BEEF TACOS

$18.00

Three soft tacos, with guacamole salsa, red salsa, and caramelized onios.

FISH TACOS

$19.00

Three soft tacos with breaded fish, cabagge,aoili sauce, queso fresco with mango sauce.

THE PERFECT BURGUER

$18.50

Soft bun burguer, with truffle sauce, lettuce,toatoes,onions and truffle fries out the side

MACHACA CON HUEVO

$15.99

Scrambled eggs with beef cecina and refried beans on the side and tortillas

KIDS MENU

KIDS PANCAKE

$9.99

Three small pancake with fruit

KIDS SAMPLE

$10.99

Scrambled eggs,small pancake with bacon

MINI BURGUER

$9.99

Small bun. cheese,lettuce and tomatoes

Drink Menu

BEVERAGE

CAFE

$5.99

Regurlar coffe

CAFE DESCAFEINADO

$5.99

Descafeinado cafe

CAFE DE OLLA

$6.25

Mexican coffe with cinamon

LATTE

$9.99

HOT TE

$5.99

Hot tea

HORCHATA

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$7.99

CAPPUCCINO

$7.99

AMERICANO

$7.99

MIMOSA FLIGHTS

$21.00

Four mimosa fligths, guava,mango,fresa,pinneaple.

JUGO DE NARANJA

$4.99

Fresh orange juice

APPLE JUICE

$4.99

Apple juice

COKE

$4.50

SPRITE

$4.50

DIET COKE

$4.50

ORAGE FANTA

$4.50

OREO FRAPE

$9.99

CHOCHO MILK MEXICANO

$6.99

VAINILLA FRAPE

$8.99

CHOCOLATE ABUELITA

$5.25

LEMONADE

$4.00