SWEET MORNING
PAN DULCE BASKET
Three mexican fresh sweet bread.
AROMA FRENCH TOAST
Brioch bread creamy,
PANCAKES
Three delicious pancakes filled with butter and fresh fruit
PARFAYT YOGURT
Fresh fruit with greek yogurt,granola cream berries and honey
CREPES
Three homemade crepes filled up by strawberries,banana and nutella.
GOLDEN WAFFLE
Belgium waffles with milky caramel sauce berries and butter
SALADS
THE BURRATA SALAD
Green mix salad with grill chicken,beets cherry tomatoes,pines and burrata cheese with a pinch o trffle salt and balsamic vinaigrette
AROMA COBB SALAD
Mix greens with frisse lettuce,marinated grill chicken,boiled egg,crispy bacon,cherry tomatoes and ranch dresing
THE BOWL
Mexican style power bowl with green steamed rice,beans,chooce cheese,mix greens,pico de gallo and sour cream
SOUP
GOOD MORNING
CHILAQUILES
Red or green salsa spicy chilaquiles with refried beans, sour cream , queso fresco
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two eggs over corn tortilla.with refried beans and delicous mild molcajete salsa
OMELETE
Fresh eggs omelet filled with three ingredients of your choice
ALAMBRE OMELETTE
Traditional plate from Mexico city, Beaten eggs,marinated flank steak,onions,bell pepers and Oaxaca cheese inside an omelet
BREAKFAST CHORIPAPA BURRITO
Chorizo,baked potatoes,refried beans,rice and jack cheese
STEAK AND EGGS
Angus center cut New steak,with two eggs and baked potatoes in hot skillet
AVOCADO TOAST
Fresh toasted bread with avocado and chile flakes
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Brioche bread,egg,ham,cheese,and salad on the side
HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS
One egg with green salsa and one egg with red salsa separeted with refried beans and topped with queso fesco
BRUNCH
EL MOLLETE
Mexican bolillo toast with refried beans,chorizo,cheese and pico de gallo
SMOKED SALMON WRAP
Lavash bread wrap with smoked salmon,creamy chipotle aioli,arugula,guacamole and tomatoes over mixed greens salad
LA TORTA CHILANGA
Mexican bolillo bread sandwich with pollo empanizado,green chilaquiles,refried beans,queso fresco and sour cream.
AROMA TUNA PANINI
Tuna salad ciabatta sanwich with avocado,caramelized onions,and melted white chedar cheese.
CAPRESSE & PESTO SANDWICH
Grill chicken,mozzarella,tomato and basil with pesto spread and mixed greens on the side
PORTOBELLO SANDWICH MELT
Vegetarian and Delicious! Ciabatta sandwich with grilled portobellos, avocado, caramelized onions and melting Oaxaca and white cheddar cheese, salad on the side.
GUAJILLO EGGS BENEDICT
Canadian ham toast with poached eggs and delicious hollandaise sauce with a touch of chile guaguillo and rose mary potatoes
SALMON EGGS BENEDICT
Smoked salmon toast with poached eggs and delicious hollandise sauce with fresh dill and rose mary potatoes
SHRIMP TACOS
Three soft hand made tortillas with shrimp,queso cotija,green salsa.and cabbage
BEEF TACOS
Three soft tacos, with guacamole salsa, red salsa, and caramelized onios.
FISH TACOS
Three soft tacos with breaded fish, cabagge,aoili sauce, queso fresco with mango sauce.
THE PERFECT BURGUER
Soft bun burguer, with truffle sauce, lettuce,toatoes,onions and truffle fries out the side
MACHACA CON HUEVO
Scrambled eggs with beef cecina and refried beans on the side and tortillas
KIDS MENU
BEVERAGE
CAFE
Regurlar coffe
CAFE DESCAFEINADO
Descafeinado cafe
CAFE DE OLLA
Mexican coffe with cinamon
LATTE
HOT TE
Hot tea
HORCHATA
ESPRESSO
CAPPUCCINO
AMERICANO
MIMOSA FLIGHTS
Four mimosa fligths, guava,mango,fresa,pinneaple.
JUGO DE NARANJA
Fresh orange juice
APPLE JUICE
Apple juice