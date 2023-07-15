Food Menu

Cold Appetizer

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber. Tomato, AvOcadO & Balsamic vinciorene

ENSALADA CAPRESE

$14.00

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil & EVOO

ENSALADA DE REMOLACHA

$12.00

booy raculo.reie oncese area beels

ENSALADA CAESAR

$10.00

Romalne Hearts, Croutons & Parmesan with Creamy Caesar Dressina

CARPACCIO DE SALMON

$18.00

Romalne Hearts, Croutons & Parmesan with Creamy Caesar Dressina

CEVICHE DE MARISCOS WITH FISH

$16.00

Citrus Peruvian Leche De Tigre with Cilantro & Onions

CEVICHE DE MARISCOS MIXTO

$24.00

Citrus Peruvian Leche De Tigre with Cilantro & Onions

Hot Appetizer

SOPA DE MARISCOS

$25.00

MEJILLONES AL VINO

$14.00

EMPANADAS

$10.00

PULPO CONFITADO

$21.00

TRIO DE TOSTONES ROPA VIEJA

$14.00

TRIO DE TOSTONES SHRIMPS

$16.00

TRIO DE TOSTONES CRABMEAT

$16.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

SHRIMPS QUESADILLA

$16.00

CALAMARES FRITOS

$18.00

WINGS

$12.00

Kids Menu

MAC AND CHEESE

$10.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

PASTA MARINARA

$10.00

KIDS BURGER

$10.00

From The Grill

CHURRASCO

$34.00

SIRLOIN STEAK

$40.00

RACK OF LAMB

$38.00

T-BONE STEAK

$38.00

PORK CHOP

$27.00

PARRILLADA ARGENTINA

$95.00

Pasta

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$18.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$18.00

SPAGHETTI SEAFOOD

$32.00

LINGUINI WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$27.00

Specialties

COLA LANGOSTA RELLENA

$58.00

BRANZINO

$36.00

SALMON

$27.00

RED SNAPPER

$32.00

PAELLA DE MAR SCOS

$42.00

CAMARONES JUMBO

$25.00

PECHUGAAL LIMON

$18.00

AROMA BURGER

$18.00

CHOFAN

$14.00

RABO ENCENDIDO

$27.00

PIERNA DE CORDERO

$34.00

Mofongo

Pork mofongo

$20.00

shrimps mofongo

$28.00

chicken mofongo

$25.00

churrasco mofongo

$29.00

Sides

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$9.00

PURE DE MALANGA

$7.00

YUCA FRITTAS

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

TOSTONES

$7.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$7.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$9.00

Lunch special

Ropa Vieja

$10.95

Chicharron de pollo

$10.95

bisect encebollado

$10.95

pollo al horno

$10.95

rabo entendió

$14.95

chofan de pollo o mixto

$10.95

chuleta frita

$10.95

cerdo al horno

$10.95

pasta carbonara

$10.95

Desserts

tres leches

$10.00

flan

$8.00

brownie a la moda

$12.00

cheesecake

$10.00

tiramisu

$10.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Affogato

$10.00

Caffe

Espresso

$3.00

Double espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Dec espresso

$3.00

Dec Cappuccino

$5.00

Regular Coffe

$4.00

Dec Regular Coffe

$4.00

Drinks Menu

SPECIAL COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Jamaica Spritz

$14.00

Landes Passion

$14.00

Empress Gin Tonic

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Sofisticado Martini

$15.00

Santa Maria

$15.00

Paloma

$14.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

BEER

MODELO SPECIAL

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

BLUE MOON BASKET (5)

$28.00

MODELO SPECIAL (5)

$28.00

SPARKLING-SWEET-ROSE

Prosecco

$12.00

Moscato

$10.00

Sparkling Rose’

$12.00

Rose’ Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Moet Rose’

Moet & Chandon

SANGRIA

SANGRIA GLASS

$12.00

SANGRIA PITCHER

$45.00

RED BTL

Paladin Malbec & Cabernet Sauv.

$48.00

Marques de Riscal 2015 Riserva

$60.00

Chateauneuf de Pape 2018

$80.00

Molino Brunello di Montalcino2015

$85.00

Pure Paso 2018 J Paso Robles

$90.00

Clos de Napa

$110.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$160.00

WHITE WINE

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sauvignon

$14.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$48.00

Sauvignon BTL

$56.00

Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Whiskey

JW Black

$12.00

JW Gold

$14.00

JW Blue

$48.00

Jack Daniel

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Mac 12

$18.00

Buchanmans

$15.00

Rum

Barcelo Imperil

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Barcardi

$12.00

House Rum

$10.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$14.00

Stoli

$12.00

Tito

$12.00

Absolute

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

House vodka

$10.00

Gin

Bulldog

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Salcombe

$12.00

Empress

$14.00

Bombay

$12.00

House Gin

$10.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Casa Migo

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

1800

$14.00

Casamigo Azul

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$18.00

1800 Coconut

$14.00

House tequila

$10.00

Glass of wine

GL Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Merlot

$12.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GL Malbec

$12.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Moscato

$12.00

GL Prosecco

$12.00

GL Sparkling Rose'

$12.00

Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Sprite

$4.00

Ginger

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Orange juices

$4.50

Pineapple juices

$4.50

Cranberry Juices

$4.50

Lemon juices

$4.50

Apple Juices

$4.50

Passion Juices

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

San Pellegrino large

$8.00

San Pelligrino medium

$6.00

Perrier medium

$6.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Pina colada

$10.00

Sushi and More

Appetizers

Shumai

$10.95

7 pieces steamed or fried shumai with sweet sauce

Gyoza

$10.95

6 pieces fried dumplings with choice of vegetable, pork or chicken

Edamame

$7.95

Steamed soy beans and salt

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

6 pieces of fried shrimp with sweet sauce

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$11.95

6 pieces of fried vegetable spring rolls with special sauce

Sashimi Appetizers

$14.95

3 tuna, 3 salmon, and 3 yellowtail

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$20.00

6 pieces

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Salmon Tartare Jalapeño

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Pizza

$22.00

6 pieces

Special Salad

Spicy Tuna Avocado Mango Salad

$14.95

With spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Avocado Mango Salad

$14.95

Small White Rice

$5.00

Noodle

Udon

$11.95

Thick wheat flour noodles with vegetable and choice of chicken, beef or shrimp tempura (2 pieces)

Ramen

$11.95

Korean noodle soup served in vegetable broth with choice of chicken, beef or shrimp tempura (2 pieces)

Tempura Rolls

O.M.G

$16.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and masago

Grande

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, and masago

Spicy Lobster

$16.95

Lobster salad crunchy, avocado salad, jalapeño, and crab meat

Aroma

$16.95

Spicy tuna crunchy, seaweed salad, shrimp tempura, and avocado

Amazon

$16.95

Soft shell crab, salad, avocado, and cucumber crunchy

Volcano

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon crunchy, avocado, and mango

Dominican

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna crunchy, avocado, and jalapeño

Wake Up Girl

$16.95

3 kind of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail crunchy, and avocado

3 Best Friend

$16.95

Spicy crab meat crunchy, cream cheese, salmon, and cucumber

Entrées

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.95

Chicken and steamed vegetables marinated in teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$20.95

Beef and steamed vegetables marinated in teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

Salmon and steamed vegetables marinated in teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

$20.95

Cooked shrimp and steamed vegetables marinated in teriyaki sauce

Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe and Boat

Sushi Combo

$29.95

Assortment of 4 pieces sushi (chef's choice) comes with spicy tuna rolls

Sashimi Combo

$29.95

Assortment of 10 pieces sashimi (chef's choice) comes with spicy tuna rolls

Sushi Deluxe

$29.95

Assortment of 10 pieces sushi (chef's choice) and spicy tuna roll

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.95

Assortment of 21 pieces sashimi (chef's choice)

Chirashi

$29.95

17 pieces assortment of sashimi (chef's choice) over sushi white rice

Sake Don

$29.95

12 pieces of salmon sashimi over sushi white rice

Spicy Tuna Don

$29.95

Spicy tuna over sushi white rice with avocado

Eel Unagi

$29.95

10 pieces of toasted fresh water eel and furikake over sushi white rice with eel sauce

Love Boat

$89.95

Chef's selection of boat sushi, sashimi, and 2 special rolls (Amazon and NYC rolls)

Dinner

Crab Meat, Avocado, and Cucumber California

$7.95

Tuna and Avocado

$7.95

Tuna and Cucumber

$7.95

Salmon Avocado

$7.95

Salmon Cucumber

$7.95

Cooked Shrimp and Avocado

$7.95

Cooked Shrimp and Cucumber

$7.95

White Tuna and Avocado

$7.95

White Tuna and Cucumber

$7.95

Kani Spicy Crab

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Crunchy and Avocado

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Crunchy and Cucumber

$7.95

Spicy Salmon Crunchy and Avocado

$7.95

Spicy Salmon Crunchy and Cucumber

$7.95

Yellowtail Avocado

$7.95

Yellowtail Cucumber

$7.95

Unagi Eel

$7.95

Unagi Eel*

$7.95

Cucumber and Avocado

$7.95

Philadelphia

$7.95

Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado

Shrimp Tempura*

$7.95

Fried shrimp tempura, avocado, and mixed salad

Special Rolls

Nemo Roll

$15.95

Salmon, avocado, and masago topped with sliced salmon and spicy mayo

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Red Dragon

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and mango topped with avocado, red masago, and eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

Inside California roll topped with salmon, tuna, cooked shrimp, and white fish

S** on the Beach

$15.95

Spicy kani crunchy and avocado topped with mango crunchy and chef's special sauce

Samba Roll

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado topped with mango crunchy and chef's special sauce

Spicy Tuna

$15.95

Spicy tuna, eel, avocado, and red masago wrapped in soy bean seaweed

Spider Roll

$15.95

Soft shell crab, lettuce, crab meat, and avocado with eel sauce

Rock & Roll

$15.95

Spicy salmon crunchy, shrimp tempura, and avocado topped with eel and chef's special sauce

Mexican Roll

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeño, and mango topped with chef's special sauce

Lobster Roll

$15.95

Lobster salad crunchy, jalapeño, and mango topped with avocado and chef's special sauce

Volcano Erupt

$15.95

Spicy tuna crunchy, crab meat, and avocado topped with spicy lobster

JCKO

$15.95

Tuna white tuna and avocado topped with spicy yellowtail crunchy

Amazone

$15.95

Spicy crab crunch and avocado topped with eel avocado and eel sauce

Grandslam

$15.95

Spicy salmon crunchy, tuna, and jalapeño topped with sacred white fish and spicy mayo

N.Y.C

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and avocado crunchy topped with yellowtail and spicy mayo

Caribbean Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, and mango wrapped with plantain