Aroma Restaurant & Sushi Bar 5523 Broadway
Food Menu
Cold Appetizer
ENSALADA DE LA CASA
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber. Tomato, AvOcadO & Balsamic vinciorene
ENSALADA CAPRESE
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil & EVOO
ENSALADA DE REMOLACHA
booy raculo.reie oncese area beels
ENSALADA CAESAR
Romalne Hearts, Croutons & Parmesan with Creamy Caesar Dressina
CARPACCIO DE SALMON
Romalne Hearts, Croutons & Parmesan with Creamy Caesar Dressina
CEVICHE DE MARISCOS WITH FISH
Citrus Peruvian Leche De Tigre with Cilantro & Onions
CEVICHE DE MARISCOS MIXTO
Citrus Peruvian Leche De Tigre with Cilantro & Onions
Hot Appetizer
From The Grill
Pasta
Specialties
Sides
Lunch special
Desserts
Caffe
Drinks Menu
SPECIAL COCKTAILS
BEER
SPARKLING-SWEET-ROSE
RED BTL
WHITE WINE
Whiskey
Gin
Tequila
Glass of wine
Sodas
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Diet Sprite
Ginger
Club Soda
Orange juices
Pineapple juices
Cranberry Juices
Lemon juices
Apple Juices
Passion Juices
Shirley Temple
San Pellegrino large
San Pelligrino medium
Perrier medium
Bottle water
Pina colada
Sushi and More
Appetizers
Shumai
7 pieces steamed or fried shumai with sweet sauce
Gyoza
6 pieces fried dumplings with choice of vegetable, pork or chicken
Edamame
Steamed soy beans and salt
Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Tempura
6 pieces of fried shrimp with sweet sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls
6 pieces of fried vegetable spring rolls with special sauce
Sashimi Appetizers
3 tuna, 3 salmon, and 3 yellowtail
Yellowtail Jalapeño
6 pieces
Tuna Tartare
Salmon Tartare Jalapeño
Spicy Tuna Pizza
6 pieces
Special Salad
Noodle
Tempura Rolls
O.M.G
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and masago
Grande
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, and masago
Spicy Lobster
Lobster salad crunchy, avocado salad, jalapeño, and crab meat
Aroma
Spicy tuna crunchy, seaweed salad, shrimp tempura, and avocado
Amazon
Soft shell crab, salad, avocado, and cucumber crunchy
Volcano
Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon crunchy, avocado, and mango
Dominican
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna crunchy, avocado, and jalapeño
Wake Up Girl
3 kind of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail crunchy, and avocado
3 Best Friend
Spicy crab meat crunchy, cream cheese, salmon, and cucumber
Entrées
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken and steamed vegetables marinated in teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki
Beef and steamed vegetables marinated in teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon and steamed vegetables marinated in teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki
Cooked shrimp and steamed vegetables marinated in teriyaki sauce
Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe and Boat
Sushi Combo
Assortment of 4 pieces sushi (chef's choice) comes with spicy tuna rolls
Sashimi Combo
Assortment of 10 pieces sashimi (chef's choice) comes with spicy tuna rolls
Sushi Deluxe
Assortment of 10 pieces sushi (chef's choice) and spicy tuna roll
Sashimi Deluxe
Assortment of 21 pieces sashimi (chef's choice)
Chirashi
17 pieces assortment of sashimi (chef's choice) over sushi white rice
Sake Don
12 pieces of salmon sashimi over sushi white rice
Spicy Tuna Don
Spicy tuna over sushi white rice with avocado
Eel Unagi
10 pieces of toasted fresh water eel and furikake over sushi white rice with eel sauce
Love Boat
Chef's selection of boat sushi, sashimi, and 2 special rolls (Amazon and NYC rolls)
Dinner
Crab Meat, Avocado, and Cucumber California
Tuna and Avocado
Tuna and Cucumber
Salmon Avocado
Salmon Cucumber
Cooked Shrimp and Avocado
Cooked Shrimp and Cucumber
White Tuna and Avocado
White Tuna and Cucumber
Kani Spicy Crab
Spicy Tuna Crunchy and Avocado
Spicy Tuna Crunchy and Cucumber
Spicy Salmon Crunchy and Avocado
Spicy Salmon Crunchy and Cucumber
Yellowtail Avocado
Yellowtail Cucumber
Unagi Eel
Unagi Eel*
Cucumber and Avocado
Philadelphia
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
Shrimp Tempura*
Fried shrimp tempura, avocado, and mixed salad
Special Rolls
Nemo Roll
Salmon, avocado, and masago topped with sliced salmon and spicy mayo
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Red Dragon
Shrimp tempura and mango topped with avocado, red masago, and eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
Inside California roll topped with salmon, tuna, cooked shrimp, and white fish
S** on the Beach
Spicy kani crunchy and avocado topped with mango crunchy and chef's special sauce
Samba Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado topped with mango crunchy and chef's special sauce
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, eel, avocado, and red masago wrapped in soy bean seaweed
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, lettuce, crab meat, and avocado with eel sauce
Rock & Roll
Spicy salmon crunchy, shrimp tempura, and avocado topped with eel and chef's special sauce
Mexican Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeño, and mango topped with chef's special sauce
Lobster Roll
Lobster salad crunchy, jalapeño, and mango topped with avocado and chef's special sauce
Volcano Erupt
Spicy tuna crunchy, crab meat, and avocado topped with spicy lobster
JCKO
Tuna white tuna and avocado topped with spicy yellowtail crunchy
Amazone
Spicy crab crunch and avocado topped with eel avocado and eel sauce
Grandslam
Spicy salmon crunchy, tuna, and jalapeño topped with sacred white fish and spicy mayo
N.Y.C
Shrimp tempura and avocado crunchy topped with yellowtail and spicy mayo
Caribbean Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, and mango wrapped with plantain