Aromas Del Peru Pompano Beach 1 North Ocean Boulevard
FOOD
Ceviche Bar
Ceviche Traditional
Tiger's Milk, aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, chocolo, glazed sweet potato
Ceviche 'Cholo power'
Tiger's Milk, aji amarillo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, chocolo, glazed sweet potato
Ceviche Achorado
Tigers Milk, rocoto and limo pepper, fresh lime juice, chalaquita onions
Copa Aromas
fish ceviche, grilled shrimps, calamari "Chicharron" and tiger's milk
Ceviche Pimentel Fish- Share
Fish seafood and oysters with tiger's milk, peruvian aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato
Ceviche Pimentel Mix - Share
Fish seafood and oysters with tiger's milk, peruvian aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato
Ceviche Citrico
Tuna, salmon, lobster and shrimp marinated in a citrus tiger's milk (orange, lime, passionfruit) served with plantain chuips and glazed sweet potato
Tirado de Corvina al aji amarillo
fresh corvina, yellow pepper, tiger's milk, choclo
Trio de Ceviches
Taste 3 ceviche in one plate. Classic, achorado and yellow pepper.
Appetizer
A la Huancaina
Native Peruvian Potato, huancaina sauce, bojita olive, boiled egg
Anticuchos
Two grilled veal heart skewers marinated in ají panca served with golden potatoes and Peruvian corn.
Aromas Del Mar
Our one of a kind tasting includes: dragonfruit tuna infused ceviche in a passion fruit reduction, Octopus leche de tigre, acevichada smoked rocoto maki tuna roll, 5 oysters marinated in our chalaquita onion sauce
Causa acevichada
perucian yellow potatoe stuffed with crab, avocado ,yellow pepper and creamy fish ceviche
Causas
Traditional peruvian yellow potato base infused with lime juice, aji amarillo, stuffed with your choice of protein.
Ceviche Frito
Choros A La Chalaca
Jaleita Real
Battered seafood mix, served with fried yuca and our creole Peruvian sauce.
Peruvian Tower
Ceviche, Arroz mariscos, branzino, Churrasco and shrimp
Pulpo a la Parilla
Grilled octopus, native potatoes, panca sauce, enoki mushroom salad, truffle oil
Pulpo al Olivo
Tender ocotpus carpaccio in a soft peruvian "Bojita" olive sauce.
Quinoa Tuna Tartar
Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, scallions, wasabi, lime juice, tricolor organic quinoa
Maki Rolls
Maki Acevichado
Panko shrimp maki rolls with cream cheese, avocado, covered with fresh tuna and Peruvian acevichada sauce.
La Jaleita Maki Roll
Pank shrimp roll stuffed with avocado, seaweed, cream cheese, topped with our mini jalea mixta.
Crocante Roll
Avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese
Parrillero Roll
tenderloin slices, chimichurri, sweet plantain, cream cheese, confit onion
Wok
Saltado
The perfect peruvian/cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry sauteed, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine, and soy sauce served with rice and peruvian yellow french fries
Tallarin Saltado
The perfect peruvian/cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry sauteed, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine, and linguine.
Chaufa Chef
Jazmine rice, quinoa, shrimp, pork belly , sweet plantain , tamarindo sauce
Chaufa
Wok-fried rice with oriental sauces Peruivan/Cantonese style
Main Course
Airline chicken
Grilled chicken in peruvian seasoning
Churrasco
Grill Skirt served with 2 sides orders
Filet Mignon
Tenderloin cooked to your liking
Boss Burger
Angus beef, cheese, fried egg, sweet plantain and fries
Churrasco a lo pobre
Grill Skirt served with eggs, sweet plantains, french fries, white rice.
Mariscos a la Parrilla
Octopus, shrimp, calamari, mussels
Osobucco
Slowly cooked in aji panca an d red wine sauce, served with creamy lima bean risotto, fungi porcini peruvian yellow pepper,
Sudado corvina
corvina poached on fish broth, white wine and yuca, onions and tomatoes.
Branzino Plancha
Skin Butterflied
Salmon With Veggies
Corvina With Veggies
Peruvian Classic
Arroz con mariscos
Our traditional seafood rice mixed with Peruvian spices in a paella style
A lo macho
choice of fish, fresh seafood, in our house sauce with a touch of peruv ian panca, chili pepper and pisco
Aji de Gallina
Shredded chicken breast in yellow pepper cream with a touch of milk served with boiled egg, bojita olive, parmesan cheese.
Tacu tacu
Crispy blend Of Rice and Peruvian canario beans
Seco de Cabrito
Lamb stew, slowly cooked with chicha of jora, white wine, pisco, cilantro and aji amarillo
Pasta & Risotto
Pesto con Churrasco
Pesto con Lomo
Pesto con pulpo
Pesto Chicken Breast
Huancaina con Churrasco
Huancaina con Lomo
Our famous creamy huancaina served with our signature lomo saltado
Huancaina con Pulpo
Di mare
Pasta or Risotto on ahi panka sauce, served with your choice of protein.