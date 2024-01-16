Arrows Point Eatery
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Avocado Toast
sourdough bread creamy avacado,honey,sea salt and pecans$9.00
- Cheese Curds
Crispy batter and gooey cheddar!$12.00
- Tuscan Dip
Tuscan dip served with chips or fried pita bread$14.00
- Fried Pickles
Battered and fries pickles served with hot honey ranch$10.00
- Roasted Grape Crostini
House crostini with roasted grapes, goat cheese, honey drizzle and balsamic reduction$10.00
- Big A** Pretzel
Belgian style Pretzel served with house queso and chipotle honey mustard$12.00
- Extra Pita$4.00
Salads
- Wedge Salad
iceburg lettuce,grape tomatoes,bacon and bleu cheese, choice of dressing$11.00
- Ceaser salad
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese,house made croutons and ceaser dressing$11.00
- Michigan Cherry Salad
salad blend ,dried cherries,bleu cheese,michigan apples,pecans, choice of dressing$12.00
- Garden Salad
salad blend,tomato,cucumber,onion,cheddar cheese,carrots.$11.00
Entrees
- Fish And Chips
Golden Beer battered Cod with waffle fries and a house made Remi dipping sauce$19.00
- Classic Burger
custom blend burger on a brioch bun served with waffle fries$15.00
- Mushroom and Swiss burger
House blend burger ,sauted mushroom and swiss cheese$17.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled Marinated chicken breast with arugala,balsamic drizzle and sun dried tomato on a brioch bun$16.00
- The Club
Sourdough bread, roasted garlic aioli, bacon, Turkey, ham, tomato and arugula come together for our version of a classic.$14.00
- Add Bacon$1.50
- Meatless Burger$16.00
- Black and Bleu burger$16.00