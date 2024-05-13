ArTeA
Mother's Day special
- Mother's Day Basket
Indulge Mom in a delightful sensory journey with this Mother's Day treat package! Dive into the creamy sweetness of artisanal ice cream adorned with fresh raspberries and delicate macaroons, perfectly complemented by a refreshing Canella Rosé to toast to her special day. And for those serene moments, a box of assorted teas awaits, accompanied by a petite water bottle for a touch of hydration. Complete the gesture with a heartfelt Mother's Day card, expressing gratitude and love for the most cherished woman in your life.$105.00
- Mango-passion fruit mousse cake
Mousse made from Belgian white chocolate and mascarpone cheese, with a mango-passion fruit layer and gluten-free vanilla sponge cake made from rice flour$115.00
- Chocolate mousse cake with cherries
Mousse made from Belgian milk chocolate and mascarpone cheese, with a cherry layer and gluten-free chocolate sponge cake made from rice flour$115.00
Drinks
Boba
Signature Teas
Food
Food Display
- Mango-passion fruit mousse cake
Mousse made from Belgian white chocolate and mascarpone cheese, with a mango-passion fruit layer and gluten-free vanilla sponge cake made from rice flour$115.00
- Chocolate mousse cake with cherries
Mousse made from Belgian milk chocolate and mascarpone cheese, with a cherry layer and gluten-free chocolate sponge cake made from rice flour$115.00
- Ferrero cheesecake$15.00
- Strawberry cheesecake$15.00
- Lemon cheesecake$15.00
- mini mango-passion fruit mousse cake
Mousse made from Belgian white chocolate and mascarpone cheese, with a mango-passion fruit layer and gluten-free vanilla sponge cake made from rice flour$12.00
- Mini raspberry mousse cake$12.00
- Snickers macaroons
Almond flour cookies, chocolate ganache, and salted caramel with peanut pieces in the middle$5.99
- Ice cream raspberries macaroons
Almond flour cookies with vanilla ganache in between and a raspberry center$5.99
- Lime mint macaroons
Almond flour cookies and mint flavored ganache with a lime center$5.99
- mousse bunny$5.99
- Pavlova
A meringue-based dessert - crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with a coulis of raspberry puree in the middle, and on top an airy cream made from mascarpone and whipped cream$5.99
- Madeline - Matcha$5.99
- Madeline - Earl Gray$5.99
- Madeline - Lemon$5.99
- Plant Based Candy$5.99
- green buckwheat Candy$5.99