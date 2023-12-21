Artemis Lakefront Cafe 900 Ski Run Blvd #111
Food
Breakfast
- American Breakfast$16.95
choice of ham, bacon or sausage, teo eggs, herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Bacon Pita$13.95
bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese
- Baklava French Toast$16.95
two slices of thick Texas toast dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter, crusted with walnuts, almonda and pistachios and served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham, side of fresh fruit and home-made orange honey syrup
- Biscuits and Gravy$16.95
fresh house-made biscuits served with sausage gravy, two eggs and herb roasted potatoes
- Denver Omelet$17.95
ham, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- French Toast$14.95
two slices of thick Texas toast dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter, served with choice of bacon, sausage or ham and side of fresh fruit
- Greek Breakfast$18.95
gyros meat sauteed with peppers and onions, toppped with feta, served with herb roasted potatoes, tzaziki and pita
- Greek Yogurt Bowl$11.95
topped with figs, walnuts and honey
- Gyros Pita$14.95
rotisserie lamb gyros meat, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese
- KIDS French Toast$10.95
1 slice served with bacon
- KIDS Pancakes$10.95
2 small pancakes, fruit
- KIDS Plate$11.95
scrambled eggs, potatoes, slice of bacon
- Meat and Cheese Omelet$17.95
choice of bacon, sausage, ham or gyros meat with cheddar cheese, served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Pancakes$14.95
stack of three served with fresh fruit and maple syrup
- Shrimp and Spinach Omelet$18.95
tiger praws, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, provolone cheese, served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Spinach Pita$12.95
bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese
- Vegan Tofu Scramble$16.95
turmeric spiced organic tofu scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, olives, onions, pepperoncini and zucchini, served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Vegetarian Greek Omelet$17.95
spinach, feta, tomatoes, onions, and kalamata olives served with herb roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- SIDE Toast$4.95
- SIDE 1 Biscuit & Gravy$6.95
- SIDE 1 Egg$3.95
- SIDE 2 Eggs$5.95
- SIDE Bacon$7.00
- SIDE Sausage$7.00
- SIDE Ham$7.00
- SIDE Gyros Meat$7.00
- SIDE Potatoes$7.00
Appetizers
- Artemis Fries$11.95
house seasoned, served with Artemis dipping sauce
- Babba Ghanoush$11.95
smoky eggplant dip served with warm pita
- Calamari$15.95
flash fried, served with red pepper coulis and Artemis sauce
- Dolmas$8.95
rice-stuffed grape leaves marinated with fresh lemon and oregano
- Falafel$8.95
vegetarian chickpea fritters served with tahini
- Fried Pickles$11.95
beer battered dill spears served with Artemis dipping sauce
- Greek Wings$15.95
choice of spicy garlic herb or pomegranate bbq, tzaziki with feta dipping sauce
- Lettuce Wraps$16.95
choice of chicken or tofu, sun dried tomato, feta, julienne cucumber, mint vinaigrette
- Mezze Plate$21.95
falafel, dolmas, hummus, babba ghanoush, tzatziki, tabbouleh, pita
- Red Pepper Hummus$11.95
served with warm pita
- Saganaki$15.95
grilled halloumi cheese flambed with Greek brandy
- Spanokopita$12.95
crispy phylo layers, spinach, onion, feta, nutmeg
Soups, Salads
- Artemis Salad$16.95
mixed greens, red onions, walnuts, sliced pear, goat cheese, dried figs, pomegranate vinaigrette
- Avgolemono Soup$11.95
traditional Greek lemon chicken rice soup thickened with egg
- Caesar Salad$14.95
romain, herb croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan
- Greek Salad$15.95
romain, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, Greek vinaigrette
- Horiatiki Salad$14.95
tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, Greek vinaigrette
- Spicy Lentil Soup$10.95
green lentils, mirapoix, spinach, coriander, cumin, shatta
- SIDE Greek Salad$8.00
- SIDE Caesar Salad$8.00
Main Pitas/Burgers
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.95
grilled chicken breast, garlic herb hot sauce, gorganzola, romaine, red onion, tomato, Artemis sauce, brioche bun
- Chicken Gyros$17.95
grilled marinated chicken, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tahini
- Classic Burger$17.95
house-ground 1/2 lb top sirloin, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles. brioche bun
- Falafel Burger$16.95
house falafel patty topped with slaw, pickled onion, pepperoncini, tahini
- Falafel Pita$16.95
falafel, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, tahini
- Greek Burger$18.95
house-ground lamb, feta, grilled onions, garlic mint aioli, brioche bun
- Lamb Gyros$17.95
classic rotisserie gyros with onion, tomato, tzatziki
- Mahi Pita$18.95
beer-battered mahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, Artemis sauce
- Mahi Sandwich$19.95
romaine, tomato, red onion, herb pesto sauce, brioche bun
- Shrimp Pita$18.95
jumbo shrimp, romaine, tomato, cucumber, , Artemis sauce
- Tuna Pita$18.95
seared rare Ahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, wasabi aioli
- Veggie Pita$16.95
hummus, babba ghanoush, spinach, avocado, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, tahini, Greek vinaigrette
Main Entrees
- Beef Souvlake$19.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Chicken Souvlake$19.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Falafel Plate$17.95
house-made chickpea fritters, Greek salad, pita bread, tahini
- Gnocchi Gorganzola$22.95
gorganzola cream sauce, blackened chicken breast
- Gyros Plate$19.95
strips of rotisserie lamb, Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki and feta
- Lamb Souvlake$20.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Mahi Fish & Chips$21.95
beer-battered Mahi, Artemis fries, Artemis dipping sauce
- Mahi-Mahi Entree$26.95
lemon caper cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
- Mousaka$23.95
traditional Greek casserole of spiced lamb and eggplant topped with creamy bechamel
- Power Bowl$17.95
saffron and almond rice pilaf, lentils, spinach, red bell pepper, avocado, red onion, kalamata olives, tahini
- Shrimp Souvlake$21.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Sirloin$26.95
porchini jus, spinach feta mashed potatoes, crisp yfried onions, grilled zucchini
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$24.95
feta and spinach, sundried tomato lemon cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
- Vegetarian Greek Pasta$17.95
house marinara sauce, vermicelli, zucchini, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, onions, pepperoncinis, spinach, feta
- Veggie Souvlake$17.95
grilled vegetable skewers, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides, Sauces & ALA
- ALA Beef Kebab$9.00
- ALA Chicken kebab$9.00
- ALA Lamb Kebab$10.00
- ALA Shrimp Kebab$11.00
- ALA Veggie Kebab$6.00
- SIDE Artemis Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Burger Patty$7.00
- SIDE Chicken Breast$7.00
- SIDE Cut Veggies$3.00
- SIDE Dressing$1.00
- SIDE Feta Spinach Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- SIDE Gluten-Free Pita$2.00
- SIDE Grilled Zucchini$6.00
- SIDE Gyros Meat$7.00
- SIDE Hot Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Mint Vinaigrette$1.00
- SIDE Pesto Aioli$1.00
- SIDE Pita$2.00
- SIDE Rice Pilaf$5.00
- SIDE Skordilia$2.00
- SIDE Tabbouleh$6.00
- SIDE Tahini Sauce$2.00
- SIDE Tzaziki Sauce$2.00
- SIDE Wasabi Aioli$1.00
- SIDE Coleslaw$5.00
Beverages
Liquor
- Figenza$8.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketal One$10.00
- Stoli$9.00
- Stoli Blueberry$9.00
- Tahoe Blue$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Well Vodka
- DBL Well Vodka$10.00
- DBL Figenza$13.00
- DBL Grey Goose$17.00
- DBL Ketal One$15.00
- DBL Stoli$14.00
- DBL Stoli Blueberry$14.00
- DBL Tahoe Blue$13.00
- DBL Titos$13.00
- Well Gin
- Beefeater$9.00
- Bombay Saphire$10.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- DBL Well Gin$12.00
- DBL Beefeater$14.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$15.00
- DBL Hendricks$17.00
- DBL Tanqueray$14.00
- Well Rum
- Bacardi$8.00
- Captian Morgan$8.00
- Cruzan Dark$8.00
- Cruzan Light$8.00
- Lahaina$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- DBL Well Rum$10.00
- DBL Bacardi$13.00
- DBL Captian Morgan$13.00
- DBL Cruzan Dark$13.00
- DBL Cruzan Light$13.00
- DBL Lahaina$13.00
- DBL Malibu$13.00
- Well Tequila
- Casamigos Repo$18.00
- Cazadores Blanco$8.00
- Cazadores Repo$9.00
- Corralejo Silver$8.00
- Herradura Anejo$15.00
- Hornitos Repo$9.00
- Patron Reposado$15.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- DBL Well Tequila$12.00
- DBL Casamigos Repo$23.00
- DBL Cazadores Blanco$13.00
- DBL Cazadores Repo$14.00
- DBL Corralejo Silver$12.00
- DBL Herradura Anejo$20.00
- DBL Hornitos Repo$14.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$20.00
- DBL Patron Silver$20.00
- Well Whiskey
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$9.00
- Bulliet Rye$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Redemption Rye$8.00
- Screwball$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$12.00
- DBL Angels Envy$17.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$17.00
- DBL Bulliet Bourbon$14.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$14.00
- DBL Crown Royal$14.00
- DBL Fireball$12.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$13.00
- DBL Jameson$14.00
- DBL Knob Creek$15.00
- DBL Makers Mark$14.00
- DBL Redemption Rye$13.00
- DBL Screwball$13.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Well Scotch
- Drambuie$8.00
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$65.00
- Oban 14yr$25.00
- Courvoisier VS$9.00
- Disaranno$8.00
- Hennessey$12.00
- Metaxa 5 Star$8.00
- Paul Masson Brandy$7.00
- Pear Brandy$9.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$12.00
- DBL Well Scotch$12.00
- DBL Drambuie$13.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12$24.00
- Amaretto$7.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse Green$16.00
- Fernet Branca$8.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Godiva Chocolate$8.00
- Goldshlager$8.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Ouzo$7.00
- Rumplemints$8.00
- Tuaca$8.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritzer$9.00
- Artemis Margarita$14.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Caramel Macchiato$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Dirty Greek Martini$16.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greek Coffee$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Helios Helper$12.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mediterranean Mule$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00+
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Painkiller$13.00
- Pear Belini$12.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- Sultan$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Titan's Toddy$12.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Watermelon Martini$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$9.00
- Zeus' Last Word$15.00
Beer
- BTL Ballast Point Sculpin$8.00
- BTL Coors Banquet$6.00
- BTL Eel River Blonde$8.00
- BTL High Noon Passionfruit$6.00
- BTL Lost Coast Great White$8.00
- BTL Michelob Ultra$6.00
- BTL Odoul's N/A$6.00
- BTL Peroni$7.00
- BTL Peroni Italian Lager$7.00
- BTL Schilling Cider$8.00
- BTL Sierran Nevada Pale Ale$8.00
- Coors Light DRAFT$7.00
- Modelo Especial DRAFT$8.00
- South Lake Brown DRAFT$9.00
- South Lake Fog Nozzle DRAFT$9.00
- South Lake Marzen DRAFT$9.00
- South Lake Trailbuilder DRAFT$9.00
- Stella Artois DRAFT$8.00
Wine
- Albertoni Cabernet
- Bella Grace 1646 Blend$14.00
- Castle Rock Pinot Noir$10.00
- Earthquake Cab$12.00
- Hatcher Barbera$12.00
- Bottle Albertoni Cabernet$24.00
- Bottle Bella Grace 1646 Blend$42.00
- Bottle Castle Rock Pinot Noir$30.00
- Bottle Earthquake Cab$36.00
- Bottle Hatcher Barbera$36.00
- Bottle Stags Leap Cab$130.00
- Albertoni Chardonnay
- Candoni Pinot Grigio$12.00
- Josh Chardonnay$11.00
- Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc$12.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$14.00
- Bottle Albertoni Chardonnay$24.00
- Bottle Candoni Pinot Grigio$36.00
- Bottle Josh Chardonnay$33.00
- Bottle Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc$36.00
- Bottle Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$42.00
- Oak Farm Rose$10.00
- Familglia Prosecco$10.00
- Blanc De Blue Cuvee$12.00
- Bottle Oak Farm Rose$30.00
- Bottle Blanc De Blue Cuvee$30.00
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- GInger Beer$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Milk$5.00
- Orange Crush$4.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Pomegranate Iced Tea$4.50
- Root Beer$4.00
- San Pellegrino- Grapefruit$4.00
- San Pellegrino- Orange$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Soda Water$1.00
- Sparkling Water$4.00
- Still Water-Aqua Panna$8.00