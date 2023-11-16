Artemis Mediterranean Grill - Bee Cave 4025 Ranch Road 620 South, Ste 200
Appetizers
- Artemis Fries$7.95
house seasoned, served with Artemis dipping sauce
- Babba Ghanoush$8.95
smoky eggplant dip served with warm pita
- Calamari$14.95
flash fried, served with red pepper coulis and Artemis sauce
- Dolmas$8.95
rice-stuffed grape leaves marinated with fresh lemon and oregano
- Falafel$7.95
vegetarian chickpea fritters served with tahini
- Fried Pickles$8.95
beer battered dill spears served with Artemis dipping sauce
- Greek Wings$14.95
choice of spicy garlic herb or pomegranate bbq, tzaziki with feta dipping sauce
- Hummus$8.95
served with warm pita
- Lettuce Wraps$14.95
choice of chicken or tofu, sun dried tomato, feta, julienne cucumber, mint vinaigrette
- Mezze Plate$18.95
falafel, dolmas, hummus, babba ghanoush, tzatziki, tabbouleh, pita
- Saganaki$15.95
grilled halloumi cheese flambed with Greek brandy
- Spanokopita$10.95
crispy phylo layers, spinach, onion, feta, nutmeg
- Tzaziki$6.95
Soups, Salads
- Horiatiki Salad$12.95
tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, Greek vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.95
romain, herb croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan
- Greek Salad$12.95
romain, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, Greek vinaigrette
- Artemis Salad$13.95
mixed greens, red onions, walnuts, sliced pear, goat cheese, dried figs, pomegranate vinaigrette
- Spicy Lentil Soup$8.95
green lentils, mirapoix, spinach, coriander, cumin, shatta
- Avgolemono Soup$8.95
traditional Greek lemon chicken rice soup thickened with egg
- SIDE Caesar Salad$8.95
- SIDE Greek Salad$8.95
- CUP Lentil Soup$6.95
- CUP Avgolemono Soup$6.95
Main Course
- Chicken Gyros$15.95
grilled marinated chicken, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tahini
- Falafel Pita$14.95
falafel, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, tahini
- Grilled Shrimp Pita$16.95
jumbo shrimp, romaine, tomato, cucumber, , Artemis sauce
- Lamb Gyros$15.95
classic rotisserie gyros with onion, tomato, tzatziki
- Mahi Pita$16.95
beer-battered mahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, Artemis sauce
- Seared Tuna Pita$17.95
seared rare Ahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, wasabi aioli
- Veggie Pita$14.95
hummus, babba ghanoush, spinach, avocado, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, tahini, Greek vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.95
grilled chicken breast, garlic herb hot sauce, gorganzola, romaine, red onion, tomato, Artemis sauce, brioche bun
- Classic Burger$15.95
house-ground 1/2 lb top sirloin, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles. brioche bun
- Falafel Burger$14.95
house falafel patty topped with slaw, pickled onion, pepperoncini, tahini
- Greek Burger$16.95
house-ground lamb, feta, grilled onions, garlic mint aioli, brioche bun
- Grilled Mahi Sandwich$18.95
romaine, tomato, red onion, herb pesto sauce, brioche bun
- Beef Souvlake$17.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Chicken Souvlake$17.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Lamb Souvlake$18.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Shrimp Souvlake$19.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Veggie Souvlake$16.95
grilled vegetable skewers, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Falafel Plate$16.95
house-made chickpea fritters, Greek salad, pita bread, tahini
- Gnocchi Gorganzola$20.95
gorganzola cream sauce, blackened chicken breast
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi$24.95
lemon caper cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
- Gyros Plate$17.95
strips of rotisserie lamb, Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki and feta
- Mahi Fish & Chips$18.95
beer-battered Mahi, Artemis fries, Artemis dipping sauce
- Mediterranean Power Bowl$14.95
saffron and almond rice pilaf, lentils, spinach, red bell pepper, avocado, red onion, kalamata olives, tahini
- Mousaka$21.95
traditional Greek casserole of spiced lamb and eggplant topped with creamy bechamel
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$22.95
feta and spinach, sundried tomato lemon cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
- Top Sirloin$24.95
porchini jus, spinach feta mashed potatoes, crisp yfried onions, grilled zucchini
- Vegetarian Greek Pasta$16.95
house marinara sauce, vermicelli, zucchini, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, onions, pepperoncinis, spinach, feta
Kids Menu
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries$9.95
house-made nuggets, Artemis fries, pomegranate bbq sauce
- Spaghetti$8.95
marinara sauce or butter and parmesan cheese
- Cheese Pita Pizza$8.95
house made marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese
- Kebab & Rice Pilaf$10.95
chicken or beef skewer, saffron almond rice pilaf
- side caesar salad, no dressing, 2 sides mint vin, chicken kebab$10.95
Dessert
- Baklava$8.95
traditional Greek pastry with layers of phyllo, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, honey, cinnamon
- Chocolate Galaktoboureko$9.95
layers of phyllo filled with rich chocolate semolina custard, cinnamon whipped cream, honey
- Cheesecake$10.95
served with pomegranate syrup and honey
- chocolate cheesecake$12.00
Ala, Sauces, Sides
- ALA Beef Kebab$8.00
- ALA Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
- ALA Chicken Gyros$10.95
- ALA Chicken kebab$8.00
- ALA Classic Burger$10.95
- ALA Falafel Burger$9.95
- ALA Falafel Pita$9.95
- ALA Greek Burger$11.95
- ALA Lamb Gyros$10.95
- ALA Lamb Kebab$9.00
- ALA Mahi Pita$11.95
- ALA Mahi Sandwich$13.95
- ALA Shrimp Kebab$9.00
- ALA Shrimp Pita$11.95
- ALA Tuna Pita$12.95
- ALA Veggie Kebab$6.00
- ALA Veggie Pita$9.95
- SAUCE Artemis$1.00
- SAUCE Dressing$1.00
- SAUCE Hot Sauce$1.00
- SAUCE Mint Vinaigrette$1.00
- SAUCE Pesto Aioli$1.00
- SAUCE Skordilia$1.50
- SAUCE Tahini$1.50
- SAUCE Tzaziki$1.50
- SAUCE Wasabi Aioli$1.00
- SIDE Burger Patty$6.00
- SIDE Caesar Salad$8.95
- SIDE Chicken Breast$6.00
- SIDE Cut Veggies$3.00
- SIDE Feta Spinach Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- SIDE Gluten-Free Pita$2.00
- SIDE Greek Salad$8.95
- SIDE Grilled Zucchini$5.00
- SIDE Gyros Meat$6.00
- SIDE Pita$2.00
- SIDE Rice Pilaf$4.00
- SIDE Tabbouleh$5.00