Artemis Mediterranean Grill - Lake Tahoe 2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A
Food
Appetizers
- Mezze Plate$21.95
falafel, dolmas, hummus, babba ghanoush, tzatziki, tabbouleh, pita
- Artemis Fries$11.95
house seasoned, served with Artemis dipping sauce
- Calamari$15.95
flash fried, served with red pepper coulis and Artemis sauce
- Lettuce Wraps$16.95
choice of chicken or tofu, sun dried tomato, feta, julienne cucumber, mint vinaigrette
- Greek Wings$15.95
choice of spicy garlic herb or pomegranate bbq, tzaziki with feta dipping sauce
- Red Pepper Hummus$11.95
served with warm pita
- Babba Ghanoush$11.95
smoky eggplant dip served with warm pita
- Falafel$8.95
vegetarian chickpea fritters served with tahini
- Fried Pickles$11.95
beer battered dill spears served with Artemis dipping sauce
- Spanokopita$12.95
crispy phylo layers, spinach, onion, feta, nutmeg
- Dolmas$8.95
rice-stuffed grape leaves marinated with fresh lemon and oregano
- Saganaki$15.95
grilled halloumi cheese flambed with Greek brandy
Soups, Salads
- Horiatiki Salad$14.95
tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, Greek vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.95
romain, herb croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan
- Greek Salad$15.95
romain, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, Greek vinaigrette
- Artemis Salad$16.95
mixed greens, red onions, walnuts, sliced pear, goat cheese, dried figs, pomegranate vinaigrette
- Spicy Lentil Soup$10.95
green lentils, mirapoix, spinach, coriander, cumin, shatta
- Avgolemono Soup$11.95
traditional Greek lemon chicken rice soup thickened with egg
Main Course
- Beef Souvlake$19.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.95
grilled chicken breast, garlic herb hot sauce, gorganzola, romaine, red onion, tomato, Artemis sauce, brioche bun
- Chicken Gyros$17.95
grilled marinated chicken, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tahini
- Chicken Souvlake$19.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Classic Burger$17.95
house-ground 1/2 lb top sirloin, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles. brioche bun
- Falafel Burger$16.95
house falafel patty topped with slaw, pickled onion, pepperoncini, tahini
- Falafel Pita$16.95
falafel, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, tahini
- Falafel Plate$17.95
house-made chickpea fritters, Greek salad, pita bread, tahini
- Gnocchi Gorganzola$22.95
gorganzola cream sauce, blackened chicken breast
- Greek Burger$18.95
house-ground lamb, feta, grilled onions, garlic mint aioli, brioche bun
- Grilled Mahi Sandwich$19.95
romaine, tomato, red onion, herb pesto sauce, brioche bun
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi$26.95
lemon caper cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
- Grilled Shrimp Pita$18.95
jumbo shrimp, romaine, tomato, cucumber, , Artemis sauce
- Gyros Plate$19.95
strips of rotisserie lamb, Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki and feta
- Lamb Gyros$17.95
classic rotisserie gyros with onion, tomato, tzatziki
- Lamb Souvlake$20.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Mahi Fish & Chips$21.95
beer-battered Mahi, Artemis fries, Artemis dipping sauce
- Mahi Pita$18.95
beer-battered mahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, Artemis sauce
- Mediterranean Power Bowl$17.95
saffron and almond rice pilaf, lentils, spinach, red bell pepper, avocado, red onion, kalamata olives, tahini
- Mousaka$23.95
traditional Greek casserole of spiced lamb and eggplant topped with creamy bechamel
- Seared Tuna Pita$18.95
seared rare Ahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, wasabi aioli
- Shrimp Souvlake$21.95
Greek-style kebob with grilled vegetable skewer, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$24.95
feta and spinach, sundried tomato lemon cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
- Top Sirloin$26.95
porchini jus, spinach feta mashed potatoes, crisp yfried onions, grilled zucchini
- Vegetarian Greek Pasta$17.95
house marinara sauce, vermicelli, zucchini, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, onions, pepperoncinis, spinach, feta
- Veggie Pita$16.95
hummus, babba ghanoush, spinach, avocado, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, tahini, Greek vinaigrette
- Veggie Souvlake$17.95
grilled vegetable skewers, saffron almond and apricot rice pilaf, pita bread, skordalia garlic sauce
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides, Sauces & Extras
- ALA Beef Kebab$9.00
- ALA Buffalo Chicken Sand$14.95
- ALA Chicken Gyros$14.95
- ALA Chicken kebab$9.00
- ALA Classic Burger$14.95
- ALA Falafel Burger$13.95
- ALA Falafel Pita$13.95
- ALA Greek Burger$15.95
- ALA Lamb Gyros$14.94
- ALA Lamb Kebab$10.00
- ALA Mahi Pita$15.95
- ALA Mahi Sand$16.95
- ALA Shrimp Kebab$11.00
- ALA Shrimp Pita$15.95
- ALA Tuna Pita$15.95
- ALA Veggie Kebab$6.00
- ALA Veggie Pita$16.95
- SIDE Artemis Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Burger Patty$7.00
- SIDE Caesar Salad$8.00
- SIDE Chicken Breast$7.00
- SIDE Cut Veggies$3.00
- SIDE Dressing$1.00
- SIDE Feta Spinach Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- SIDE Gluten-Free Pita$2.00
- SIDE Greek Salad$8.00
- SIDE Grilled Zucchini$6.00
- SIDE Gyros Meat$7.00
- SIDE Hot Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Hummus Large$2.00
- SIDE Hummus Small$1.00
- SIDE Mint Vinaigrette$1.00
- SIDE Pesto Aioli$1.00
- SIDE Pita$2.00
- SIDE Rice Pilaf$5.00
- SIDE Skordilia$2.00
- SIDE Tabbouleh$6.00
- SIDE Tahini Sauce$2.00
- SIDE Tzaziki Sauce$2.00
- SIDE Wasabi Aioli$1.00
Beverages
Beer
Wine
- J.W. Morris Cabernet$8.00
- Earthquake Cab$12.00
- Castle Rock Pinot Noir$10.00
- Sobon Estate Zinfandel$9.00
- Bottle J.W. Morris Cabernet$26.00
- Bottle Earthquake Cab$38.00
- Bottle Castle Rock Pinot Noir$30.00
- Bottle Sobon Estate Zinfandel$27.00
- Bottle Stags Leap Artemis Cab$130.00
- J.W. Morris Chardonnay$8.00
- Josh Chardonnay$11.00
- Dreaming Tree Sauvingnon Blanc$12.00
- Candoni Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Ruffina Prosecco$15.00
- Bottle J.W. Morris Chardonnay$26.00
- Bottle Josh Chardonnay$34.00
- Bottle Dreaming Tree Sauvingnon Blanc$36.00
- Bottle Candoni Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Bottle Ruffina Prosecco$45.00
- Caposaldo Prosecco$10.00
- Bouvet Brut Rose$10.00
- Bottle Bouvet Brut Rose$30.00
N/A Beverages
- Canned Sodas$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- GInger Beer$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Milk$5.00
- Orange Crush$4.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Pomegranate Iced Tea$4.50
- Root Beer$4.00
- San Pellegrino Cans$5.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Sparkling Water$4.00
- Still Water-Aqua Panna$8.00