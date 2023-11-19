Artisana Pizza - Centreville 14114-B Lee Highway
FOOD
SHAREABLES
- Nonna's Meatballs$12.00
Freshly made meatballs covered in marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Topped with fresh ricotta and basil.
- Brick Oven Wings$13.00
Baked chicken wings with fresh Italian spices and garlic. Topped with parmesan cheese.
- Burrata & Tomato$9.00
Fresh burrata served with roma tomatoes and arugula drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
- Cheesy Garlic Focaccia$6.00
Freshly made focaccia bread topped with garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
PANUOZZOS
- The Italian$14.00
Freshly baked bread made out of our artisan pizza dough stuffed with ham, salame, and freshly sliced mozzarella then baked in our brick oven and topped with lettuce, tomato, sliced pepperoncini and vinaigrette.
- The Meatball$14.00
Freshly baked bread made out of our artisan pizza dough stuffed with meatballs, freshly sliced mozzarella and marinara sauce then baked in our brick oven.
- The Veggie$12.00
Freshly baked bread made out of our artisan pizza dough stuffed with roasted red peppers, sliced zucchini, onions and freshly sliced mozzarella then baked in our brick oven and topped with lettuce, tomato, sliced pepperoncini and vinaigrette.
- The Chicken Parma$15.00
Freshly baked bread made out of our artisan pizza dough stuffed with a breaded chicken cutlet, sliced mozzarella and marinara sauce then baked in our brick oven.
OUR PIZZA CREATIONS
- Margherita$14.00
Traditional pizza topped with fresh sliced fior di latte mozzarella and fresh tomato. Topped with basil and parmesan cheese.
- Pepperoni Picante$18.00
Our house made marinara with mozzarella cheese, rosa grande pepperoni, and fresh ricotta cheese. Topped with hot honey, parmesan cheese, and fresh basil.
- Salsiccia e Fungi$18.00
House made marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese, spicy salame with fennel, and fresh mushrooms. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil.
- Blanca$16.00
The white pizza. Topped with an alfredo cream sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and parmesan cheese. Topped with garlic and fresh basil.
- Meatball Ricotta$18.00
Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, ricotta, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
- Dolce Vita$19.00
Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, fig jam, capicola ham and topped with an arugula salad, and parmesan cheese.
- The Impossible Pie$20.00
The Vegan Pie. Topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, and vegan sausage.
- Isabella$16.00
Just plain cheese.