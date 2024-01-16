Artists Colony Restaurant 105 N Van Buren Street
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Queso Dip
Our homemade Spicy Queso, served with tortilla chips.$8.50
- Quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled to a golden brown, filled with bacon, mushrooms, chives, and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese.$10.99
- Potato Skins
Filled with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with sour cream.$8.50
- Vegetarian Quesadilla
A flour torilla grilled golden brown, filled with green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onion, and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella.$11.95
- Sun Fries
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes served with our brown sugar sauce.$7.99
- Pretzel Bites
Basket of Pretzel Bites served with Homemade Queso Dip.$7.99
- Garlic Bread
Five slices of warm garlic bread, served with homemade marinara sauce.$7.99
- Fried Biscuits
Served with warm Apple Butter.$4.75
- Mac N Cheese Bites$7.25
Salads
- Ada Schulz Salad
A visual feast of fresh garden greens and vegetables, diced grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and croutons.$12.99
- Breaded Chicken Salad
A visual feast of fresh garden greens and vegetables, diced breaded chicken, cheddar cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.$12.99
- Graf's Chicken Salad
Tender chunks of chicken, grapes, celery and almonds in a light dressing. Served with pumpkin nut bread.$11.99
- House Salad and Soup
Salad and Bowl of the Soup of the Day$10.99
- House Salad$4.69
Homemade Soups and Quiche
- Baked Onion Soup
A delicious blend of onions simmered in a rich stock and topped with two cheeses, then baked to a golden brown.$6.75
- Hearty Chili
Topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, onions, served with tortilla chips. Bowl$6.99
- Hearty Soup of the Day
Made from scratch in our kitchen.$4.50
- Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.99
- Quiche and Soup
Fresh baked Quiche and a cup of Soup of the Day.$10.99
- Quiche and House Salad
Fresh baked Quiche and a House Garden Salad.$10.99
- Quiche$7.25
Sandwiches
- Barbeque Sandwich
Pulled smoked pork, slow simmered, on a fresh bun.$13.25
- Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich
Indiana pork tenderloin lightly hand breaded in our kitchen. Served on a fresh bun.$15.50
- Cheeseburger
Grilled 7 oz.Black Angus ground chuck. Served on a fresh bun.$15.50
- French Dip Sandwich
Thinly sliced Roast Beef on a fresh hoagie bun topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served with warm Au Jus.$12.25
- Fried Catfish Sandwich
Lightly breaded with cornmeal, served with tartar sauce on a fresh bun.$15.50
- Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese with Swiss, Pepper Jack, or American cheese and Bacon on white, wheat or rye bread.$10.25
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless breast of chicken marinated in fresh herbs. Served on a fresh bun$13.95
- Grilled Tenderloin Sandwich
Fresh center cut Indiana pork tenderloin. Served on a fresh bun.$13.25
- Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled smoked ham with Swiss, Pepper Jack, or American cheese. Served on a fresh bun.$12.25
- Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf served on a fresh bun.$12.95
- Queso Burger
7 oz. Black Angus ground chuck grilled your way, topped with homemade spicy Queso cheese. Served on a fresh bun.$15.99
- Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served on grilled rye bread.$12.25
- Veggie Burger
All vegetable burger topped with Swiss, Pepper Jack, or American cheese. Served on a fresh bun.$13.95
- B.L.T$12.99
- Chicken Salad on a Croissant$14.99
- Pretzel Bun BLT$14.99
- Sandwich Special$14.99
Artists Fare
- Lucie's Pot Pie
Garden vegetables and tender chicken simmered in a creamy sauce and topped with a homemade buttermilk biscuit.$10.25
- Turkey Manhattan
Sliced turkey breast on your choice of white or wheat bread with real mashed potatoes and gravy.$11.99
- Cariani's Vegetarian Lasagna
Freshly baked lasagna with garden vegetables and three cheeses, topped with homemade marinara sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served w/ Garlic Bread$14.99
- Adolph's Country Style Meatloaf Dinner
Our homemade meatloaf served with real mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetable of the day.$14.99
- Chicken Strips
Tender, breaded chicken breast, served with honey mustard dipping sauce. Choice of fries or broccoli slaw. $12.25$12.99
- Slow Roasted Ribs
Slow roasted ribs in a sweet & smoky BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries.$18.25
- Meatloaf Manhattan
Our homemade meatloaf on your choice of white or wheat bread with real mashed potatoes and brown gravy.$11.99
- Country Fried Steak
Served with vegetable of the day, real mashed potatoes and white gravy.$14.99
- Creamy Tuscan Cheese Ravioli$18.99
- Pot Roast Sandwich$16.99
- Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Country Fare Dinners
- Salmon
8 oz. hook and line caught filet.Char grilled to order and served with a lemon herb butter sauce.$20.25
- Jack's Chicken
A plump breast of chicken marinated in fresh herbs and grilled. A healthy entrée with a great taste.$16.99
- Dale Bessire's Catfish
Boneless hand-breaded filet, deep fried and served with tarter sauce.$17.99
- Fred Rigley's Fried Shrimp
Lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.$17.99
Kid's Menu
Side Dishes
- Broccoli Cole Slaw
Grated fresh broccoli, carrots and cabbage blended with our special dressing.$2.99
- Sun Fries
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes served with our brown sugar sauce.$3.99
- Baked Potato
Served with real butter and sour cream.$3.89
- Onion Rings
Batter dipped.$3.99
- French Fries$3.69
- House Salad
A nice selection of greens and vegetables, topped with Cheddar cheese and croutons.$4.69
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Side Veggie$2.99
- Cup of Soup of the Day$2.99
- Bowl of Soup of the Day$3.99
- Bowl of Chili$3.99
- Bowl of Baked Onion Soup$3.99
Desserts
Beverages
Take Home
- Whole Pecan Pie
Made fresh in our bakery.$22.00
- Whole Quiche
Not just for breakfast, made fresh in our bakery. Variety varies.$21.00
- Ranch Dressing
8 ounce jar of homemade dressing.$6.50
- House Dressing
8 ounce jar of homemade dressing.$6.50
- Brown Sugar Sauce
8 ounce jar of our guest favorite brown sugar sauce.$6.50
- Apple Butter
8 ounce jar of delicious Apple Butter.$6.50
- Pumpkin Bread
Large loaf of homemade pumpkin bread, made in our bakery.$6.25