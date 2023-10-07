Salads

Southwest - Vegetarian

$11.00

Mixed greens, Art's salsa (black beans, corn, red onion, bell pepper, lime, jalapeno and cilantro), queso fresco, quinoa/brown rice blend, redish, tomato, pepitas, avocado and lime creme with southwest vinaigrette

Southwest - Chicken

$13.00

Gryphon G.O.A.T. - Vegetarian

$11.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese medallions, roasted chickpeas, carrot, beet, candied walnut, dried apricots and pear with maple vinaigrette

Gryphon G.O.A.T. - Chicken

$13.00

Asian - Vegan

$11.00

Mixed greens, rice noodles, red and green cabbage, carrot, cucumber, edamame, Art's pickled red onions, avocado, cilantro and sesame seeds with sweet chili dressing

Asian - Chicken

$13.00

Sandwiches

Italian Chicken Panini

$13.00

Herb-roasted chicken breast, roasted bell peppers and onions, tomato jam, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil pressed on a toasted baguette

Banh Mi Panini

$13.00

Glazed pork tenderloin, Art's pickled carrots, cucumber, fresh jalapeno, cilantro and siracha mayonnaise pressed on toasted baguette

Turkey Bliss

$12.50

Oven-roasted turkey breast, Manchego cheese, fig preserves, Dijon mustard, Art's pickled red onions, fresh greens and tomato on organic sprouted multigrain bread

Curry Chicken Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken, curry dressing, celery, raisins, Art's pickled carrots and fresh greens on organic sprouted multigrain bread

Breakfast

Peanut Butter Taco

$6.25

Peanut butter, banana, granola and honey on pita bread

Lox Bagel

$10.50

Smoked salmon, pickled red onions, herbed cream cheese and arugula

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Plain bagel with butter and cream cheese

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Everything bagel with butter and cream cheese

Egg Souffle

$6.50

Souffle of the day - selections vary

Chia Pudding Parfait

$6.00

Coconut milk and chia seeds topped with fresh fruit and house made granola (contains nuts)

Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

Greek yogurt and strawberries with house made granola (contains nuts)

Everything Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Flaky pastry with everything seasoning

Savory Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Flaky croissant with herbed goat cheese and tomato

Bakery

Raspberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.75

Cappuccino Mocha Muffin

$3.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25

Chewy Marshmallow Treat

$3.50

Trail Mix

$3.25

Zapp's Chips - Voodoo

$2.75

Assorted Chips

$1.50

Apple Turnover

$3.95

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.25

Smart Water - Alkaline

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$3.50

San Pellegrino - Aranciata

$2.25

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$2.25

San Pellegrino - Pompelmo

$2.25

Aspire Healthy Energy - Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Aspire Healthy Energy - Raspberry Acai

$3.00

Aspire Healthy Energy - Black Raspberry

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweetened

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea - Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea - Georgia Peach

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea - Green Tea

$2.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$3.00

cup of water

$0.50

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Coffee

Factors Walk Drip Coffee - 12 oz

$2.00

Factors Walk Drip Coffee - 16 oz

$2.75

Cafe Au Lait - 12 oz

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait - 16 oz

$3.50

Americano - 12 oz

$3.25

Americano - 16 oz

$3.75

Cappuccino - 12 oz

$4.00

Cappuccino - 16 oz

$4.50

Latte - 12 oz

$4.00

Latte - 16 oz

$4.50

Swamp Fox Espresso - single

$2.39

Swamp Fox Espresso - double

$3.00

Small-Batch Cold Brew

$3.50

Specialty Drinks

House-Brewed Chai Latte - 12 oz

$4.50

House-Brewed Chai Latte - 16 oz

$5.00

Mocha - 12 oz

$4.50

Mocha - 16 oz

$5.00

Matcha Latte - 12 oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte - 16 oz

$5.00

Honey Cinnamon Latte - 12 oz

$4.50

Honey Cinnamon Latte - 16 oz

$5.00

Assorted Harney & Sons Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$2.00

Hot Chocolate - 16oz

$2.75

Tea

Tower of London - 12 oz

$2.75

Tower of London - 16 oz

$3.25

Organic Green - 12 oz

$2.75

Organic Green - 16 oz

$3.25

Hot Cinnamon Spice - 12 oz

$2.75

Hot Cinnamon Spice - 16 oz

$3.25

Earl Grey - 12 oz

$2.75

Earl Grey - 16 oz

$3.25

African Autumn - 12 oz

$2.75

African Autumn - 16 oz

$3.25

English Breakfast - 12 oz

$2.75

English Breakfast - 16 oz

$3.25