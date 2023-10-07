Art's Cafe 345 Bull Street
Salads
Southwest - Vegetarian
Mixed greens, Art's salsa (black beans, corn, red onion, bell pepper, lime, jalapeno and cilantro), queso fresco, quinoa/brown rice blend, redish, tomato, pepitas, avocado and lime creme with southwest vinaigrette
Southwest - Chicken
Mixed greens, Art's salsa (black beans, corn, red onion, bell pepper, lime, jalapeno and cilantro), queso fresco, quinoa/brown rice blend, redish, tomato, pepitas, avocado and lime creme with southwest vinaigrette
Gryphon G.O.A.T. - Vegetarian
Mixed greens, goat cheese medallions, roasted chickpeas, carrot, beet, candied walnut, dried apricots and pear with maple vinaigrette
Gryphon G.O.A.T. - Chicken
Mixed greens, goat cheese medallions, roasted chickpeas, carrot, beet, candied walnut, dried apricots and pear with maple vinaigrette
Asian - Vegan
Mixed greens, rice noodles, red and green cabbage, carrot, cucumber, edamame, Art's pickled red onions, avocado, cilantro and sesame seeds with sweet chili dressing
Asian - Chicken
Mixed greens, rice noodles, red and green cabbage, carrot, cucumber, edamame, Art's pickled red onions, avocado, cilantro and sesame seeds with sweet chili dressing
Sandwiches
Italian Chicken Panini
Herb-roasted chicken breast, roasted bell peppers and onions, tomato jam, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil pressed on a toasted baguette
Banh Mi Panini
Glazed pork tenderloin, Art's pickled carrots, cucumber, fresh jalapeno, cilantro and siracha mayonnaise pressed on toasted baguette
Turkey Bliss
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Manchego cheese, fig preserves, Dijon mustard, Art's pickled red onions, fresh greens and tomato on organic sprouted multigrain bread
Curry Chicken Salad
Chicken, curry dressing, celery, raisins, Art's pickled carrots and fresh greens on organic sprouted multigrain bread
Breakfast
Peanut Butter Taco
Peanut butter, banana, granola and honey on pita bread
Lox Bagel
Smoked salmon, pickled red onions, herbed cream cheese and arugula
Plain Bagel
Plain bagel with butter and cream cheese
Everything Bagel
Everything bagel with butter and cream cheese
Egg Souffle
Souffle of the day - selections vary
Chia Pudding Parfait
Coconut milk and chia seeds topped with fresh fruit and house made granola (contains nuts)
Yogurt Bowl
Greek yogurt and strawberries with house made granola (contains nuts)
Everything Croissant
Flaky pastry with everything seasoning
Savory Croissant
Flaky croissant with herbed goat cheese and tomato