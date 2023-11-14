As Quoted 3613 Sacramento St
As Quoted
Espresso + Drip
Organic Drinks
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
Made With Ghiradelli Chocolate
- AQ Turmeric Latte$6.00
Fresh Turmeric, Fresh Ginger, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Coconut Oil, Sea Salt, Coconut Sugar
- AQ Beet Latte$5.50
Fresh Beet, Almond Milk, Cinnamon
- Encha Matcha Latte$6.00
Organic Encha Matcha
- Rooibis Chai Latte$5.50
Organic, Decaffienated, Unsweetened
Tea
Smoothies + Spritzers
- AQ Shrub Spritzer$7.00
Fresh Shrub topped with Sparkling Water
- Fresh Organic Orange Juice$9.00
Fresh Squeezed to order
- Fresh Organic Celery Juice$9.00
Fresh Squeezed to order
- Purple Protein Smoothie$14.00
Kale, Blueberries, Hemp Protein, Avocado, Lime, Coconut Water
- Green Smoothie$11.00
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Fuji Apple, Ginger (sorry, no modifications)
- Dark Green Smoothie$11.00
Romaine, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon (sorry, no modifications)
Organic Salads
- Chinese Chicken Salad$17.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Chicken, Scallions, Crispy Rice Noodles, Cilantro, Sesame Dressing
- Cobb Salad$19.00
Romaine Lettuce, Frisee, Baby Kale, Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Pasture Raised Poached Egg, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Vegan Ranch
- Kale Avocado Caesar Salad$16.00
Kale, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing
- The Herb Salad$18.00
Frisee, Romaine, Baby Kale, Seasonal Vegetables, Cabbage, Radishes, Avocado, Scallions, Basil, Cilantro, Dill, Chives, Roasted Pepitas, Green Goddess Dressing + Vegan Ranch Drizzle
- Taco Salad$18.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Scallions, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Cumin Vinaigrette
- Kale Avocado Caesar Salad - Jack's Way$19.00
Kale, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Pecorino, Basil, Scallions, Caesar Dressing
Open Face Sandwiches
- Avocado$11.50
Avocado, Radishes, Chives, Veganaise, Finishing Sea Salt, Crushed Red Pepper
- BLT$12.50
Pasture Raised Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Veganaise, Basil, Chives, Vegan Ranch Drizzle
- Breakfast$14.00
Pasture Raised Bacon, Greens, Pasture Raished Poached Egg, Veganaise, Chives, Shallot Champagne Vinaigrette
- AB + Honey$10.00
Organic Almond Butter, Banana, Honey, Cinnamon
- Sweet$8.00
Cacao Hazelnut or Cinnamon Maca Spread from Jem Organics, Sea Salt
Soup
Plates + Snacks
- Smoked Salmon Plate$16.50
Santa Barabara Smokehouse Salmon, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Capers, Dill, Lemon Slices, Kite Hill Cream Cheese
- Zucchini Pappardelle$8.00
Raw + Vegan; Zucchini Ribbons, Basil, Tomatoes, Seasonal Sauce
- Muff-Tata$8.00
Pasture Raised Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Spinach, Rice Milk, Paprika Oil
- Brekkie Bowl$8.00
Pasture Raised Poached Egg, Avocado, Frisee, Scallions, Basil, Cilantro, AQ Everything Sprinkles, Olive Oil, Vegan Ranch
- Breakfast Tacos$17.00
Organic Corn Tortillas, Pasture Raised Bacon, Pasture Raised Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Cilantio, Pico De Gallo, AQ Spicy Salsa
- Roasted Potatoes$5.00
Onion, Chives
- Mochi Waffle$11.00Out of stock
Sweet Rice Flour Waffle, Strawberries, Blueberries, Maple Syrup
- Yogurt Bowl$14.00
Organic Straus Whole Milk Greek Yogurt, AQ Unsweetened Granola, Berries, Honey
- Bagel$5.00
Odd Bagel GF Plain Bagel
Sides
- Side of Dressing$1.00
- Side of AQ Hot Sauce$2.00
- Side of AQ Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Sade of Avocado$3.00
- Side of Bacon$4.50
- Side of Chicken$4.50
- Side of Smoked Salmon$5.00
- Side of AQ Toast$2.50
- Side of Poached Egg (1)$3.00
- Side of Poached Eggs (2)$6.00
- Side of Scrambled Egg (1)$3.00
- Side of Scrambled Eggs (2)$6.00
- Side of Butter$1.00
- Side of Almond Butter$2.00
- Side of Jem Spread$3.00
- Side of Kite Hill Vegan Cream Cheese$2.00
Pastries + Baked Goods
Grab + Go
- Organic Yogurt Pot$8.00
Straus Whole Milke Greek Yogurt, Berries, AQ Granola
- Organic Veggie Snack Box$10.00
Fresh Cut Veggies, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
- Once Upon A Farm Fruit + Veggie Pouch$6.00
- DOSA Chips$7.50
- Cult Crackers$8.00
- Justin's Chocolate Nut Butter Cups$4.00
- AQ Unsweetened Granola$5.00
- Happy Moose Tonic$5.50
- Health-Ade Kombucha$7.50
- Spindrift Sparkling Water$4.50
- Seasonal Fruit Cup$7.00
- AQ Chia Pudding$6.50
Coconut Milk, Fresh Berries
AQ Marketplace
- AQ Tote Bag$12.00
- AQ Reusable Steel Straw (1)$3.00
- AQ Reusable Steel Straw (3)$8.00
- Koala Eco Scrubbing Brush$8.00
Natural scrubbing brush made from agave and hemp
- Koala Eco Dog Wash$15.00
Sweet Mojoram & Rosalina
- Koala Eco Bathroom Cleaner$11.00
Eucalyptus
- Koala Eco Laundry Wash$20.00
Lemon, Eucalyptus, & Rosemary
- Koala Eco Glass Cleaner$11.00
Peppermint
- Koala Eco Dish Soap$12.00
Lemon Myrtle & Mandarin
- Koala Eco Fruit & Vege Wash$13.00
- Koala Eco Floor Cleaner$11.00
Mandarin & Peppermint
- Koala Eco Handwash$14.00
Lemon, Eucalyptus, & Rosemary
- Koala Eco Kitchen Cleaner$11.00
Lemon Myrtle & Mandarin
- w&p porter Reusable Snack Bag$8.50