Small Bites

Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips, shredded cheese, black beans, salsa

Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 wings, choice mambo sauce, old bay, or dry

Mozzarella Sticks W/Fries

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Party Platters

Salads

Kale Caesar

$15.00

Kale, romaine, parmesan, croutons, dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Soups

Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Black beans, vegetable broth, onion, tomato, carrot, garlic, spices, cilantro

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Dips & Sauces

Ketchup

Mayo

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

Mumbo Sauce

Mustard

Out of stock

Green Goddess

$0.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Apple & Brie w/fries

$15.00

sliced granny smith apples cooked in brown sugar, melted brie, kale. Served on a ciabatta roll.

Tuna Melt w/fries

$15.00

Tuna with thyme and olive oil, melted provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato. Served on sourdough toast.

Turkey BLT w/fries

$15.00

Turkey bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on sourdough toast.

Chicken Sandwich w/fries

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on sourdough toast.

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Roasted zucchini, onion, shiitake mushroom, and red pepper. Served wrapped in a tortilla with guacamole & hummus.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

COFFEE

Drip

Regular

$3.00+

Decaf

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

London Fog

$3.50

Golden Milk

$5.00

Steamer

$3.00

Syrup

$0.50

Hot Cider

$3.50Out of stock

Chaider

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Red Eye

$7.00

Add Not Milk

$0.50

Extra Shot

$0.50

BAKED GOODS

Pastries

Large Pastry

$4.00

Small Pastry

$2.00

Passport doughnut

Out of stock