Asador at Las Perlas
Chips and Dips
- Chip Trio$15.00Out of stock
Housemaid, corn tortilla chips, seasoned with our Brisket spice 4 ounces of salsa, 4 ounces of queso in 4 ounces of guacamole. (Our queso is not gluten free)
- Chips and Salsa$7.00Out of stock
House made chips and fire roasted salsa. (Vegan)
- Chips and Guacamole$12.00Out of stock
House made chips with smashed avocado, lime and jalapeño. (Vegan) Comes with 4oz salsa
- Chips and Queso$12.00Out of stock
House made chips and habenero-Modelo queso made with cheddar and monterrey jack Comes with 4oz salsa
Tacos
- Brisket Taco$7.00
Roasted beef brisket cooked with smoked chile morita and black sesame
- Pork Carnitas Taco$7.00
Pork slow cooked with roasted garlic, chiles, and spices
- Grilled Chicken Taco$7.00
Grilled chicken thighs with red chile adobo sauce
- Quesadilla Oaxaqueña$6.00
Fried Oaxaca cheese topped with salsa verde. (Vegetarian)
- Cauliflower taco$6.00
- Mushroom Mole$7.00
Mushrooms marinated in a Yellow mole mad from fruits and nuts(Vegan)
