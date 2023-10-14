Ashlynn Distillery
Food
Tapas
Charcuterie For 2
Asstr meat,cheese,olives,fruit,croutons
Calamari
Flash fried served with marinara
Chicken Tenders And Fries
4 hand breaded tenders with fries
Mozzarella Triangles
Breaded mozzarella with marinara
Pretzel Bites
Served with beer cheese and mustard
Fried Zucchini
Breaded zucchini served with ranch
Hummus
Roasted garlic hummus with pita
Burrata
Arugula,heirloom tomatoes,crostini
Chicken Parm Sliders
3 sliders,mozzarella,marinara,fries
Bourbon Shrimp
Fried shrimp,fries,bourbon bang bang
Summerseat Street Tacos
3 tacos chicken or beef with pico
Classic Burger
8oz burger with fries, pickle
Ashlynn Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli served on a ciabatta roll with fries and a pickle.
Salads
Flatbreads
Traditional Flatbread
Mozzarella,tomato sauce, garlic aioli
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella,tomato, basil
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken,buffalo sauce,mozzarella,blue cheese
CBR Flatbread
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch,mozzarella
Fig + Arugula Flatbread
Fig jam, prosciutto,arrugula,red onion,goat cheese, balsamic glaze
Desserts
Peanut Butter Explosion
Chocolate candy bar bottom,peanut butter ganache,chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache,peanuts
Bourbon Toffee Cake
Vanilla toffee cake soaked in bourbon,filled with toffee mousse,crushed toffee,graham cracker crumbs
NY Style Cheesecake
Rich cheesecake exploding with vanilla flavour on a buttery graham cracker crust