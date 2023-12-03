Asian Grill 2169 East Prosperity Avenue
Appetizers & Soup & Salad
- Edamame$6.50
Bowl of steamed soy beans. Served with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt. **Best Selling**
- Garlic Edamame$7.50
Bowl of steamed soy beans with garlic. Served with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt
- Spicy Edamame$7.50
Bowl of steamed soy beans with spicy. Served with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$8.50
Bowl of steamed soy beans with garlic & spicy. Served with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt
- Shrimp Tempura$12.50
(6pcs) **Best Selling**
- Beef Potsticker$10.50
Fried Beef Dumplings(8pcs) **Best Selling**
- Vegetable Egg Roll$10.50
Fried Egg Roll(6pcs)
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$12.50
**Best Selling**
- Appetizer Combo$13.50
Beef Potstickers(4pcs), Crab Sticks(4pcs), Jalapeno Popper(2pcs) **Best Selling**
- Tempura Combo$13.50
Beef Potstickers(2pcs), Shrimp Tempura(2pcs), Mixed Vegetables(4pcs) **Best Selling**
- Tempura Vegetable Combo$12.50
Deep Fried Vegetables(8pcs) **Best Selling**
- Tiger Prawn$12.50
Butterfly Tiger Prawns, Fried in Bread Crumbs
- Crab Sticks$11.50
Crab Stick, Cream Cheese, Tamago Wrapped in Dumpling Skin(10pcs)
- Jalapeno Popper$12.50
Deep fried Jalapeno stuffed with Spicy Tuna & Cream Cheese(6pcs) **Best Selling**
- Calamari Ring$11.50
Deep Fried Calamari in Panko
- Deep Fried Tofu$8.50
- Baked Mussel$13.50
Mussels in bake sauce(6pcs)
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
Sweet Potato Wedges, Dipped in Tempura Batter(6pcs)
- Soft Shell Crab$14.50
Chopped and placed on a salad with Soy Mustard Dressing
- Oyster Half Shell$23.50
Jumbo Oyster served with Masago(6pcs)
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Rice Bowl$3.00
- Salad Bowl$6.50
- Seaweed Salad$10.50
- Cucumber Snomono Salad$6.50
- Crab & Shrimp Salad$16.50
- Chicken Salad$12.50
- Snomono$12.50
- Sashimi Salad$15.50
Grill Side
- Teriyaki Bowl Chicken$13.50
Served with Grilled Chicken Thigh, Sautéed Vegetable in House Special Teriyaki Sauce
- Teriyaki Bowl Tofu$13.50
Served with Deep fried Tofu, Sautéed Vegetable in House Special Teriyaki Sauce
- Teriyaki Bowl Beef$14.50
Served with Thinly sliced and marinated beef, Sautéed Vegetable in House Special Teriyaki Sauce
- Teriyaki Bowl Salmon$16.50
Served with Grilled Premium Salmon, Sautéed Vegetable in House Special Teriyaki Sauce
- Teriyaki Bowl Seafood$16.50
Served with Grilled Scallops, Mussels, Black Tiger Shrimps, Squids, Crab Sticks, Sautéed Vegetable in House Special Teriyaki Sauce
- Bento Box Chicken$17.50
Served with Chicken Thigh Meat with House Special Teriyaki Sauce, Steamed Rice, CA Rolls (4), Salad, Shrimp Tempura (1), Beef Potsticker (1), Tempura Vegetable (3)
- Bento Box Beef$19.50
Served with Thinly sliced and marinated beef with house special soy sauce, Steamed Rice, CA Rolls (4), Salad, Shrimp Tempura (1), Beef Potsticker (1), Tempura Vegetable (3)
- Bento Box Salmon$21.50
Served with Grilled Salmon, Steamed Rice, CA Rolls (4), Salad, Shrimp Tempura (1), Beef Potsticker (1), Tempura Vegetable (3)
- Fried Chicken Bowl$14.50
Fried Chicken Breast with rice and Sautéed mixed vegetables
- Fried Fish Bowl(Fish Katsu)$14.50
Fried white tuna fish with rice & vegetable
- Salmon Collar$20.50
Served with soy mustard dressing & salad
- Yellowtail Collar$20.50
Served with soy mustard dressing & salad
Noodles
- Spicy Noodles Regular$11.50
Korean Ramyun Noodles with vegetables and egg
- Spicy Noodles Chicken$14.50
Korean Ramyun Noodles with vegetables, egg & Chicken
- Spicy Noodles Beef$15.50
Korean Ramyun Noodles with vegetables, egg & Beef
- Spicy Noodles Seafood$16.50
Korean Ramyun Noodles with vegetables, egg & Seafood
- Curry Noodles Regular$12.50
Spicy Curry soup with eggs & vegetable
- Curry Noodles Chicken$15.50
Spicy Curry soup with eggs, vegetable & Chicken
- Curry Noodles Beef$16.50
Spicy Curry soup with eggs, vegetable & Beef
- Curry Noodles Seafood$17.50
Spicy Curry soup with eggs, vegetable & Seafood
- Stir-Fried Udon$21.50
Stir-fried Udon with lobster, shrimp, scallop and vegetable
- Japanese Noodles Chicken$18.50
Japanese noodles with Chicken in Pork based soup served with mixed Vegetables, Jalapeno and Dumplings
- Japanese Noodles Seafood$21.50
Japanese noodles with Seafood in Pork based soup served with mixed Vegetables, Jalapeno and Dumplings
- Udon Noodles Veggie$13.50
Udon noodles with mixed vegetable
- Udon Noodles Chicken$15.50
Udon noodles with mixed vegetable & Chicken
- Udon Noodles Beef$16.50
Udon noodles with mixed vegetable & Beef
- Udon Noodles Tempura$17.50
Udon noodles with mixed vegetable & Tempura
- Udon Noodles Seafood$19.50
Udon noodles with mixed vegetable & Seafood
- Yakisoba Noodles Regular$13.50
Japanese pan-fried noodles Sautéed with Vegetables, Yakisoba sauce, minced garlic, and other herbs and spices. Served spicy or non spicy
- Yakisoba Noodles Chicken$15.50
Japanese pan-fried noodles Sautéed with Chicken, Vegetables, Yakisoba sauce, minced garlic, and other herbs and spices. Served spicy or non spicy
- Yakisoba Noodles Beef$16.50
Japanese pan-fried noodles Sautéed with Beef, Vegetables, Yakisoba sauce, minced garlic, and other herbs and spices. Served spicy or non spicy
- Yakisoba Noodles Seafood$17.50
Japanese pan-fried noodles Sautéed with Seafood, Vegetables, Yakisoba sauce, minced garlic, and other herbs and spices. Served spicy or non spicy
Entry Rolls
Fried Rolls
- Golden Tiger$17.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Tuna. Deep fried in Crunch ***Best Selling***
- Shrimp Killer$18.50
Avocado, Cream Cheese, Shrimp Tempura topped with Marinated Spicy Crab Meat ***Best Selling***
- Tempura Cali$13.50
CA Roll Fried in Tempura
- Tempura Spicy Tuna$13.50
Spicy Tuna Roll Fried in Tempura
Baked Rolls
- Alaskan$17.50
CA Roll topped with Baked Salmon in bake sauce
- Golden Gate$18.50
CA Roll topped with Baked Salmon, Crab Stick & Shrimp in bake sauce
- Baked Lobster Roll$18.50
Spicy CA Roll with soy paper topped with Baby Lobster, Mozzarella Cheese ***Best Selling***
- Baked Scallop Roll$17.50
CA Roll topped with Baked Scallops in bake sauce
- Lovers Scallop and Shrimp$17.50
CA Roll topped with Sautéed Scallop, Shrimp, Bell Peppers & Mushroom
Fresh Rolls
- Crunch Roll$15.50
(Eel Sauce Only) Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Crab meat, Layered in Crunch ***Best Selling***
- Double Double Roll$18.50
CA Roll topped with Salmon, Tuna, Spicy Tuna ***Best Selling***
- Dragon Roll$17.50
Crunch Roll with masago topped with Eel & Avocado ***Best Selling***
- Fantastic Roll$18.50
Spicy Crab Meat, Tuna, Gobo, Avocado topped with Salmon, Tuna, Avocado ***Best Selling***
- Fire Cracker Roll$17.50
Crunch Roll topped with Spicy Tuna and Crunch Powder
- Nagoya Roll$17.50
Crunch Roll topped with Salmon, Avocado ***Best Selling***
- Oishi Roll$15.50
Crab Meat topped with Albacore Sashimi. No Rice, Masago ***Best Selling***
- Philly Roll$17.50
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado topped with Salmon with Macadamia nuts
- Rainbow Roll$17.50
CA Roll topped with Assorted Raw Fish
- Spicy Tuna Tataki$18.50
Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Seared Tuna & Spicy Tuna
- Spider Roll$14.50
Soft Shell Crab, Crab Meat, Avocado, Masago topped with Three sauces
- Tiger Roll$17.50
(Eel Sauce Only) Crunch Roll topped with 3ea Ebi Shrimp
- Tuna Cali Roll$17.50
CA Rolls topped with Tuna & Spicy Tuna
- Volcano Roll$17.50
Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Spicy Marinated Scallops & Masago
- California Hand Roll$7.50
Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber
- California Roll (CA Roll)$10.50
Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber ***Best Selling***
- Veggie Roll$10.50
Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Tofu, Lettuce, Carrot, Seaweed Salad
- Spicy Crab & California Roll$11.50
Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber ***Best Selling***
- Crab & Shrimp Roll$13.50
Crab Meat, Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.50
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll (Cut)$10.50
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Caterpillar Roll$18.50
Boats
- Fancy Boat$65.50
20pcs Sashimi + Crunch Roll + Nagoya Roll (Served with Miso Soup)
- Love Boat$75.50
12pcs Sashimi + 12pcs Sushi + Crunch Roll + Nagoya Roll (Served with Miso Soup) ***Best Selling***
- Samurai Boat$125.50
30pcs Sashimi + 12pcs Sushi + Crunch Roll + Nagoya Roll + Spicy Tuna Tataki (Served with Miso Soup)
Sushi Platter
Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe
Sashimi Platter
- Silver Sashimi Platter$25.50
12pcs Sashimi (Salmon, Tuna, Ono) Served with Miso Soup ***Best Selling***
- Gold Sashimi Platter$33.50
18pcs Sashimi (Everything above + Albacore) Served with Miso Soup
- Platinum Sashimi Platter$40.50
24pcs Sashimi (Everything above + Yellowtail, Eel, Red Snapper, Ebi) Served with Miso Soup