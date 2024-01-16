Old Town Lager 12-pack

$17.99

Sometimes you gotta remember that it’s a marathon & not a sprint & you just need a workhorse of a beer that is built for crushing. And sometimes you just want a cold, refreshing beer without all the fuss. That’s why we made Old Town Lager. Old Town Lager is dangerously clean, crisp & with just a dash of floral hops. So whether you’ve got a day full of chores ahead of you or you’ve committed yourself to an afternoon of grilling & watching football, Old Town Lager is gonna get you thru it. Lager Then Life. • 4.0% ABV