Swedish Hill Aspen
Coffee, Tea & Other Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Cold Drinks & Juices
Packaged Drinks
Pastries and Cake
Pastries
Cakes & Slices
Bagels & Toasts
Appetizing Boards
Wine
By the Glass
By the Bottle
- BTL Jean Baptiste Sparkling$88.00
- BTL Pierre Peter's Champagne$144.00
- BTL Leth Gruner Veltliner$68.00
- BTL Au Bon Climat Chardonnay$80.00
- BTL Gitton Sauv Blanc$108.00
- BTL Outward Bassi Chardonnay$120.00
- BTL Domaine Moreau Chardonnay$134.00
- BTL William Fevre Chardonnay$180.00
- BTL Jean Marc-PIlot Chardonnay$248.00
- BTL Entourage Rose$70.00
- BTL Brij Rose$84.00
- BTL JL Chave Cotes Du Rhone$68.00
- BTL Armand Heitz Pinot Noir$96.00
- BTL Foillard Gamay$80.00
- BTL Scribe Pinot Noir$120.00
- BTL Lapierre Morgon Gamay$138.00
- BTL Devolet Star Lane Cabernet$160.00
Swedish Hill Aspen Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 925-8050
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM