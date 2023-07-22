Aspire Brewing 600 N Galleria Dr., Lower Level
Food Menu
Appetizers
Traditional Wings
Eight crispy traditional style wings served in your choice of sauce, with a side of celery and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Charcuterie Board
Locally sourced meats and cheeses accompanied by fresh fruit and an assortment of jams and dips.
Bavarian Pretzel
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with house made beer cheese, Dijon mustard and whipped cinnamon butter.
Fried Cauliflower Bites
Crispy cauliflower florets served with your choice of dipping sauce, and a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Salads
Burrata Salad
Mixed greens, marinated cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, and authentic burrata topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Aspire Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic crouton crumble, classic house Caesar dressing.
Southwest Salad
Grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, scallions, black beans, corn and chipotle ranch sauce
Sandwiches
Burgers
Smash Burger
2-3oz burgers, lettuce, heirloom tomato jam, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and caramelized onions on a brioche bun.
Steakhouse Burger
Two 3oz patties topped with crispy prosciutto and crema sauce on a brioche bun.
BBQ Bacon Smash Burger
2-3oz Burger Patties, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Honey BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions On A Brioche Bun
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Classic margherita style flatbread with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil.
Grandma Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, garlic, parmesan cheese and basil.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Chef's choice of three varieties of cured meats accompanied by tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Vegetable Pizza
Chef's choice seasonal assorted vegetables accompanied by tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Salad Pizza
Tomato sauce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and house dressing.
Spanish Pizza
Cheddar cheese, pulled pork, scallions, black beans, corn and chipotle ranch sauce
Dessert
Kids Menu
Drink Menu
Flight Selections (4oz Tasters)
1. Widmen (German Pilsner 4oz)
2. Regard (Triple IPA 4oz)
3. Revel (English Porter 4oz)
4. Beget (Farmhouse Ale -Saison 4oz)
5. Devote (DIPA1 4oz)
6. Aspirations V1 (Imperial IPA 4oz)
7. Exult (Double California Common 4oz)
8. Pursue (DIPA2 4oz)
9. Exhilarate (Imperial West Coast IPA 4oz)
11. Envisage (Hazy IPA 4oz)
12. Courage (Imperial IPA 4oz)
13. Wish (Hazy NEIPA 4oz)
14. Hanker (Bitter - Extra Special 4oz)
15. Appetition (American IPA 4oz)
6.5% ABV
16. Renew (Belgian Blonde 4oz)
7.5% ABV
17. Seltzer - Raspberry Peach (4oz)
18. Seltzer - Sicilian Lemon (4oz)
19. Seltzer - Cherry (4oz)
20. Seltzer - Orange Mango Passionfruit (4oz)
21. Envigor (Mild 4oz)
22. Walkill Summer Ale (Wheat Beer 4oz)
5% ABV
32. Razzputin Mead (4oz)
33. St. Ambrose X R Ciser (4oz)
34. Doc's Draft Hard Peach Cider (4oz)
35. Doc's Draft Hard Apple Cider (4oz)
36. Doc's Draft Raspberry Hard Apple Cider (Framboise 4oz)
To-Go Beer
NEIPA
VT Style NEIPA
NEIPA
DDH NEIPA
DNEIPA
DNEIPA
DNEIPA
Triple NEIPA
Single West Coast IPA
Double West Coast IPA
Imperial West Coast IPA
American Lager
Pilsner
DH Pilsner
Amber Lager
Dark Lager – Schwarzbier
Steam Beer/ California Common
Munich Dunkel
Smoothie Sour 1
Smoothie Sour 2
Fruited Kettle Sour 1
Fruited Kettle Sour 2
Irish Red Ale
English Porter
Imperial Stout
Witbier
Golden Strong Ale
Blonde
Adjunct Stout 1
Adjunct Stout 2
Saison
Hefe
Seltzer1
Seltzer2
Seltzer3
Seltzer4
Non-Alcoholic Beer
Upside Dawn: Golden Ale
Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium organic malts from US & Germany along with combo of English and traditional American hops to the golden ale style.
Run Wild: IPA
The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile.
Heineken 0.0
Heineken® 0.0% has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and a soft malty body. Heineken® 0.0% is double brewed while alcohol is removed and blended with natural flavors.