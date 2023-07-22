Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel

$16.00

Giant Bavarian pretzel served with house made beer cheese, Dijon mustard and whipped cinnamon butter.

Food Menu

Appetizers

Traditional Wings

$13.00

Eight crispy traditional style wings served in your choice of sauce, with a side of celery and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Charcuterie Board

$27.00

Locally sourced meats and cheeses accompanied by fresh fruit and an assortment of jams and dips.

Fried Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Crispy cauliflower florets served with your choice of dipping sauce, and a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Salads

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, marinated cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, and authentic burrata topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle.

Aspire Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic crouton crumble, classic house Caesar dressing.

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, scallions, black beans, corn and chipotle ranch sauce

Sandwiches

Aspire Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Brined and buttermilk marinated chicken breast fried to crispy perfection, topped with caramelized onions, and special sauce on a brioche bun.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Breast, Carrot Slaw, Mike's Hot Honey On A Brioche Bun

Burgers

Smash Burger

$17.00

2-3oz burgers, lettuce, heirloom tomato jam, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and caramelized onions on a brioche bun.

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

Two 3oz patties topped with crispy prosciutto and crema sauce on a brioche bun.

BBQ Bacon Smash Burger

$17.00

2-3oz Burger Patties, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Honey BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions On A Brioche Bun

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Classic margherita style flatbread with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Grandma Pizza

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, garlic, parmesan cheese and basil.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Chef's choice of three varieties of cured meats accompanied by tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Vegetable Pizza

$17.00

Chef's choice seasonal assorted vegetables accompanied by tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Salad Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and house dressing.

Spanish Pizza

$19.00

Cheddar cheese, pulled pork, scallions, black beans, corn and chipotle ranch sauce

Dessert

Gelato

$7.00

Homemade Cheesecake

$9.00

Homemade cheese cake with mixed fruit, cinnamon, and powder sugar on top.

Cake Donut Flight

$13.00

A Flight Of Donuts Consisting Of Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, And Plain Served With A Side Of Caramel And Chocolate Sauce

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$8.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Kids Menu

Crispy white meat chicken fried to perfection and fresh cut fries.

Personal Kid's Pizza

$12.00

Grilled Cheese and French Fries

$10.00

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$11.00

Drink Menu

Flight Selections (4oz Tasters)

1. Widmen (German Pilsner 4oz)

$3.00

2. Regard (Triple IPA 4oz)

$5.00

3. Revel (English Porter 4oz)

$3.00

4. Beget (Farmhouse Ale -Saison 4oz)

$4.00

5. Devote (DIPA1 4oz)

$4.00

6. Aspirations V1 (Imperial IPA 4oz)

$5.00

7. Exult (Double California Common 4oz)

$4.00

8. Pursue (DIPA2 4oz)

$4.00

9. Exhilarate (Imperial West Coast IPA 4oz)

$5.00

11. Envisage (Hazy IPA 4oz)

$4.00

12. Courage (Imperial IPA 4oz)

$4.00

13. Wish (Hazy NEIPA 4oz)

$4.00

14. Hanker (Bitter - Extra Special 4oz)

$3.00

15. Appetition (American IPA 4oz)

$4.00

6.5% ABV

16. Renew (Belgian Blonde 4oz)

$4.00

7.5% ABV

17. Seltzer - Raspberry Peach (4oz)

$4.00

18. Seltzer - Sicilian Lemon (4oz)

$4.00

19. Seltzer - Cherry (4oz)

$4.00

20. Seltzer - Orange Mango Passionfruit (4oz)

$4.00

21. Envigor (Mild 4oz)

$4.00

22. Walkill Summer Ale (Wheat Beer 4oz)

$3.00

5% ABV

32. Razzputin Mead (4oz)

$5.00

33. St. Ambrose X R Ciser (4oz)

$5.00

34. Doc's Draft Hard Peach Cider (4oz)

$5.00

35. Doc's Draft Hard Apple Cider (4oz)

$5.00

36. Doc's Draft Raspberry Hard Apple Cider (Framboise 4oz)

$5.00

To-Go Beer

NEIPA

$8.00

VT Style NEIPA

$8.00

NEIPA

$8.00

DDH NEIPA

$8.00

DNEIPA

$8.00

DNEIPA

$8.00

DNEIPA

$8.00

Triple NEIPA

$8.00

Single West Coast IPA

$8.00

Double West Coast IPA

$8.00

Imperial West Coast IPA

$8.00

American Lager

$8.00

Pilsner

$8.00

DH Pilsner

$8.00

Amber Lager

$8.00

Dark Lager – Schwarzbier

$8.00

Steam Beer/ California Common

$8.00

Munich Dunkel

$8.00

Smoothie Sour 1

$8.00

Smoothie Sour 2

$8.00

Fruited Kettle Sour 1

$8.00

Fruited Kettle Sour 2

$8.00

Irish Red Ale

$8.00

English Porter

$8.00

Imperial Stout

$8.00

Witbier

$8.00

Golden Strong Ale

$8.00

Blonde

$8.00

Adjunct Stout 1

$8.00

Adjunct Stout 2

$8.00

Saison

$8.00

Hefe

$8.00

Seltzer1

$8.00

Seltzer2

$8.00

Seltzer3

$8.00

Seltzer4

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Upside Dawn: Golden Ale

$7.00

Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium organic malts from US & Germany along with combo of English and traditional American hops to the golden ale style.

Run Wild: IPA

$7.00

The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile.

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Heineken® 0.0% has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and a soft malty body. Heineken® 0.0% is double brewed while alcohol is removed and blended with natural flavors.