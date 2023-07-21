Assemble Kitchen 1414 Harbour Way South
Kitchen
Lunch Plate
1 Meat Plate
2 Meat Plate
3 Meat Plate
Nachos
Rib Rack
Meats per Pound
Loaded Potato
Smash Burger
Queso Birria
Ceviche
Caesar Salad
Pasta Salad
Desserts
Chips
Drinks
Blue Moon
$8.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Lagunitas
$9.00
Modelo
$7.00
Salty Crew
$8.00
Sierra Nevada
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Bottle water
$3.00
Gin
$10.00
Gin - Fords
$13.00
Rum
$10.00
Rum - Captain Morgan Spiced
$12.00
Tequila
$10.00
Tequila - Campo Bravo
$13.00
Tequila - El Jimador Reposado
$14.00
Tequila - El Jimador Silver
$12.00
Vodka
$10.00
Vodka - Titos
$13.00
Whiskey
$10.00
Whiskey - Jack Daniels
$12.00
Whiskey - Johnny Walker Black
$15.00
Long Island
$13.00
Margarita
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00
Mule
$12.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$8.00
White Claw
$8.00
Soda
$3.00
Barbera - Sunset
$12.00
Cabernet Sauvignon - Sterling
$14.00
Syrah - Backroads Vines
$14.00
Chardonnay - Bontera
$12.00
Pinot Grigio - Sunset
$12.00
Sauvignon Blanc - Backroads Vines
$12.00
Prosecco Lamarca
$12.00
Mimosa
$11.00
Mimosa Carafe
$34.00
Brut - Just Enough
$10.00
Chardonnay - Just Enough
$10.00
Pinot Noir - Just Enough
$10.00
Rose - Just Enough
$10.00
Coffee
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Grilled cheese w/fries
Chicken Caesar wrap
Grilled corn
Bar
Beer/Seltzers
Liquor
Gin
$10.00
Gin - Fords
$13.00
Rum
$10.00
Rum - Captain Morgan Spiced
$12.00
Tequila
$10.00
Tequila - Campo Bravo
$13.00
Tequila - Don't Julio
$32.00
Tequila - El Jimador Reposado
$14.00
Tequila - El Jimador Silver
$12.00
Vodka
$10.00
Vodka - Titos
$13.00
Whiskey
$10.00
Whiskey - Basil Hayden's Bourbon
$18.00
Whiskey - Jack Daniels
$12.00
Whiskey - Johnny Walker Black
$15.00
Deep Eddy's
$11.00
Aperol
$12.00
Hennesy
$13.00
Long Island
Margarita
Martini
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Wine
Barbera - Sunset
$12.00
Cabernet Sauvignon - Sterling
$14.00
Chardonnay - Bonterra
$12.00
Chardonnay - La Crema
$14.00
Chardonnay - Sonoma Cutrer
$14.00
Pinot Grigio - Sunset
$12.00
Pinot Noir - La Crema
$12.00
Prosecco - Lamarca
$12.00
Sauvignon Blanc - Backroads Vines
$12.00
Syrah - Backroads Vines
$14.00
Mimosa
$11.00
Mimosa Carafe
$34.00
Just Enough Chardonnay
$10.00
Just Enough Pino Noir
$10.00
Just Enough Brut Bubbles
$10.00
Just Enough Rose'
$10.00
Bloody Mary
Chips
Coffee
Irish Coffee
Baileys & Coffee
Iced Tea
Hot Chocolate
Soda
Bottled Water
Assemble Kitchen 1414 Harbour Way South Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 215-6025
Closed • Opens Friday at 11:30AM