Beer

Draft

Beer Flight

$12.00

DFT Allagash White

$8.00

DFT Bissell Brothers The Substance

$8.00

DFT Break Rock Squantum

$8.00

DFT Black Hog Sour

$9.00

DFT Widowmaker Astral Projections DIPA

$9.00

DFT The Veil Crossed

$9.00

DFT Hill Farmstead

$10.00

DFT Guiness

$8.00

DFT Jack's Abby House Lager

$8.00

DFT Kettlehead Bye Bye Beautiful

$9.00

DFT Proclamation

$9.00

DFT Sam Seasonal

$8.00

DFT Shipyard Pumpkin

$9.00

DFT Trillium Galaxy Scaled

$10.00

DFT Vitamin Sea Greetings From NZ

$9.00

DFT Widowmaker Devils Staircase IPA

$9.00

DFT Maine Lunch

$10.00

DFT Fiddlehead

$8.00

Bottle + Cans

Allagash BTL

$6.00

Amstel BTL

$6.00

Angry Orchard BTL

$6.00

Bud BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona Light BTL

$6.00

Duvel Tripel BTL

$7.00

Erdinger BTL

$7.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

High Life BTL

$4.00

Lone Star BTL

$5.00

Magners BTL

$7.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller Light BTL

$5.00

Modelo BTL

$6.00

Saison Dupont BTL

$6.00

Shiner Bock BTL

$7.00

Apres

$8.00

Break Rock Peacefield

$8.00

Citizen Cider

$7.00

Dorchester Neponset Gold

$7.00

Battery Steele Looming Illusion

$9.00

Mortalis Sphinx

$10.00

Deciduous Easy Operator

$8.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Drowned Lands Outcrop

$8.00

Finback Oscilation

$9.00

Fiddlehead

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon

$7.00

Harpoon IPA

$6.00

Lawsons Finest Sip of Sunshine

$8.00

Long Live Rox Pilsner

$9.00

Lord Hobo Boom Sauce

$8.00

Nutryl

$6.00

Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter

$7.00

Stellwagen Mar Claro

$7.00Out of stock

Sacred Profane

$8.00

Sacred Profane Pale Lager

$8.00

Tipping Animals Berry Blue Bonanza

$9.00Out of stock

Trillium Soak Seltzer

$9.00

Truly

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Miller Light Bucket

$25.00

Coors Light Bucket

$25.00

Rekorderlig

$8.00

Viva

$6.00

Naragansett

$6.00

Bad Seed Cider

$8.00

N/A Heineken 00 BTL

$5.00

N/A Atheltic Free Wave

$5.00

N/A Atheltic Run Wild

$5.00

Hudson North

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

New Amsterdam Citorn

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Belvedere Wild Berry

$13.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet tea

$8.00

Goose Cherry

$10.00

Goose Orange

$10.00

Goose Pear

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Infuse Apple

$7.00

Kettle

$10.00

Koskenkorva

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Stoli O

$9.00

Stoli Ras

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Truly Wild Berry Vodka

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

3 Olives Berry

$9.00

3 Olives Espresso

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Gin

209

$9.00

Barr Hill

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Dry

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Boodles

$9.00

Dry Line

$9.00

Grey Whole

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Kinnitty

$9.00

Nolet

$9.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Tanq 10

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

10 Cane

$9.00

Appleton Estate

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bully Boy

$10.00

Bully Boy Hub Punch

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Rumchatta

$9.00

Truth

$7.00

Goslings

$8.00

Bacardi Dark

$8.00

Tequila

Altos

$9.00

Cabo

$8.00

Casa Nobel

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Dobel

$10.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Ghost

$10.00

Milagro

$10.00

Patron

$11.00

Patron anejo

$10.00

Pina Loca

$8.00

Reposado

$10.00

Souza

$8.00

Union Mezcal

$9.00

Volcan

$8.00

Whiskey

Tin Cup

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Blantons

$12.00

Slow + Low

$8.00

Makers

$8.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Demon Seed

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Sagamore Rye

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10

$12.00

Whistle Pig 6 Rye

$11.00

Limousin Rye

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Smooth Ambler

$9.00

Pendleton Rye 12

$13.00

Baller

$10.00

I W Harper

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Old Camp

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

JR Reverly

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Dickle

$9.00

Dickle 8

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jefferson Reserve

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Segrams 7

$9.00

Segrams VO

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jack Rye

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Screwball

$9.00

High West

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Sexton

$7.00

Bushmill

$9.00

Bushmill Honey

$8.00

Teeling

$8.00

Slane

$7.00

Glendalough

$11.00

Paddy

$9.00

Prizefight

$8.00

Jameson Cask Stout

$9.00

Jameson Cask IPA

$9.00

Kinitty Castle

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

2 Ginger

$9.00

Proper 12

$9.00

Proper 12 Apple

$10.00

Roe & Co

$8.00

Black Bush

$10.00

Red Bush

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Abelor 12

$15.00

Glenkinche 12

$14.00

Chivas 18

$20.00

JW Red

$9.00

JW Black

$10.00

Singleton 12

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Dewars Honey

$10.00

J&B Rare

$9.00

Buchanans

$12.00

Haig Club

$9.00

Benriach Curiotas

$10.00

Benriach 10

$11.00

Ardbeg

$13.00

Canmore 12

$14.00

Glenmorange 12

$12.00

Macalan 12

$14.00

Oban 14

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Glenleveit 1824

$11.00

Glenleveit 12

$13.00

Laphroig 10

$14.00

Cordials & Cognac

Baileys

$8.00

Baileys Almond

$9.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Disarono

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Frenet

$8.00

Goldshlagger

$12.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Assembly Smash

$10.00

Berry Limeade

$9.00

Brunch Punch

$10.00

Bucket of Bubbles

$32.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 425

$12.00

Grapefruit Crusher

$10.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kentucky Iced Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Man-Mosa

$10.00

Mandarin Cosmo

$12.00

Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mocha Almond Iced Coffee

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rose Sangria

$9.00

Sangria Pitcher

$32.00

Spaghett!

$12.00

Spicy Diablo

$10.00

Spicy Pina

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

White Sangria

$9.00

White Tea

$8.00

Shots

Green Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Doctors

$8.00

Fireball

$9.00

Salty Balls

$9.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Misc Shot

$5.00

Brunch

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.00

2 poached eggs, guacamole, bacon, almonds, arugula, on grilled sourdough bread

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

8 oz burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with a fried egg and bacon, served with home fries

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

choice of sausage, bacon, or Canadian bacon, fried egg, American cheese, on choice of English muffin, bagel, or croissant.

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

ground chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs, in 3 soft tortillas filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, chipotle sauce, served with home fries

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

lightly fried chicken tenders over a Belgian waffle, served with strawberry butter, maple syrup

Eggs Benny

$14.00

2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with home fries and arugula salad

El Caliente Omelet

$15.00

Farmers Omelette

$14.00

3 eggs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, goat cheese served with home fries and toast

Frittata

$10.00

3 scrambled eggs, sauteed bacon, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, scallions, jack cheese, topped with arugula salad

Hangover Pizza

$14.00

Sausage, bacon, jalapenos, scrambled eggs, cheese, chipotle drizzle

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

nacho corn chips, topped with jack cheese, sautéed chorizo, pancetta bacon, onions, peppers, black beans, 2 eggs any style, served sour cream and salsa

Hungry Man

$13.00

2 eggs, sausage patties, bacon, home fries, white or wheat toast

Open Face Sirloin Sandwich

$16.00

Short Rib Hash

$15.00

Two eggs any style, cajun short rib, in a skillet mixed with potato, onions, & peppers, served with toast.

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

2 poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce, arugula salad, in a croissant served with home fries.

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

12 oz grilled sirloin with garlic butter, 2 eggs any style, served with home fries

Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Cinnamon french toast stuffed with cream cheese, banana, strawberries, topped with a caramel drizzle

Sweet Lover Pizza

$13.00

The Hot Mess

$12.00

The Parfait

$10.00

Brunch Sides

Egg

$3.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Wine

Martin Codax Albarino

$8.00

Ck Mondavi Chard

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.00

CK Mondavi PG

$7.00

Prophecy PG

$8.00

Count Karolyi Gruner

$8.00

Hess Sav Blanc

$8.00

Whitehaven Sav Blanc

$10.00

Fleur de Prairie Rose

$9.00

Stemmari Rose

$8.00

Beringer White Zin

$7.00

Seven Daughters Moscato

$8.00

The Seeker Reisling

$8.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$10.00

CK Mandavi Cab

$7.00

Josh Cab

$9.00

MacMurray PN

$9.00

Leese Fitch PN

$8.00

Estancia Merlot

$8.00

Montes Malbec

$8.00

Campo Vieja

$9.00

DaVinci Chianti

$8.00

Torre Zambra

$9.00

Dreaming Tree

$9.00

BTL Martin Codax

$28.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$32.00

BTL Prophecy

$28.00

BTL Court Karolyi Gruner

$28.00

BTL Hess

$28.00

BTL Whitehaven

$34.00

BTL Flerus do Prairie

$32.00

BTL Stemmari

$30.00

BTL Seven Daughters

$28.00

BTL The Seeker

$28.00

BTL Lamarca

$32.00

BTL Josh Cab

$32.00

BTL MacMurray PN

$32.00

BTL Leese Fitch PN

$30.00

BTL Estancia Merlot

$28.00

BTL Montes Malbec

$28.00

BTL Campo Viejo

$32.00

BTL Davinci

$28.00

BTL Torree Zambra

$28.00

BTL Dreaming Tree

$32.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Ginger Beet

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Vigin Cocktail

$5.00