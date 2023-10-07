Astro Beer Hall - Shirlington
Sandwiches/Chicken
Asteroid Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Fried Chicken Breast with Bib Lettuce, Pickles, Jalapeño Coleslaw, Astro Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun (pick heat level).
Buffalo Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, Bib Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce, Honey Butter on a Belgian Waffle.
Chicken BLT Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Tenders with choice of Dipping Sauce.
Classic South Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Honey Butter, Pickles, Hot Sauce on a fresh baked Cheddar Biscuit.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Chopped Egg, Pimento Cheese, Bib Lettuce, Old Bay, Sriracha Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Chicken Wings
Tossed with your choice of Korean BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce or Spicy Dry Rub served with Blue Cheese Dressing (pick heat level).
Doughnuts
Astronaut Doughnut
Fried Yeast Doughnut coasted in Nutella, filled with Shot of Espresso and Steamed Milk.
3 Mini Cake Doughnuts
One flavor per three: Maple Bacon, Vanilla with Sprinkles, Milk Chocolate with M&Ms, S'mores, Cookies N' Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Mocha.
9 Mini Cake Doughnuts
One flavor per three: Maple Bacon, Vanilla with Sprinkles, Milk Chocolate with M&Ms, S'mores, Cookies N' Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Mocha.
15 Mini Cake Doughnuts
One flavor per three: Maple Bacon, Vanilla with Sprinkles, Milk Chocolate with M&Ms, S'mores, Cookies N' Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Mocha.
30 Mini Cake Doughnuts
One flavor per three: Maple Bacon, Vanilla with Sprinkles, Milk Chocolate with M&Ms, S'mores, Cookies N' Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Mocha.
Dozen Doughnuts
Half Dozen Doughnuts
Baklava - Seasonal Doughnut
Honey Glaze, Chopped Pistachios, Shredded Phyllo, Honey Drizzle, Cinnamon Sugar. September 2023
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough - Seasonal Doughnut
Rich Chocolate Cake Doughnut with Cookie Dough Glaze, Raw Cookie Dough Filling, Mini Chocolate Chips. September 2023
Creme Brûlée Doughnut
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
Maple Bacon Doughnut
Yeast doughnut with maple glaze topped with smoked bacon pieces.
PB&J Doughnut
Yeast doughnut with peanut butter glaze, strawberry jam filling, topped with chopped peanuts.
Samoas - Seasonal Doughnut
Caramel glaze, Toasted Coconut, Shortbread cookie crumble, Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle. September 2023
Tiramisu - Seasonal Doughnut
Pillow doughnut filled with Coffee mascarpone mousse, coffee and kahlua glaze, cocoa powder dusting, pipped tiramisu mousse on top, Doughnut pieces soaked in coffee, dark chocolate pearl sprinkles. September 2023
Vanilla Glazed Doughnut
Yeast doughnut with vanilla glaze.
Assorted Dozen Doughnuts
Two each of our classic yeast doughnuts and one each of our monthly/seasonal doughnuts. Crème Brulé, PB&J, Maple Bacon, and Vanilla Glazed.
Salad/Sides
House Garden Salad
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Pickled Red Onions served with choice of Dressing. Add Fried or Grilled Chicken $4.50 or Portobello Mushroom $3.00 Choice of Dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Rosemary Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek
Tater Tots
Cheddar Biscuit
Small Jalapeño Coleslaw
Seasonal Fruit Cup
Sunrise Granola Yogurt Parfait
Greek Yogurt, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Oat Granola and Honey.
Cookies
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Dark and Milk Chocolate Chips.
Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie
Dark Chocolate Chips, Caramel Bits, Sea Salt.
Cake Batter Funfetti Cookie
Rainbow Sprinkles and White Chocolate.
S'mores Cookie
Brown Sugar based with Mini Marshmallows, Graham Crackers and Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips.
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Dark Cocoa, Peanut Butter, and Chopped Peanuts.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Sugar and Cinnamon.