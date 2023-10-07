Sandwiches/Chicken

Asteroid Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Spicy Fried Chicken Breast with Bib Lettuce, Pickles, Jalapeño Coleslaw, Astro Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun (pick heat level).

Buffalo Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, Bib Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce, Honey Butter on a Belgian Waffle.

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Chicken Fingers

$9.75

Chicken Tenders with choice of Dipping Sauce.

Classic South Sandwich

$12.25

Fried Chicken Breast, Honey Butter, Pickles, Hot Sauce on a fresh baked Cheddar Biscuit.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Chopped Egg, Pimento Cheese, Bib Lettuce, Old Bay, Sriracha Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Chicken Wings

$14.25

Tossed with your choice of Korean BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce or Spicy Dry Rub served with Blue Cheese Dressing (pick heat level).

Doughnuts

Astronaut Doughnut

$8.50

Fried Yeast Doughnut coasted in Nutella, filled with Shot of Espresso and Steamed Milk.

3 Mini Cake Doughnuts

$4.25

One flavor per three: Maple Bacon, Vanilla with Sprinkles, Milk Chocolate with M&Ms, S'mores, Cookies N' Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Mocha.

9 Mini Cake Doughnuts

$12.00

One flavor per three: Maple Bacon, Vanilla with Sprinkles, Milk Chocolate with M&Ms, S'mores, Cookies N' Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Mocha.

15 Mini Cake Doughnuts

$20.00

One flavor per three: Maple Bacon, Vanilla with Sprinkles, Milk Chocolate with M&Ms, S'mores, Cookies N' Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Mocha.

30 Mini Cake Doughnuts

$39.00

One flavor per three: Maple Bacon, Vanilla with Sprinkles, Milk Chocolate with M&Ms, S'mores, Cookies N' Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Mocha.

Dozen Doughnuts

$45.00
Half Dozen Doughnuts

$25.00
Baklava - Seasonal Doughnut

$4.95

Honey Glaze, Chopped Pistachios, Shredded Phyllo, Honey Drizzle, Cinnamon Sugar. September 2023

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough - Seasonal Doughnut

$4.95

Rich Chocolate Cake Doughnut with Cookie Dough Glaze, Raw Cookie Dough Filling, Mini Chocolate Chips. September 2023

Creme Brûlée Doughnut

$4.95

Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.

Maple Bacon Doughnut

$4.95

Yeast doughnut with maple glaze topped with smoked bacon pieces.

PB&J Doughnut

$4.95

Yeast doughnut with peanut butter glaze, strawberry jam filling, topped with chopped peanuts.

Samoas - Seasonal Doughnut

$4.95

Caramel glaze, Toasted Coconut, Shortbread cookie crumble, Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle. September 2023

Tiramisu - Seasonal Doughnut

$4.95

Pillow doughnut filled with Coffee mascarpone mousse, coffee and kahlua glaze, cocoa powder dusting, pipped tiramisu mousse on top, Doughnut pieces soaked in coffee, dark chocolate pearl sprinkles. September 2023

Vanilla Glazed Doughnut

$4.25

Yeast doughnut with vanilla glaze.

Assorted Dozen Doughnuts

$45.00

Two each of our classic yeast doughnuts and one each of our monthly/seasonal doughnuts. Crème Brulé, PB&J, Maple Bacon, and Vanilla Glazed.

Salad/Sides

House Garden Salad

$11.00

Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Pickled Red Onions served with choice of Dressing. Add Fried or Grilled Chicken $4.50 or Portobello Mushroom $3.00 Choice of Dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Rosemary Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek

Tater Tots

$3.75+
Cheddar Biscuit

$3.50
Small Jalapeño Coleslaw

$3.50
Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.50
Sunrise Granola Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Greek Yogurt, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Oat Granola and Honey.

Cookies

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Dark and Milk Chocolate Chips.

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie

$4.50

Dark Chocolate Chips, Caramel Bits, Sea Salt.

Cake Batter Funfetti Cookie

$4.50

Rainbow Sprinkles and White Chocolate.

S'mores Cookie

$4.50

Brown Sugar based with Mini Marshmallows, Graham Crackers and Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips.

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$4.50

Dark Cocoa, Peanut Butter, and Chopped Peanuts.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.50

Sugar and Cinnamon.

Take-Out Beverages

Americano

$4.50
Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.25
Bottled Orange Fanta

$3.25
Bottled Sprite

$3.25
Bottled Water

$3.25
Cappuccino

$4.50
Cold Brew

$4.95
Drip Coffee

$3.50
Espresso

$4.00
Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.25
Horizon Whole Milk

$3.25
Hot Tea

$3.95
Latte

$4.50
Natalie's Lemonade

$3.25
Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.50
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

Sauces

Astro Sauce ($1)

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette $

$1.00

Hickory BBQ ($1)

$1.00

Blue Cheese $

$1.00

Buffalo ($1)

$1.00

Greek Dressing $

$1.00

Honey Butter($)

$0.50

Honey Mustard ($1)

$1.00

Hot Honey ($1)

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Korean BBQ ($1)

$1.00

Mayo($)

$0.50

Ranch ($1)

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo ($1)

$1.00