Astro Dogs
Popular Items
Korean-Style Corndogs
K Dogs
Asteroid Belt 🪨
MOST POPULAR: a K Dog with fries all in one, here it is!
Sun 🌞
CANNOT go wrong with the hot cheetos powder + K Dog, a GREAT combination
Mars 🟠
Throwback to eating takis with your friends in middle school + a K Dog, nothing can beat it! (Don’t make your fingers red)
Pluto 🔘
Original K Dog sprinkled with sugar (if you want) and your fav of astro dressing(s)
Moon 🌖
Can't Go Wrong: Dorito Nachos are classic, this one comes with Dorito Nachos dust + any Astro Dressing you want!
Neptune 🔵
LIMITED TIME ONLY: Cool Ranch Doritos are good, but with a kdog, even better! 🆒😎
Mercury 🔵
WHAT? Yep, we got it for you, why regular takis when you can have blue ones!!!
Saturn 🪐
WOW, it is definitely worth it. You LITERALLY have to try it, it could become your favorite!
Gansito
Un Gansito: A strawberry-flavored jelly and crème-filled cake with chocolate-flavored coating!
Makemake ☄️
What a taste! making it sweet and greatly paired with your fav dressings.
Venus ♥️🍡
Jupiter 🌚
THE Ramen, a seasoned and crunchy ramen coating on your K Dog, what else can you ask for?