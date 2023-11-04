Asuka Ramen 7541 Sawmill Road
Appetizers
- Harumaki$6.00
3 pcs Vegetarian spring roll w. sweet chili sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed soybeans w. a sprinkle of sea salt
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.00
Steamed soybeans w. spicy garlic seasoning
- Gyoza$7.00
6pcs Pan fried dumplings
- Shrimp Tempura$7.00
4pcs tempura shrimp w. eel sauce and mayo, toppedwith green onion
- Chicken Karaage$7.00
Japanese style fried chicken nuggets w. house dipping sauce
- Crab Rangoon$8.00
5pcs fried cheese and crab stuffed dumplings w. sweet chili sauce
- Monster Fries$8.00
Fries with cheese, mayo, minced pork, topped w. green onions
- Takoyaki$8.00
6pcs Fluffy dough balls with chopped octopus, topped with bonito flakes, takoyaki sauce, mayo, and green onion
- Chashu Bun$8.00
2pcs Steamed bun w. chashu pork, cucumber, spring greens, drizzled w. mayo and eel sauce
- Salt and Pepper Wings$9.00
Deep fried chicken wings w.salt and pepper
- Asuka Beef Skewer$10.00
2pcs grilled steak. wasabi
Signature Mazemen (Brothless Ramen)
- The Original Mazemen$13.00
Noodles, fish powder, spicy minced pork, green onions, chives, nori seaweed flakes, garlic, and poached egg
- Pork Chashu Mazemen$15.00
The Original plus pork chashu
- Supreme Mazemen$17.00
The original, chashu, marinated egg, nori seaweed
- Vegan Mazemen$12.00
Noodles, tofu, green onions, chives, corns, onion, garlic, and spring mix
- Yuzu Mazemen$15.00
Noodles, Yuzu sauce, marinated egg, pork chashu cucumber, seaweed, spring mix, and green onions
- Tantan Mazemen$15.00
Noodles, spicy tantan sauce, marinated egg, spicy minced pork, onions, garlic, and green onions
Ramen
- Shoyu Ramen (Soy Sauce)$14.00
Clear chicken broth: marinated egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and green onions
- Shio Ramen (Salt)$14.00
Clear chicken broth: marinated egg, chashu pork, fish cake, kikurage mushroom, and green onions
- Miso Ramen (Soybean paste)$14.00
Creamy pork broth infused with miso : marinated egg, chashu pork, corn, kikurage mushroom, and green onions
- Vegan Ramen$14.00
Vegetable broth with miso paste: tofu, corn, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom, crispy onion, and green onions
- Chicken Karaage Ramen$14.00
Creamy chicken broth: marinated egg, corns, fish cake, green onions, and chicken karaage
- Wonton Ramen$15.00
Clear chicken broth: wonton, fish cake, nori seaweed, garlic chips, and green onions
- Spicy Miso Ramen$15.00
Creamy pork broth with spicy miso tare: marinated egg, chashu pork, corns, bamboo, kikurage mushroom, green onions
- Classic Tonkotsu$15.00
Creamy pork broth: marinated egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoot, corns, nori seaweed, and green onions
- Tonkotsu Black$16.00
Creamy pork broth: marinated egg, chashu pork, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corns, nori seaweed, garlic chips, green onions, and black garlic oil
- Tonkotsu Red$16.00
Creamy pork broth: marinated egg, chashu pork, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corns, nori seaweed, garlic chips, green onions, and house chili oil
Ramen Toppings/Add-ons
Specialty Rice
- Pork Chashu Bowl$14.00
- Chicken Karaage Bowl$14.00
- Asuka Fried Rice - Chicken$13.00
onions, green onions, corns, egg, and chicken
- Asuka Fried Rice - Vege$13.00
onions, green onions, corns, egg, and mixed vegetables
- Asuka Fried Rice - Shrimp$15.00
onions, green onions, corns, egg, and shrimp
- Asuka Fried Rice - Steak$15.00
onions, green onions, corns, egg, and steak
- Asuka Rice Bowl$12.00
Hibachi Lunch
- L-Hibachi Chicken$12.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- L-Hibachi Shrimp$14.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- L-Hibachi Steak$15.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- L-Hibachi Vegetables$11.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- L-Chicken & Shrimp$15.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- L-Chicken & Steak$15.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- L-Shrimp & Steak$16.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- L-Trio - Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp$20.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
Hibachi Dinner
- D- Hibachi Chicken$19.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- D- Hibachi Shrimp$21.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- D- Hibachi Steak$25.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- D- Hibachi Vegetables$15.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- D-Chicken & Shrimp$26.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- D-Chicken & Steak$26.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- D-Shrimp & Steak$27.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2
- D- Trio - Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp$34.00
Served w. salad, mixed vegetable, white rice or fried rice+ $2