At Siam Thai Cuisine
Food
Appetizers
- Thai Spring Rolls$6.95
Golden fried spring rolls stuffed with assorted minced vegetables served with a homemade plum sauce
- Siam Dumplings$9.95
Steamed minced pork and vegetables wrapped in wonton skin topped with roasted garlic served with a soy vinaigrette sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$8.95
Shrimp battered and hand-dipped in coconut flakes, then fried to a golden brown, served with a mild sweet and sour chili sauce
- Chicken Satay$8.95
Marinated chicken strips on skewers served with a homemade signature peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Crispy Calamari$8.95
Lightly battered and golden fried served with a mild sweet and sour chili sauce
- Shrimp in Blanket$8.95
Fried wontons stuffed with shrimp and minced chicken served with a sweet and sour chili sauce
- Curry Puff Pastry$8.95
Golden fried puff pastry stuffed with minced chicken, potatoes, onions, and yellow curry powder
- Crab Rangoon$8.95
Golden fried wonton pastries stuffed with a blend of cream cheese, garlic powder, green onions, and imitation crab
- Tofu Lover$8.95
Fresh tofu lightly battered and deep fried served with a homemade signature peanut sauce
- Siam Chicken Wings$9.95
Golden fried chicken wing with a homemade sauce
- Siam Appetizers$14.95
Combination of Thai spring roll, crab rangoon, curry puff, and shrimp in a blanket served with a mild sweet and sour chili sauce
- Edamame$6.95
Steamed Japanese soybeans topped with a touch of salt
- Prawn Crackers$8.95
Deep-fried crackers made from starch and prawn. Served with a homemade spicy and sweet tangy sauce
- Summer Rolls Shrimp$11.95
Four pieces of fresh rolls wrapped in steamed rice paper stuffed with sautéed ground chicken, shredded lettuce, fresh basil, sliced carrots, and rice noodles served with a homemade hoisin peanut sauce
- Summer Rolls Tofu$8.95
Four pieces of fresh rolls wrapped in steamed rice paper stuffed with sautéed ground chicken, shredded lettuce, fresh basil, sliced carrots, and rice noodles served with a homemade hoisin peanut sauce
- Soft Shell Crab Appetizer$12.95
Lightly battered and golden fried whole soft shell crab served with a mild sweet and sour chili sauce
- Thai Fish Cakes$13.95
Deep-fried fish mixed with red curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, and thin sliced long green beans. Served with a homemade spicy and sweet tangy sauce
- Summer Rolls Chicken$8.95
House Specials
- Tom Yum Goong Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine fried rice seasoned with a spicy tom yum paste, black tiger shrimp, onions, carrots, and egg. Bell peppers, and a touch of garlic
- Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with black tiger shrimp, cashew nut, pineapple chunks, raisins, and egg. Red bell peppers, and onions seasoned with a touch of garlic, yellow curry powder, and coconut milk
- Crab Fried Rice with Shrimp$25.95
Traditional jasmine fried rice with crab meat and shrimp, stir fry with coconut oil, garlic, onion, carrots, and broccoli
- Tamarind Tiger Shrimp$25.95
Black tiger shrimp deep fried topped with an authentic Thai tamarind chutney sauce which is say, a touch of garlic, onions, dice of bell peppers, and Thai tamarind fruit which is a bit tangy then sweet followed by a subtle sour taste, garnished with carame
- Sweet and Sour Snapper$29.95
Golden fried or steamed red snapper filet topped with pineapple chunks, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and bell peppers in a homemade Thai sweet and sour sauce served on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Garlic and Basil Snapper$29.95
Golden fried or steamed red snapper filet topped with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and a pinch of spice in basil and garlic sauce, garnished with crispy basil leaves and roasted garlic served on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Siam Salmon Curry$25.95
Pan-fried salmon filet topped with carrots, snow peas, onions, and bell peppers in a creamy mild yellow curry sauce served on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Seafood Combo$25.95
A combination of shrimp, squid, and mussels sautéed in a mild garlic oyster sauce
- Soft Shell Crabs in Yellow$25.95
A golden fried soft shell crab topped with a creamy mild yellow curry served on a bed of steamed vegetables
Soups
- Tom Yum Goong Soup$8.95+
Spicy shrimp soup prepared with onions, celery, cilantro, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a traditionally seasoned with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
- Tom Yum Gai Soup$8.95+
Spicy chicken soup prepared with onions, celery, cilantro, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a traditionally seasoned with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
- Tom Kha Gai Soup$7.95+
Coconut chicken soup seasoned with onions, mushrooms, scallions, celery, cilantro, red bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and lime juice
- Tom Kha Goong Soup$8.95+
Coconut shrimp soup seasoned with onions, mushrooms, scallions, celery, cilantro, red bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and lime juice
- Potak Soup$8.95+
The combination of shrimp and squid is prepared with lemongrass, lime juice, onions, red bell peppers, scallions, celery, cilantro, fresh basil, and mushrooms in a special Thai herb broth
- Thai Wonton Soup$6.95+
Wonton wrapper stuffed with minced chicken, cabbages, mushrooms, baby corn, carrots, broccoli, and celery in a tasty clear broth topped with roasted garlic
- Tofu and Vegetable Soup$6.95+
Fresh tofu and vegetables served in a tasty clear vegetable broth topped with roasted garlic
Salad
- Cucumber Salad$7.95
Chilled cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, scallions, and carrots with a homemade light and sweet tangy Thai dressing
- Royal Green Salad$8.95
A variety of fresh garden green salad including tomatoes, onions, and carrots served with a house-special peanut dressing
- Laab$14.95
Minced chicken seasoned with roasted rice powder, paprika, chili pepper, and onions tossed in a house-special lime juice dressing
- Beef Salad$14.95
Slices of steak flavored with roasted rice powder, lime juice, cilantro, onions, and spices
- Siam Salad$14.95
Combination of shrimp and squid, mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers tossed in a homemade light and sweet tangy Thai dressing
- Duck Salad$23.99
Slices of roasted duck with traditional sauce, lime juice, cilantro, onions, and spices
- Papaya Salad$14.95
Green papaya julienne slices carrots, tomatoes; garlic, and fresh chilies mixed with a lime dressing
Entrees - Fish Specialties
- Volcano Fish$29.95
Golden fried or steamed red snapper filet topped with sautéed caramelized onions, garlic, and bell peppers in a spicy and sweet tangy sauce garnished with vegetables
- Panang Fish$29.95
Golden fried or steamed red snapper filet topped with a homemade spicy red curry sauce, carrots, basil, bell peppers, and pineapples served on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Three Flavored Fish$29.95
Golden fried or steamed red snapper filet topped with sautéed caramelized brons, garlic, Thai chilies, and diced bell peppers in homemade sauce garnished with vegetables
- Siam Fish$29.95
Golden fried or steamed red snapper filet topped with sautéed fresh garlic, ginger, carrots, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, onions, scallions, and black pepper in a savory ginger sauce served on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Tamarind Fish$29.95
Golden fried or steamed red snapper filet topped with an authentic Thai tamarind chutney sauce which is soy, a touch of garlic, onions, dices of bell peppers, and Thai tamarind fruit which is a bit tangy then sweet followed by a subtle sour taste, garnishe
- Garlic And Basil Snapper$29.95
From the Sea
- Crispy Shrimp in Three-Flavored Sauce$23.95
Deep-fried shrimp topped with sautéed caramelized onions, garlic, Thai chilies, and minced bell peppers in a mildly homemade sauce on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Royal Seafood$23.95
Combination of shrimp, squid, and scallops sautéed in a Thai chili jam sauce
- Garlic Passion$23.95
Golden fried or steamed your choice of shrimp, squid, or scallops topped with an exotic Thai garlic sauce on a bed of steamed vegetables served on a hot sizzling plate
- Mango Yellow Curry$23.95
Golden fried shrimp topped with a creamy mango yellow curry sauce served on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Siam Delight Curry$23.95
Your choice of shrimp, squid, or scallops, golden fried, or steamed, topped with a creamy mild yellow curry sauce, served on a bed of steamed vegetables
Duck Entrees
- Ginger and Garlic Duck$23.99
Crispy boneless duck with fresh ginger, garlic, thinly sliced carrots, onions, scallions, and bell peppers in a savory brown sauce served on a hot sizzling plate
- Panang Duck$23.99
Crispy boneless duck with basil, pineapples, and peppers in a creamy spicy red curry sauce
- Roasted Duck$23.99
Roasted then deep-fried boneless duck served on a bed of steamed vegetables with a homemade spicy and sweet tangy sauce on the side
- Siam Basil Duck$23.99
Crispy boneless duck with sweet basil, chili, onions, scallions, and bell peppers in an exotic Thai spicy sauce served on a hot sizzling plate
Stir-fried Entrees
- Siam Basil$17.99
Sautéed choice of your meat with basil leaves, chilies, garlic, bell peppers, scallions, and onions in an exotic Thai spicy sauce
- Chili Roasted Cashew Nuts$17.99
Sautéed choice of your meat with roasted cashews, onions, snow peas, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a Thai chili jam sauce
- Phad Ginger$17.99
Sautéed choice of your meat with ginger, garlic, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, celery, and onions in a savory ginger brown sauce
- Garlic and Black Pepper*$17.99
Sautéed choice of your meat with fresh garlic and black pepper served on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Pepper Meat$17.99
Sautéed choice of your meat with bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a savory brown sauce
Entrees
- Mixed Vegetables$17.99
A medley of vegetables sautéed with your choice of meat in a savory brown sauce
- Phad Broccoli$17.99
Sautéed choice of your meat with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and onions in a mild garlic oyster sauce
- Sweet and Sour$17.99
Sautéed choice of your meat with pineapples, cucumbers, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, and onions in a Thai style sweet, and sour sauce
- Param$17.99
Sautéed your choice of meat in a homemade peanut sauce served on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Volcano$18.99
Deep fried with your choice of meat on a bed of steamed vegetables topped with a spicy and sweet tangy sauce topped with a spicy and sweet tangy sauce
Curry Dishes
- Yellow Curry*$17.99
Choice of your meat with potatoes, onions, and carrots in mild yellow curry coconut milk stew
- Red Curry*$17.99
Choice of your meat with medium spicy red curry, pineapples, bell peppers, snow peas, carrots, basil leaves, and bamboo shoots
- Green Curry*$17.99
Choice of your meat with medium spicy green curry, basil leaves, bell pepper, snow peas, carrots, and bamboo shoots
- Massaman Curry*$17.99
Choice of your meat with potatoes, onions, and carrots in a hearty brown curry topped with roasted peanuts
- Panang Curry*$17.99
Choice of your meat with medium spicy red curry, snow peas, carrots, and bell peppers in a creamy spicy red curry
Jasmine Fried Rice
- House Fried Rice$17.99
Traditional Thai fried rice with onions, broccoli, egg, and tomatoes
- Combination Fried Rice$20.99
A mixture of chicken, beef, and pork with broccoli, onions, egg, and tomatoes
- Yellow Curry Fried Rice$17.99
Jasmine fried rice seasoned with mild yellow curry powder, onions, carrots, egg, bell peppers, scallions, and a touch of garlic
- Green Curry Fried Rice$17.99
Jasmine fried rice seasoned with spicy green carrots, bell peppers, scallions, and a touch of garlic
- Basil Fried Rice$17.99
Jasmine fried rice seasoned with Thai basil, garlic, chilies, onions, carrots, scallions, and bell peppers
Noodles
- Phad Thai*$17.99
Traditional Thai dish sautéed thin rice noodles with paprika, bean sprouts, and egg
- Phad See Ew*$17.99
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, egg, and black pepper in a mild soy-garlic seasoning
- Lad Na$17.99
Pan-fried wide flat rice noodles with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and baby corn in a mild Thai gravy sauce
- Drunken Noodle$17.99
Wide rice noodles sautéed in a spicy basil seasoning with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, scallions, and a touch of garlic
- Noodle Soup$17.99
A large bowl of rice noodle soup with your choice of meat, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, and cilantro topped with roasted garlic
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup$17.99
A large bowl of rice noodles with your choice of meat, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, and cilantro in a spicy broth
Additions
- Plain Jasmine Rice$3.95
- Jasmine Brown Rice$3.95
- Extra Beef to Your Entrée$3.95
- Extra Chicken to Your Entrée$3.95
- Extra Pork to Your Entrée$3.95
- Extra Tofu to Your Entée$3.95
- Extra Shrimp$3.95
- Extra Calamari$3.95
- Scallops$4.95
- Sticky Rice$3.95
- Bowl of Entree Sauce$5.95
- Bowl of Steamed Vegetables$4.75
- Bowl of Steamed Rice Noodle$2.95
- Peanut Sauce$2.95
- Meat Combo$5.95
- Seafood Combo*$6.95
- Kid Meal$8.95
- French Fries$5.95
- Fried Egg$3.95
- Thai Omelette$9.95
Desserts
- Flash Fried Cheesecake$7.95
Flash-fried plain cheesecake topped with Hershey's chocolate and coconut milk
- Thai Custard with Coconut Sticky Rice$8.95
Homemade Thai custard served topped with coconut sticky rice
- Fried Ice Cream$7.95
Flash-fried vanilla ice cream topped with Hershey's chocolate and whipping cream
- Mango Coconut Sticky Rice$7.95
Seasonal. Ripe mango slices served topped with coconut sticky rice
- Bananas a La Mode$7.95
A combination of fried banana wrap and a scoop of coconut ice cream drizzled with Hershey's chocolate, honey, and sesame seeds
- Bananas Wrap$5.95
Fresh bananas wrapped in a thin pastry, then fried topped with Hershey's chocolate, honey, and sesame seeds
- Thai Donuts$5.95
Fried donuts served with homemade dipping sauce
- Ice Cream$5.95
Coconut ice cream, vanilla ice cream and mango ice cream
- Ice Cream with Coconut Sticky Rice$7.95
Beer & Wine
White Wines
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Hess$8.75
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Hess$33.95
- Glass Pinot Grigio, Sterling Vintners' Collection$8.75
- Bottle Pinot Grigio, Sterling Vintners' Collection$33.95
- Glass Chardonnay, Bogle$8.75
- Bottle Chardonnay, Bogle$33.95
- Glass Riesling, Bex$8.75
- Bottle Riesling, Bex$33.95
- Glass White Zinfandel, La Terre$8.75
- Bottle White Zinfandel, La Terre$33.95
Red Wines
- Glass Pinot Noir, Lucky Star$8.95
- Bottle Pinot Noir, Lucky Star$34.95
- Glass Merlot, Bogle$8.95
- Bottle Merlot, Bogle$34.95
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon, Bogle$8.95
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Bogle$34.95
- Glass Malbec, Alamos$8.95
- Bottle Malbec, Alamos$34.95
- Glass Kikkoman Plum Wine$8.95
- Bottle Kikkoman Plum Wine$34.95
- Glass Padrillos Malbec$8.95
- Bottle Padrillos Malbec$34.95
Sake
Imported Beers
Domestic Beers
Beverages
- Thai Ice Tea$4.25
- Thai Ice Coffee$4.25
- Tropical Fruit Juice$3.25
- Mango$3.99
- Pineapple$3.99
- Pear$3.99
- Sherry Temple$3.99
- Arnold Palmer$3.99
- Coconut Water$3.25
- Coke$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.25
- Hot Green Tea$2.50
Per Peron
- Ginger Tea$2.50
Per person
- Hot Coffee$2.50
Per person
- Hot Jasmine Tea$2.00
Per person
- Zephyrhills Bottled Water$2.75
- Perrier - Sparking Water$4.25