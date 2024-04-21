Ate-Oh-Ate - Beaverton 4570 SW Watson Ave
Food
Plates
- Grilled Teriyaki Chicken$14.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Teriyaki Sauce
- Grilled Korean Chicken$15.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
- Kalua Pig & Cabbage$14.95
Pork Shoulder Slow Roasted in Banana Leaves with Steamed Cabbage. Comes with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad. We recommend the Chile Pepper Vinegar Water with this dish.
- Mochiko Chicken$14.95
Thigh pieces marinated in tamari, ginger, garlic and rice flour and fried crispy. Served with rice and choice of mac salad or green salad
- Shoyu Chicken$15.95
- Kal-Bi Ribs$22.95
Grilled Thin Cut Beef Short Ribs in Korean Marinade. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
- Katsu Chicken$15.95
Panko-Crusted Chicken Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.
- Pork Katsu$15.95
Panko-Crusted Pork Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.
- Grilled Teriyaki Tofu$14.95
Surata Tofu Marinated in Teriyaki & Grilled. Served with Rice and Choice of Macaroni Salad or Green Salad Korean Style Adds Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Kimchi. Vegetarian
Bowls
- Curry Bowl$11.95
Sweet Potato, Carrots, Onions and Kale in Japanese Curry Sauce with Steamed Rice. Vegetarian. Add Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlet or Grilled Tofu for $4.00
- Big Salad$13.95
Greens, Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon and Choice of Chicken, Kalua Pig, Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlets or Grilled Tofu, Served with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing (G-F Dressing Available)
- Fried Rice Bowl$12.95
Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu. Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!
- Loco Moco$14.95
Rice, Hamburger Patty, 2 Eggs Over Easy And Shiitake Brown Gravy over Steamed Rice
- Poke Bowl$15.95
Diced Raw Ahi Tuna, Sweet Onion, Green Onion, Daikon, Soy, and Sesame Oil. Served over Green Salad with Choice of Rice or Mac Salad
Sandwiches
- Kalua Pig Sandwich$13.25
Kalua Pig & Cabbage with Mayo on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing
- Aina Burger$14.95
Hamburger topped with Crispy Pork Belly, Kimchi Relish, Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Spicy Mayo on a Griddled Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
- Cheeseburger$13.95
Topped with Tillamook Cheddar, Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Ketchup and Mayo on a Griddled Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
- Teriyaki Tofu Sandwich$13.25
Surata Tofu Marinated and Grilled with Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Spicy Mayo on a Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Macaroni Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
- Shoyu Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Tender Shoyu Chicken Thigh with Creamy Cabbage & Pineapple Slaw and Spicy Mayo on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
- Katsu Sandwich$13.25
Choice of Panko Crusted Pork Or Chicken Cutlet with Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Mayo & Katsu Sauce on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
Sides and Sauce
- Green Salad$3.95
Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Daikon Radish. Comes with Creamy Sesame Shoyu Dressing. G-F Pineapple Vinaigrette Available.
- Mac Salad$3.95
Classic Hawaiian Style Creamy Mac Salad with Cabbage, Carrot, Grated Sweet Onion and Hard Boiled Egg
- Side of Steamed Rice$3.45
2 scoops rice
- Spam Musubi$4.95
Rice, Fried Spam, Egg and Furikake Layered and Wrapped in Nori
- Cup of Vegetable Curry$4.45
Cup of our Japanese Vegetable Curry
- Pineapple-Cabbage Slaw$3.45
Side of Creamy and Sweet Pineapple Cabbage Slaw
- Family Macaroni Salad$14.00
4 Scoops Mac
- Kimchi$3.25
Our housemade Won-bok Kimchi - cabbage, daikon, Korean chili powder
- Bottle of Teriyaki Sauce$7.00
- Bottle of Creamy Shoyu Dressing$7.00
- Extra Sauces
- Utensils
If you would like complementary utensils with your takeout order please select this option. If ordering for delivery, this is the best way for us to ensure they are included with your order.
Desserts
N/A Bevs
N/A Beverages
- Mexican Coke$3.50
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Polar Cranberry Lime Seltzer$2.00
- Cascade Still Water$3.00
- Cascade Sparkling Water$3.00
- Happy Mountain Peach Blossom Kombucha$6.00
- Tropical Iced Tea$2.95
- Lilikoi Passion$2.95
- Guava Nectar$2.95
- Mela Pineapple Water$3.95
- Mela Watermelon Water$3.95
- Jarritos Mandarin$2.95
- Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer$3.50
- Steelhead Rootbeer$2.95
- Limeade$5.00
Alcohol
Beer - Bottles & Cans
- Rainier$2.00
- pFriem Pilsner$6.00
- pFriem IPA$6.00
- Baerlic Punk Rock Time IPA$8.00
- Fort George Iredale Amber Lager$8.00
- Fort George Cathedral Tree West Coast Pilsner$8.00
- Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter$6.00
- Mt.Tabor Kölsch-O-Rama$8.00
- Tieton North Ranch Cider$8.00
- Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Cider$6.00
- Tieton Lavender Honey Cider$6.00
- Ciderboys Strawberry Magic Cider$6.00
- Maui POG Seltzer$6.00
To-Go Cocktails
Retail
Sauces
- Bottle Of Teriyaki$7.00
Grab a bottle of our "Broke Da Mouth" Teriyaki Sauce. Soy, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Sherry, Sesame Oil
- Squeeze Bottle of Creamy Sesame Shoyu Salad Dressing$7.00
Grab a bottle of our onolicious Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing. Mayo, Sour Cream, Soy, Rice Wine Vinegar, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lemon, Sugar, Corn Syrup
T-Shirts
- Men's Shirts$16.00
-100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey -4.3 oz. -fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage -1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar -Sideseamed
- Women's Shirts$16.00
-100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey -4.3 oz. -fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage -1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar -Sideseamed