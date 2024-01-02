Athena's Gyro House 2798 London Groveport Rd.
Pitas n' Burgers
- Gyro$8.00+
Sliced beef and lamb gyro meat topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sauce. Served with fries.
- Chicken Gyro$8.00+
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and sauce. Served with fries.
- Falafel Pita$7.50+
Crispy patties of chickpeas with veggies, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served with fries.
- Chicken Shawarma Pita$8.50+
Seasoned chicken topped with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and sauce. Served with fries.
- Cheeseburger$9.50
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and American cheese. Served with fries.
- AGH Cheeseburger$10.50
Beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese and tzatziki. Served with fries.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub$10.50
Grilled steak, onion, peppers topped with provolone, lettuce and tomatoes.
Kebabs
- Gyro Kebab$17.50
Bed of rice topped with gyro slices, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with salad and pita.
- Chicken Shawarma Kebab$17.50
Bed of rice topped with chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with small salad and pita.
- Lamb Kebab$20.00
Bed of rice topped with lamb chops, peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with small salad and pita.
- Falafel Shish Kebab$17.00
Bed of rice topped with falafel, onion, peppers and mushrooms. Served with small salad and pita.
- Chicken Shish Kebab$18.00Out of stock
Bed of rice topped with two skewers of chicken peppers, onions and mushrooms.
- Steak Shish Kebab$18.50
Bed of rice topped with two skewers of steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms.