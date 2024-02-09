ATL Seafood 2 Go 3661 Campbellton Rd.
Trays
All Trays come with 6 Shrimp (EZ Peel) 1 Sausage, 1 Corn, 1 Potato and 1 Egg
Entrees
All Entrees come with your choice of pasta or rice and one side.
Chef’s Specialties
- Seafood & Grits
(Choose Your Seafood for Pricing.) Grilled or Fried Seafood served on top of Creamy Cheese Grits.
- Lump Meat Crab Cakes$17.00
(2) Lump Meat Crab Cakes 3oz
- Seafood Etouffee
Select Your Protein For Price
- Lobster Mac N’ Cheese$12.00
Creamy Mac N’ Cheese with Succulent Chunks of Lobster.
- Seafood Pasta
Select Your Protein For Price
- Gumbo Pasta$17.00
Baskets
All baskets come with french fries and coleslaw. Substitute french fries for sweet potato fries for $2
Chicken Wings
Naked or Battered. Enjoy them Plain, Hot, BBQ, Korean BBQ or Lemon Pepper. All wings come with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Bowls & Cups
Sides
