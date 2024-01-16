Atlantic Barbecue
Featured Items
- Atlantic Street Wings
a mixed selection of freshly grilled wings tossed in your choice of sauce, perfect for quick and easy eating - *all flats available$12.00
- Peach Cobbler Egg Rolls
buttered egg roll filled with our house-made peach cobbler, deep fried & topped with a caramel drizzle and powdered sugar.$6.00
MEAT MARKET
- Smoked Brisket & Cheddar Balls
just under a 1/4lb of hand rolled and smoked brisket & cheddar lightly tossed in a bourbon barbecue sauce.$9.00
- Pork Spare Ribs
dry-rubbed and finished with a bold sweet heat glaze.$18.00
- Southern Chopped Pork
just over a 1/2lb of slow smoked and hand chopped pork seasoned with our blend of peppered spices.$18.00
HANDHELDS & MORE
- Brisket Smashburger Tacos
a toasted tortilla stacked with smashed beef brisket, cheese, diced tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, pickled red onions and sauce.$3.50
- Southern Chopped Pork Sliders
seasoned chopped pork on a brioche slider buns with pickles, carolina slaw and sauce.$6.00
- Barbecue Egg Rolls
our original, one of kind barbecue egg roll stuffed with grilled brisket, chopped pork, green onions, macaroni & cheese and a candied sweet potato filling.$6.00
SIDES & SWEET
- Carolina Slaw
fresh blend of cabbages, carrots, peppers in a sweet & tangy vinegar dressing.$3.00
- Macaroni & Cheese
made to be enjoyed by all age groups, especially the kids.$3.00
- Cajun Bayou Fries
dusted with a blend of mild cajun spices....***cooked to order.$3.00
- Fried Okra
only good when it's hot...***cooked to order$3.00
- Fresh Fruit Cup
a fresh mix of chopped red and green apples, mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, and blueberries.$5.00
