Food

Starters

Basket of Fries/Tots

$6.95

Cauliflower "Wings"

$9.95

fried cauliflower tossed in any one of our delicious wing sauces

Chicken Gyoza

$8.95

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

chicken breast w/ green onions, carrots, soy sauce, salt, pepper, garlic and served with romaine

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.95

Greek Fries

$6.95

Kraken Calamari

$11.95

our chef man-handled this giant squid himself and battered it and served w/ lemon-garlic aioli

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.95

Parmesan Fries

$6.95

Prawn Ceviche

$14.95

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.95

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Totchos

$11.95

Salads

1/2 House Salad

$6.95

Full House Salad

$9.95

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.95

Full Caesar Salad

$9.95

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$13.95

Calamari Salad

$14.95

Atlas Steak Salad

$16.95

Italian Chop Salad

$13.95

Kid's Dishes

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.95

Kids Chicken Ranch Sliders

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti

$7.95

Atlas Plates

SM NY Garbage Plate

$11.95

Full NY Garbage Plate

$17.95

SM Loco Moco

$11.95

Full Loco Moco

$17.95

SM A-1 Breakfast

$11.95

Full A-1 Breakfast

$17.95

SM Hangover

$11.95

Full Hangover

$17.95

SM Taco Plate

$11.95

Full Taco Plate

$17.95

SM Country Plate

$11.95

Full Country Plate

$17.95

Full Fit Hit

$17.95

Wings

1/2 Wings

$8.95

Full WIngs

$15.95

Sample Platter

$35.95

Wings & Fries/Tots

$11.95

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Salmon Limon

$24.95

Top Sirloin

$26.00

Rib-eye

$34.95

Spaghetti

$13.95

Sliders

A.M Sliders

$13.95

Angus Beef Slider

$13.95

Blackened Chicken Sliders

$13.95

Cheddar Bacon Sliders

$13.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.95

Garden Veggie Sliders

$13.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.95

Seattle Sliders

$14.95

Western BBQ Sliders

$14.95

Burgers/Sandwiches

Atlas Burger

$14.95

Atlas Club

$14.95

Blackened Chicken Burger

$14.95

BLT

$13.95

Jalapeno Stuffed Lucy Burger

$15.95

Wraps

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Steak Wrap

$15.95

Gyro

$13.95

Vegan Gyro

$12.95

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Desserts

Nutella Cheesecake

$7.95

Churros

$6.95

Apple Tart & Ice Cream

$8.95

Ice Cream

$4.95

Sides

SD Egg

$2.00

SD Bacon

$2.00

SD Mac Salad

$4.00

SD Fries/Tots

$4.00

SD Toast

$2.00

SD Avocado

$2.00

SD Hawaiian Rolls

$2.00

Brunch

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.95

A.M Sliders

$13.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.95

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Breakfast Nachos

$13.95

California Joe Special Omelette

$12.95

Denver Omelette

$12.95

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

French Toast

$11.95

Full A-1 Breakfast

$17.95

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Small A-1 Breakfast

$11.95

Extra Sauces

1st Degree

$0.40

2nd Degree

$0.40

3rd Degree

$0.40

BBQ

$0.40

Blue Cheese

$0.40

Chipotle Mayo

$0.40

Fry Sauce

$0.40

Honey Mustard

$0.40

Mango Habanero

$0.40

Parm Garlic

$0.40

Ranch

$0.40

Spicy BBQ

$0.40

Spicy Garlic

$0.40

Teriyaki Ginger

$0.40

Tartar Sauce

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Cherry

$3.00

Crush Orange

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00