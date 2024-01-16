Atlas Brew Works Brewery & Taproom Alexandria
Andy's Pizza
Appetizers
- Burrata Salad
Italian burrata on a bed of dressed arugula and basil, finished with olive oil and lemon zest$12.00
- Caesar Salad$9.00
- Kale Salad
Kale, carrots, purple cabbage, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and poppy seed vinaigrette.$9.00
- Charred Brocolini
Charred Brocolini topped with Parmesan Cheese & Lemon.$10.00
- Brussels Sprouts
fried golden, finished with balsamic glaze and sprinkled with parmesan cheese$10.00
- Fried Cauliflower with a Buffalo Sauce Drizzle$10.00
- French Fries
house cut shoestring fries$6.00
- Chorizo Fries
Andy's Fries topped with chili con queso, jalapenos, onions and of course chorizo.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Wings$12.00
- Chicken Tenders
Our homemade buttermilk brined tenders come in either our traditional style or spicy. Choose from either ranch, bleu cheese or Andy's Fancy Sauce for dipping. Add Fries to your order for an additional $3.50$10.00
Whole Pies
- Whole Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella$22.50
- Whole Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$25.00
- Whole Sausage and Pepper
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage$25.00
- Whole Margherita$25.00
- Whole Mushroom and Onion
roasted garlic evoo, mozzarella, provolone, roasted cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions$25.00
- Whole White$25.00
- Whole Pepperoni Special
red sauce, mozzarella,‘roni cups, burrata, basil, mike's hot honey, parmesan$25.00
- Whole Buffalo Crispy Chicken Pizza
Roasted garlic and charred onion cream, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, buttermilk brined crispy white meat chicken, buffalo sauce, chopped scallion$28.50
- Whole Carnivore
our meatiest pie, red sauce, mozzarella, ‘roni cups & Italian sausage.$30.00
- Whole Diavolo
red, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, shaved raw onion, Calabrian whipped ricotta, more Calabrian chilis, finished with fresh basil$30.50
- Whole Burrata Margherita
24 month aged parmesan, fresh basil, finished with a hand tied knot of burrata mozzarella and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey$30.00
- Whole Miller Time Pizza (Vegan)
A plant based Margherita pizza with cheese from our friends over at Vertage on H Street, finished with olive oil & fresh basil$28.50
6 Packs Beer & 750 ml To-Go DC Only (Alcohol)
- Bullpen 6pk
Brewed in partnership with our hometown World Champion team, Bullpen Pilsner features subtle floral and earthy hop notes paired with a clean finish.$12.99
- Ponzi 6pk
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.$12.99
- Dance of Days 6pk
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days$12.99
- Blood Orange Gose 6pk
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.$12.99
- District Common 6pk
Inspired by the beers that accompanied America’s westward expansion, District Common is fermented using lager yeast at temperatures common to ale fermentation. The result is a pale, well-balanced beer combining crisp lager character with fruity ale notes. The clean grain bill provides a refreshing drinkability and supports late aroma additions of Czech Saaz hops. Pair with locally harvested oysters or roast pork medallions. This is no common beer!$12.99
- Gold Medal Silent Neighbor 6pk
Made with generous portions of rye & blackstrap molasses. Silent Neighbor Stout is more than meets the eye. Named as an homage to our neighbors in the historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, this stout has a hearty richness shrouded in mystery. It opens with notes of rye, chocolate, and roasted barley blended with rich molasses and subtle fruity bitterness. This whole grain belly warmer is the perfect haunt for any season.$13.99
- Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear 6 pk
Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear is a deceptively smooth beast of an Imperial IPA. A blend of Bravo, Mandarina Bavaria, Chinook, and Cascade hops impart orange citrus aromas. A sturdy malt backbone balances the assertive hop bitterness and heavy citrus hop character providing an overall flavor reminiscent of orange marmalade. Subtle heat on the finish reminds you that this beast sits at 9.4% ABV. Be careful when you poke the bear.$13.99
- Dinkel Dunkel 6 Pack
DINKEL DUNKEL DARK LAGER Originating from the German words for "spelt" and "dark," Dinkel Dunkel is a dark lager made with - you guessed it - spelt! Bold and Malty, the spelt gives Dinkel Dunkel a soft mouthfeel and makes it just a little nutty. ABV - 5.0% OG - 12.5P IBU - 20.6 SRM - 18.7$13.99
- Mixed 6-pack
Mixed 6-packs containing our 5 canned core beers and one rotating seasonal beer.$13.99
- 202 750 ml
ABV 5.5% IBU 14.0 SRM 3.0 OG 11° Funky, fruity, and light bodied. Using the Bullpen Pilsner as a base, we added Brettanomyces and aged the beer for 8 months in oak barrels making a light, quaffable, barrel-aged beer$22.99
