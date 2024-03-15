Greek/Mediterranean Sandwiches & Handheld Eats
Atlas Sandwich Company
Sandwiches
- The Atlas$13.95Out of stock
Slow cooked lamb, smashed lemon potato, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki.
- The Corleone$12.95
Prosciutto, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, olive oil and balsamic.
- The Duomo$13.95
Porchetta, pecorino romano cheese, roasted eggplant spread, arugula, and chopped frescatrano green olives
- The Spartan$13.95Out of stock
Slow cooked lamb, spicy whipped feta, shredded green cabbage, tomato, and tzatziki.
- The Spaniard$14.95
Porchetta, serrano ham, manchego cheese, arugula, and romesco sauce.
- The Soprano$13.95
Capocollo, soppressata, mortadella, manouri cheese, roasted red pepper, and caper chimichurri.
- The Papou$12.95
Roasted turkey or ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Duke's mayo, and mustard.
- The Amalfi$12.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, and balsamic. Add choice of Italian cold cuts +$1/each.
