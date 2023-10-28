Attman's Baltimore Deli
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
APPETIZERS, SIDES & NOSHES
ATTMAN'S FAMOUS PICKLES
SOUPS MADE FRESH DAILY
SALADS MADE TO ORDER
ATTMAN'S DELI DOGS!
WORLD FAMOUS SANDWICHES
The Corned Beef that made Attman's Famous! Choose our Hot & Tasty Regular Cut or Extra Lean.
SALAD SANDWICHES
BALTIMORE FAVORITES
Our World Famous Jumbo Jewish Hot Dog topped with Bologna on a Freshly Baked Roll, With Your Choice of Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onions, Ketchup. Add Chili for 99¢!
Double Dog, Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut and Cheese
1/2 of Any Regular Deli Sandwich (Corned Beef, Turkey, Brisket or Pastrami) & Your Choice of Soup
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Choice of Cheese
COMBINATION SANDWICHES
Voted Baltimore's Best! Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing
Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing
Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
Turkey Breast Cured with a Pastrami Coating Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
Delicious Tuna Salad, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato
Hot New York Pastrami & Chopped Liver
Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Imported Swiss, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing
Roast Beef (Rare or Brisket), Turkey Breast, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Onion, Russian Dressing
Corned Beef, Turkey Breast, Chopped Liver
Choose Three Meats & One Cheese
Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Chopped Liver, Russian Dressing
Our Famous Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Cole Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing
Hot N.Y. Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing
Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato
Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Turkey Breast, Swiss or Provolone, Tomato, Crisp Bacon
White Meat Turkey, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce on a Roll
Corned Beef, Salami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Salami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
Italian Salami, Baked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Seasonings
Smoked Turkey Breast, Pastrami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
Chicken Salad, N.Y. Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato with Russian Dressing
White Breast of Turkey, Roast Beef (Rare or Brisket), Sweet Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato
Black Bread, Salami, Cole Slaw, Chopped Liver, Bermuda Onion, Russian Dressing
Corned Beef, Chopped Liver, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Bermuda Onion
An Extra Heavy Sandwich! Your choice of: Hot Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Turkey Breast or Pastrami Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle
A Tray of Assorted Corned Beef, Pastrami, Roast Beef, Turkey, Pickles & Rye On Side
Beef Tongue, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Spicy Mustard. Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle
Corned Beef, Turkey, or Pastrami Sandwiched Between 2 Potato Pancakes, Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle
DELICIOUS DESSERTS
Simply the Best!