Attman's Deli Harbor Point
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Start your day with a custom made Breakfast Sandwich!
- The Scrambler$9.99
The Attman's Scrambler - Scrambled Egg, Hash Browns your choice of meat and cheese in flour wrap (Shown on sundried tomato wrap)
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.75
A freshly baked Bagel with your choice of cream cheese
- Bagel & Lox Spread$6.99
Your choice of freshly baked bagel with Lox Spread
- Bagel Nova & Cream Cheese$14.99
A Freshly baked Bagel with Lox and Cream Cheese!
- Bagel & Whitefish Salad$14.99
- Eggless Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
No eggs, just the meat. Add some Cheese? Served on your choice of Toast, Toasted Bagel or a Roll.
Eggceptional Choices
- 3 Egg Platter$9.99
Three Farm Fresh Eggs served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra). Make it even better by adding your choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Sausage or Maple Ham!
- Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$13.99
Served with your choice of toast, English muffin or toasted bagel.
- Lox Eggs & Onions$15.99
Three Farm Fresh Eggs scrambled with choice of Nova or Belly Lox, Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra)
- Steak and Eggs$19.99
A New York Strip grilled to your specifications, Three Eggs any style, Hash Browns or Home Fries and your choice of toast, English muffin or bagel
Old Fashioned Three Egg Omelets
- Build Your Own Omelet$9.99
A Three-egg omelet made your way! Served with toast, a toasted bagel or an English muffin and your choice of Hash Browns, Home Fries, Fresh Fruit Salad or Potato Latkes.
- L. E. O. Omelet$15.99
A Three-egg omelette with your choice of Lox; Smoked Nova or salt cured Belly lox, and Onion. Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Mixed Deli Omelet$15.99
A Three-egg omelette with Corned Beef, Pastrami and Kosher Salami, served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Spanish Omelet$13.99
A Three-egg omelette with Bell Peppers, Scallions, Tomato and Celery with our Spanish Sauce, served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- California Omelet$15.29
A Three-egg omelette with Avocado, Scallions, Tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Heart Strong Omelet$15.29
An Eggwhite Omelet with Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese. Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Western Omelet$15.29
A Three-egg omelette with Diced Ham, Bell Pepper and Onion. Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Chesapeake Omelet$18.79
A Three-egg omelet with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat and your choice of cheese' Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
Breakfast Entrees
- Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99+
Your choice of Two, Three or Four Jumbo Pancakes, served with butter and syrup
- French Toast$8.99
Topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.
- Belgian Waffle$11.95
- Blintzes$9.99
3 Homemade Blintzes served with choice of applesauce or sour cream.
- Point Street Combo$15.95
Three Farm Fresh Eggs with your choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Sausage, Turkey Sausage or Maple Ham, choice of Pancakes or Challah French Toast, and your choice of Hash Browns, Home Fries, Fresh Fruit Salad or Potato Latkes.
- Matzo Brei$8.99
Served with Apple Sauce & Cinnamon Sugar
Smoked Fish Platters
- Nova Lox Platter$22.99
Sliced Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon, with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, ripe olives a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
- Kippered Salmon Platter$22.99
Kippered (baked and smoked) Salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
- Whitefish Platter$19.99
Smoked Lake Whitefish with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
- Whitefish Salad Platter$18.99
Whitefish Salad with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
- Trio Fish Platter$31.99
Nova Lox, Smoked Whitefish or Whitefish Salad, and Kippered Salmon. Served with two bagels and choice of Cream Cheese. Serves Two
Breakfast Sides
- Side Applewood Smoked Bacon$4.99
- Side Turkey Bacon$4.99
- Side of Sausage$4.99
Your choice of Links, Patties, or Turkey Sausage Patties
- Side Grilled Ham Steak$5.99
- Side of Corned Beef Hash$7.99
- Side of Hash Browns$3.99
- Side of Home Fries$3.99
- Just-A-Bagel$2.25
- Side Toast$2.49
- Side Cream Cheese$1.50
Enough Schmear for a Bagel
- Side Lox Spread$4.75
- Side of Scrapple$3.99
- Fruit Salad$2.99+
- Rice Pudding$3.49
Kids' Meals
Soup from the Attman's Kettle
- Chicken Noodle Soup$6.99+
Our slow simmered chicken soup, with carrots and celery and noodles. Made from scratch, just like Bubbe's!
- Matzo Ball Soup$7.99+
Our slow simmered chicken soup, with carrots and celery and a jumbo matzo ball. Made from scratch, just like Bubbe's!
- MD Crab Soup$8.99+
Our famous recipe made from fresh blue crab, tomatoes, mixed vegetables and our top secret blend of seasonings.
- Soup of the Day$5.99+
- seafood Chowder$9.49+
Appetizers
- Stuffed Cabbage$6.99
- Noodle Kugel$6.99
- Potato Latkes$5.99+
- Knishes$5.99
- Bawlmer Coddies$2.99+
- Attman's Amazing Wings$13.99
- Chicken Tenders$10.95
- Cajun Crab Balls$16.99
- Fried Pickles$9.79
- Reuben Fries$7.99
Our Western Fries topped with Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sauerkraut and melted Swiss Cheese served with Russian dressing
Sides & Noshes
Overstuffed Deli Sandwiches
- Hot Corned Beef$17.99+
Attman's Famous Corned Beef that Melts in your mouth!
- Hot Pastrami$17.99+
- Roast Brisket of Beef$17.99+
We start with the finest brisket of beef, then s-l-o-w roast it for rich, succulent, melt-in-your-mouth flavor!
- Rare Roast Beef$17.99+
- Tongue$21.99+
It speaks for itself!
- Roast Turkey Breast$16.99+
- Turkey Pastrami$16.99+
- Honey Ham$15.99+
- Kosher Salami$15.99+
- Hard Salami$22.99+
- Bologna$15.99+
- Genoa Salami$15.99+
- Original BLT$10.49+
Sensational Salad Sandwiches
Debbie's Duos
Reubens From The Row
- 1915 Reuben$19.99+
Attman's Famous Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled rye.
- Charm City Reuben$19.99+
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled rye.
- Point Street Reuben$19.99+
Attman's Famous Corned Beef and Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled rye.
- Raven Reuben$18.99+
Attman's freshly roasted turkey breast, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled rye.
- Camden Yard Reuben$18.99+
Turkey Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled rye.
Combos & Triple Deckers
- Cloak & Dagger$18.49+
Attman's Famous Corned beef, Coleslaw, and Russian dressing.
- Chelsea's Club$19.99
Deli Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato.
- Stu's Special$19.99+
Hot Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Coleslaw and Russian dressing.
- Seymour's Special$24.99
Corned Beef, Roast Turkey Breast and Chopped Liver
- Hazza Rye$18.79+
Rare Roast Beef or Brisket, Roast Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, onion and Russian dressing
- Marc's Monte Cristo$19.99
Roast Turkey Breast Honey Ham, and Swiss Cheese on Challah French Toast
- Constellation Club$21.29
Roast Turkey Breast, Honey Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Double Play$17.99+
- Triple Play$26.49
- Home Run$33.79
Build A Burger
- Angus Beef Burger$13.99
Build Your Own! A Half Pound Angus Beef Burger on a Brioche Roll, fixed the way YOU want it! Add Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, even and an Egg! Oh, the possibilities are ENDLESS!!
- Impossible Burger$13.99
The plant based alternative to our Angus Burger on a Brioche Roll, fixed the way YOU want it! Add Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, even and an Egg! Oh, the possibilities are ENDLESS!!
- The Mushroom Swiss Patty Melt$15.99
Our half pound Angus Burger with melted Swiss Cheese, sautéed Mushrooms and grilled Onions served on grilled rye
- Black & Bleu Burger$16.59
Our half pound Angus Burger seasoned with Cajun spices, grilled to perfection your way topped with Havarti and Aged Bleu Cheese
- Meshuga-Q Burger$19.79
Our half pound Angus Burger with Cheddar and Muenster Cheese, Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon, SWEET BABY RAY’S Barbecue Sauce, finished with a Beer Battered Onion Ring
Charm City Classics
- Bawlmer Cheesesteak, Hon$16.99+
Philadelphia is getting nervous!!! Grilled Steak smothered with melted Provolone Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Grilled onions.
- Chicken Cheesesteak$16.99+
Sliced Chicken Breast with melted Provolone Cheese. Served with Letuce, Tomato, and Grilled onions.
- Little Italy Italian Hoagie$16.99+
Genoa Salami, Capicola Ham, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil & Vinegar on an Italian Hoagie Roll.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken wrap breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing. Served on your choice of wrap.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$24.99
Our Famous Baltimore Style Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce or remoulade sauce on a brioche roll
- Tuna Melt$15.99
White meat tuna salad topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served open faced on your choice of toasted bread, bagel or English muffin.
- Grilled Cheese$11.49
Your choice of up to 2 cheeses on thick sliced Challah, grilled with Honey Butter
- Grilled Veggie Wrap$12.99
Lettuce, zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers, tomato, and hummus. Served on your choice of wrap.
The Hen House
Farmer's Market Salads
Decadent Desserts
- Chocolate Top Cookie (each)$1.99
- Rainbow Cookie (each)$0.99
- Sprinkle Cookie (each)$0.99
- Rugelach (each)$1.29
- Large New York Black & White Cookie$2.99
- Jumbo Hamantaschen$3.49
- Chocolate Iced Rainbow Cake$4.99
- New York Cheesecake$4.99
- Black Bottom Cupcake$3.99
- Brownie or Blondie$2.99
- Jumbo Chocolate Eclair$3.99
- Chocolate Cigar$2.99
- Cinnamon Nut Stick$3.99
- Rice Pudding$3.99