Atwater Brewing Company
Shareables
- Atwater Fries$12.00
- Bavarian Soft Pretzel Bites$10.00
Buttered and salted pretzel nuggets served with beer cheese and Dirty Blonde Mustard.
- Beer Cheese Nacho$10.00
House-fried tortilla chips, cheddar and beer cheeses, pico de gallo, jalapeño.
- Big Ol' Pretzel$16.00
Massive 12-inch pretzel twist buttered and salted, served with beer cheese and Dirty Blonde mustard
- Bowl Of Fries$4.00
Thick cut, garlic and pepper seasoned potato fries
- Brewery Wings$12.00
6 marinated, fried chicken wings tossed in Atwater's signature honey-coriander sauce topped with black and white sesame seeds. Served with a side of kale-kohlrabi slaw.
- Cauliflower Bites (non Vegan)$10.00
- Kettle Chips$3.00
- Onion Rings$5.00
Thick cut, beer-battered onion rings fried to order (contains dairy)
- Pierogi$12.00
Five sautéed potato and cheese pierogi, beer-braised onions, sauerkraut, bacon-onion jam, scallion.
- Side of Cole Slaw (8oz)$4.00
Kale-kohlrabi slaw with carrot, cabbage, broccoli with house-made dressing
Salads
- House Salad$11.00
Entrée-sized garden salad of chopped romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion.
- Michigan Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine topped with dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, and sliced granny smith apples. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
- Side Salad$5.00
A miniature version of our house salad; chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion. Served with champagne vinaigrette or your choice of dressing.
- The Greek Town & Pita$13.00
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, beets, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, feta crumbles, and house made Greek dressing served with grilled pita
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine hearts topped with seasoned croutons, shaved parmesan. Served with garlic-parmesan dressing on the side (contains anchovies).
- Mediterranean Salmon Salad$16.00Out of stock
Hand Helds
- Atwater Brat$13.00
Salted Pretzel Bun, smoked Dearborn Bratwurst, Bacon Onion Jam, Beer Cheese, and Jalapeno. Served with kettle chips.
- B.O.B Melt$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$15.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast on a pretzel bun with basil pesto (nut free), leaf lettuce, tomato, and fresh mozzarella. Served with kettle chips
- Gilled Cheese Duo$12.00
- Kickin' Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Pub Burger$14.00
Ground chuck, grilled and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and IPA mustard pub sauce. Served with kettle chips.
- Southern Fried Chx Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk-brined chicken breast, double battered, fried, and topped with thick cut bacon, pepper jack, mango habanero sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted Pretzel Bun. Served with kettle chips
- Traditional Brat$12.00
Salted, pretzel bun, smoked Dearborn brand bratwurst, sauerkraut, Blonde Mustard. Served with kettle chips.
- Turkey Wrap$16.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast on a pretzel bun with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, and Dirty Blonde Mustard. Served with kettle chips.
- Vegan Brat$14.00
Salted Pretzel Bun, Beyond Vegan Sausage, Dirty Blonde mustard, grilled sauerkraut. Served with kettle chips.
- Vegan PUB Burger$17.00
1/4 lb. grilled Beyond Burger topped with vegan beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with kettle chips.
- VJP Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow-roasted, beer braised pork shoulder on Brioche with VJP BBQ Sauce, pickled red onion, jalapeño. Served with kettle chips and a side of kale-kohlrabi coleslaw.
Add On Items
- Side Beer Cheese 2oz$1.00
- Side Beer Cheese 4oz$2.00
- Side Buffalo 2oz$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing 4oz$1.00
- Side Champagne Vin 4oz$1.00
- Side Chipotle Crema 2oz$0.50
- Side Garlic Parm 2oz$0.50
- Side Greek Dressing 4oz$1.00
- Side Mayo 2oz
- Side Pub Sauce 2oz$0.50
- Side Ranch 2oz$0.50
- Side Raspberry Vin 4oz$1.00
- Side Salsa 4oz$2.00
- Side Sour Cream 4oz$1.00
- Side Tartar Sauce 2oz$1.00
- Side Tropical Hab 2oz$0.50
- Side VJP BBQ 2oz$0.50
Tap House Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$14.00Out of stock
House-made, hand tossed 12-inch pizza with shredded mozzarella and red sauce.
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.00Out of stock
House-made, hand tossed 12-inch pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic-butter crust
- Smokehouse Pizza$15.00Out of stock
House-made, hand tossed 12-inch pizza with red sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, & jalapeño and drizzled with chipotle sauce, garlic-butter crust
- Pizza Margherita$14.00Out of stock
House-made, hand tossed 12-inch pizza with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil chiffonade, balsamic reduction, and garlic-butter crust.