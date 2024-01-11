Atwater's Kenilworth
Beverages
Coffee & Espresso
- 12 oz Drip Coffee$2.36
12oz hot coffee
- 16 oz Drip Coffee$2.83
16oz hot coffee
- Iced Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Iced Coffee$3.50
- Latte$4.45+
double espresso & steamed milk
- Pumpkin Latte$4.95+Out of stock
- Peppermint Mocha$4.95+Out of stock
- Mocha$4.95+
double espresso & steamed milk with chocolate
- Hazelnut Mocha$5.45+
- Espresso Double Shot$2.75
- Red Eye$3.95+
double espresso and drip coffee
- Cappuccino$3.85+
double espresso & steamed milk
- Americano$3.25+
12 oz: double espresso & hot water, 16 oz and iced 20 oz: 4 shots of espresso and water
- Café au lait$3.65+
drip coffee & steamed milk
- Cortado$3.65
espresso & steamed milk
- Breve$4.85+
steamed half & half and espresso
- Honey Oat Latte$5.55+
- Iced Oat Lavender Vanilla$6.35
- Mulled Apple Cider$3.50+
- Cranberry Mulled Apple Cider$3.75+Out of stock
- Hot Chocolate$2.50+
- Chai Latte$4.45+
- Dirty Chai$5.45+
- London Fog$4.25+
- Matcha Latte$5.45+
- Golden Milk$4.45+
Tumeric latte with cinnamon and cardamom made with almond milk
- Egg Nog Latte$4.85+Out of stock
Two shots of espresso with steamed eggnog *contains dairy
- Butterscotch Latte$5.25+
espresso, housemade butterscotch syrup with steamed milk *butterscotch syrup contains dairy
- Steamer$1.50+
- Cup of Ice Water$0.50
- Cup of Hot Water$0.50
Tea & More
Retail Case Drinks
Pastries
Pastries
- Honey Bran Muffin$2.95Out of stock
Chocolate Muffin With Cream Cheese Center
- Black Bottom Muffin$2.95Out of stock
Chocolate Muffin With Cream Cheese Center
- Mixed Fruit Scone$2.50Out of stock
- Two Lemon Bites$1.95
- Dozen Lemon Bites$9.95Out of stock
- Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon$2.25Out of stock
- Flourless Chocolate Bundt$7.50
- Fruit and Nut Granola Bar$3.75
- Chocolate Cherry Granola Bar$3.75
- Atwater's Loose Granola$3.95
8 oz bag of our house-made granola. Made with organic oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, organic maple brown rice syrup, vanilla extract and sea salt.
- Almond Frangipane Croissant$4.95Out of stock
- Croissant (Weekends Only)$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)$4.95Out of stock
- Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuit$2.75
Cookies and Brownie
Cakes and Pies
- Carrot Cupcake$3.25
homemade with carrots, walnuts and cream cheese icing
- Slice of Carrot Cake$4.95Out of stock
- Mini Carrot Cake$19.95
serves 2-4
- Whole Carrot Cake$40.00
serves 8
- Chocolate Cupcake$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream
- Mini Chocolate Cake$19.95Out of stock
Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, decorated with chocolate chips
- Slice of Apple Pie$4.50Out of stock
- Apple Pie$7.95+
- Gluten Free Apple Cranberry Crisp$7.95+
local apples tossed with brown sugar, cinnamon, sea salt and tapioca flour, baked to golden brown with our gluten free oat topping (oats, brown sugar, butter and spices)
- Pie Dough$7.95Out of stock
makes top & bottom crust
- Large King Cake$11.95Out of stock
- Small King Cake$6.95
Grocery and Retail
Coffee & Tea
Cold Case
Atwater's Jam & Retail
- Atwater's Jam
- Berries & Stone Fruit Jam Gift Box$27.95Out of stock
includes our strawberry rhubarb jam, tart cherry jam, and blackberry peach jam
- Fall Flavors Jam Gift Box$27.95
Includes our peach chai jam, pear star anise jam and plum vanilla jam
- Atwater's Fruitcake$4.00+
- KSM Candles$12.00+
Atwater's Candles made by KSM Candles Co. https://www.ksmcandleco.net/
- Rye Crackers$4.95
- Atwater's Ceramic Mug$22.00
- Fresno Hot Sauce$7.95
- Habanero Hot Sauce$7.95Out of stock
- Add bag$0.05