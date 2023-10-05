Audubon
REGULAR MENU
POTSTICKERS
red peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, soy & ginger dipping sauce allergies: gluten, garlic, nightshades, soy
SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP
five shrimp, broccolini ginger salad, fresno peppers, pear sauce, szechuan peppercorns Allergies: shellfish, garlic, sesame seed, salt, pepper, nightshades
GRILLED CAESAR
blackberry jam, fig, glazed walnuts, grilled baguette
PRETZEL
Pretzel eastern standard provisions pretzel,pepperjack cheese sauce, bavarian mustard Allergies: dairy, gluten, mustard, nightshades
SAN DIEGO FISH TACO
corn starch fried cod, gobernador, pickled cabbage, corn tortilla
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
sambal buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese
ONION RINGS
roasted fingerling potatoes, pepper jack, mexican chorizo, house chipotle bbq, scallion sour cream, chive
TOASTED RAVIOLI
brioche, cheddar, american & gouda
SALMON
STEAK
house marinated flatiron steak, grilled asparagus, roasted cauliflower, cauliflower puree Allergies: nightshades, garlic, sesame seed, pepper
VEGGIE BURGER
Brown rice, farro, black beans, sautéed corn, carrots, celery, shallots, ginger, garlic, red bell peppers, scallions, parsley, and cilantro. We use oats as a binder, to make it gluten free. served on a brioche bun (from Iggy’s) with mixed greens and a chipotle aioli (chipotles in adobo, house-made aioli, sour cream). Allergies: Garlic (cannot be omitted), Gluten (bun), Dairy (bun), Nightshade (cannot be removed from burger)
BURGER
Burgers will be rubbed in our house seasoning of salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and chili powder. Served on a brioche bun Allergies: Dairy (bun), Gluten (bun), Garlic (omitted by only seasoning with salt & pepper)