REGULAR MENU

POTSTICKERS

$15.00

red peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, soy & ginger dipping sauce allergies: gluten, garlic, nightshades, soy

SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP

$15.00

five shrimp, broccolini ginger salad, fresno peppers, pear sauce, szechuan peppercorns Allergies: shellfish, garlic, sesame seed, salt, pepper, nightshades

GRILLED CAESAR

$15.00

blackberry jam, fig, glazed walnuts, grilled baguette

PRETZEL

$14.00

Pretzel eastern standard provisions pretzel,pepperjack cheese sauce, bavarian mustard Allergies: dairy, gluten, mustard, nightshades

SAN DIEGO FISH TACO

$7.00

corn starch fried cod, gobernador, pickled cabbage, corn tortilla

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

sambal buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese

ONION RINGS

$5.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, pepper jack, mexican chorizo, house chipotle bbq, scallion sour cream, chive

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$14.00Out of stock

brioche, cheddar, american & gouda

SALMON

$17.00

STEAK

$20.00

house marinated flatiron steak, grilled asparagus, roasted cauliflower, cauliflower puree Allergies: nightshades, garlic, sesame seed, pepper

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.00

Brown rice, farro, black beans, sautéed corn, carrots, celery, shallots, ginger, garlic, red bell peppers, scallions, parsley, and cilantro. We use oats as a binder, to make it gluten free. served on a brioche bun (from Iggy’s) with mixed greens and a chipotle aioli (chipotles in adobo, house-made aioli, sour cream). Allergies: Garlic (cannot be omitted), Gluten (bun), Dairy (bun), Nightshade (cannot be removed from burger)

BURGER

$14.00

Burgers will be rubbed in our house seasoning of salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and chili powder. Served on a brioche bun Allergies: Dairy (bun), Gluten (bun), Garlic (omitted by only seasoning with salt & pepper)

CRUSTINI

$12.00

LASAGNA

$12.00

TIKKA MASALA

$17.00Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE MONDAY

$11.00

BEER

ALL DAY IPA (6 pack)

$10.00

WINE

IMAGERY CHARDONNAY

$11.00

MCMANNIS CABERNET

$11.00