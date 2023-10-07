Popular Items

Food Menu

Veggies & Veggie Combo

Beets + Chilis

$8.00

Roasted then Sautéed Beets with spices and fresh Serrano

Seasonal Vegan Selection

$7.00

Yvette's personal touch on the seasonal bounty of California

Red & Green Cabbage

$8.00

Green & Red Cabbage

Ethiopian salad

$6.00

Tomato, Garlic, Jalapeno, EVOO

Yam, Carrot, Potato

$9.00

Yam, Carrot, Yellow Potato in a Vegan Kibbeh spiced confit

Gomen

$9.00

Stewed Kale & Collards with Onion & Garlic

Shiro Wat

$12.00

Fragrant ground Chickpea Flour stew

Kik Alicha

$9.00

Tumeric stewed yellow split pea

Misir Wat

$9.00

Berbere stewed Red Lentil

Veggie combo

$28.00

This includes 7 of our vegan veggies + our seasonal vegan selection (excludes Tofu Tibs & Shiro Wat)

Tofu Tibs

$22.00

Fresh Organic Tofu, Tomato, Onion, Mitmita & A Hint Of Cumin A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Beef

Dereq Tibs

$24.00

Pan Fried Crispy Beef, Serrano, Rosemary, Onion, Served With Senafich Sauce & Mitmita A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Beef Awaze Tibs

$24.00

Bite Sized Tender Brisket, With House Fermented Pepper Sauce, Red Wine, Fresh Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Kitfo, Gomen, Ayib

$26.00

Ethiopian Beef Tartare Served With Gomen & Homemade Fresh Ethiopian Ricotta

Kitfo, Ayib

$24.00

Ethiopian Beef Tartare Served With Homemade Fresh Ethiopian Ricotta

Poultry

Chicken Tibs

$22.00

Sauteed Bite sized Mary's Organic Chicken Breast with Tomato, Onion, Mitmita & a hint of Cumin A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Doro Wat

$24.00

Ethiopia's National Dish of Berbere braised Mary's Organic Chicken with Hard boiled Egg, Onions & Ethiopian Spices A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Fish

Whole Crispy Trout

$25.00

Whole Crispy Trout served with Senafich & Tomato-Chili Sauce A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Salmon Tibs

$23.00

Sauteed Bite sized Salmon with Tomato, Onion & Ethiopian Spices A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad

Sweets

Basque Cheesecake

$11.00

Burnt Caramel Sauce

Banana Split

$11.00

House made Banana Ice Cream, Bruleed Banana, Ethiopian Coffee Spiked Chocolate Sauce, Cardamom Chantilly Cream, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Sunflower Seed

Beverages

Bottled Water/Soda

Mexican Coke

$5.00

7Up

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$6.00

Bottled Water (flat lrg)

$9.00

Bottled Water (sparkling lrg)

$9.00

Bottled Water (flat small)

$6.00

Bottled Water (sparkling small)

$6.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.60

Macchiato

$4.00

Chocolate Macchiato

$4.25

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.30

Latte

$4.00

Extra Injera

Injera

$2.00

GF Injera

$4.00Out of stock