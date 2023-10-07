Aunt Yvette's Kitchen
Food Menu
Veggies & Veggie Combo
Beets + Chilis
Roasted then Sautéed Beets with spices and fresh Serrano
Seasonal Vegan Selection
Yvette's personal touch on the seasonal bounty of California
Red & Green Cabbage
Ethiopian salad
Tomato, Garlic, Jalapeno, EVOO
Yam, Carrot, Potato
Yam, Carrot, Yellow Potato in a Vegan Kibbeh spiced confit
Gomen
Stewed Kale & Collards with Onion & Garlic
Shiro Wat
Fragrant ground Chickpea Flour stew
Kik Alicha
Tumeric stewed yellow split pea
Misir Wat
Berbere stewed Red Lentil
Veggie combo
This includes 7 of our vegan veggies + our seasonal vegan selection (excludes Tofu Tibs & Shiro Wat)
Tofu Tibs
Fresh Organic Tofu, Tomato, Onion, Mitmita & A Hint Of Cumin A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad
Beef
Dereq Tibs
Pan Fried Crispy Beef, Serrano, Rosemary, Onion, Served With Senafich Sauce & Mitmita A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad
Beef Awaze Tibs
Bite Sized Tender Brisket, With House Fermented Pepper Sauce, Red Wine, Fresh Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad
Kitfo, Gomen, Ayib
Ethiopian Beef Tartare Served With Gomen & Homemade Fresh Ethiopian Ricotta
Kitfo, Ayib
Ethiopian Beef Tartare Served With Homemade Fresh Ethiopian Ricotta
Poultry
Chicken Tibs
Sauteed Bite sized Mary's Organic Chicken Breast with Tomato, Onion, Mitmita & a hint of Cumin A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad
Doro Wat
Ethiopia's National Dish of Berbere braised Mary's Organic Chicken with Hard boiled Egg, Onions & Ethiopian Spices A La Carte order is accompanied by Ethiopian Salad