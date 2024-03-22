Count Your Blessings, Not Your Calories. More
Gigi's Kitchen & AunTeaBoba 742 Cady Drive Fort Washington MD 20744
**AunTea's NEW Menu**
- Halo Halo Smoothie$7.00
- Buko Pan Dan$6.50
- Calamansi Cooler$5.75
- Cherry Blossom Milk Tea$6.25
- Cereal Milk$6.50
- Taro Milk$6.25
- Taro Smoothie$6.25
- The Mamba$6.25
- Thai Tea$6.25
- Sweet Sunset Slush$7.00
- Sweet Sunset Smoothie$7.00
- Bahama Breeze$6.75
- Cookies and Cream Smoothie$6.50
- Matcha Milk$5.75Out of stock
- Strawberry Fresa Slush$6.25
- Strawberry Fresa Smoothie$6.25
- Matcha Milk Smoothie$5.75
AunTea's Favorites
Teas
Milk Teas
Fruit Teas
Slush & Smoothies
Taco Fiesta Platter
Gigi's Tacos
Gigi's Burritos
Gigi's Dirty Fries
Gigi's Crunchy Rice Bowl
Gigi's Classics
- Chicken Wings$7.50+
Pictured is Hawaiian Sauced Wings
- BBQ Brisket w/ Rice$15.00
Chopped Brisket topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Housemade BBQ Sauce and Spicy Aoili Sauce with a side of White Rice
- BBQ Brisket Fries$15.00
Fries topped with mozzarella cheese, smoked bbq brisket, housemade bbq and spicy aioli sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch Fries$15.00
Fries topped with mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken, housemade buffalo and ranch sauce.
- Popcorn Chicken N Rice$11.00
Housemade popcorn chicken seasoned to perfection topped with spicy aoili and paired with white Jasmine rice
- Lumpia Shanghai$9.75
8 Pieces, handrolled with ground pork and sauteéd minced veggies.
- Veggie Lumpia$9.75
4 Pieces, handrolled with sauteéd minced veggies
- Crispy Chicken Tender Platter$13.00
4piece, Crispy Chicken Tenders with our choice of French Fries or Onion Rings
- Chicken Tenders ONLY$8.00
- French Fries$3.75+
- Small Onion Rings$4.25
- Large Onion Rings$5.50
- Popcorn Chicken$7.99
- Pork BBQ Skewer(1)$5.00
- Chicken(2) BBQ Skewers w/ Rice$13.00
- Chicken BBQ Skewer(1)$5.00
- Pork(2) BBQ Skewers w/ Rice$13.00
Gigi's Dessert
Gigi's Bakery
Filipino Style Steamed Buns
- Baliwag Bag$6.00Out of stock
By The Bag
- Pandesal Bag$6.00Out of stock
By The Bag
- Pan De Ube Bag$9.00
6 Piece Per Bag
- Original Chicken Siopao$4.00+
- Original Pork Siopao$4.00+
- Ube Pork Siopao$5.25+Out of stock
- Ube Chicken Siopao$5.25+Out of stock
- Pork Rinds$5.00
- Chicken Pandesal$5.00
Filipino Style Marinated Pulled Chicken
- Adobo Pandesal$4.00
Filipino Style Pulled Pork
Gigi's Sodas
(301) 248-9780
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM