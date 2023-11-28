Auntie Em’s Coffee and Pie LLC
Specialty Lattes
- Manna Latte$5.00+
Espresso wiht Milk paired with Honey and Vanilla
- ICED Manna Latte$5.00+
- Beulah Land Latte$5.00+
Espresso with Frothed Milk paired with Blackberry and Brown Sugar Cinnamon
- John 3:16 Latte$5.00+
Espresso with Frothed Milk paired with Caramel and Hazelnut
- ICED John 3:16 Latte$5.00+
- ICED Beulah Land Latte$5.00+
Simple Classic Coffees
- Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- Caramel Latte$5.00+
- Hazelnut Latte$5.00+
- ICED Vanilla Latte$5.00+
Classic Vanilla Latte in an Iced form.
- ICED Caramel Latte$5.00+
Classic Caramel Latte in an iced form
- ICED Hazelnut Latte$5.00+
Classic Hazelnut Latte in an iced form
- Vanilla Cappuccino$5.00+
- House Coffee$2.50+
Our House Blend Coffee. Indian Monsoon, with hints of sweet and earthy tones.
- DECAF House Coffee$2.50+
- Mocha Latte$5.00+
Other Coffees
- Americano$3.75+
- Breve$5.50+
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
- Red Eye$4.00+
Need a wake up? This is your drink! Double Shot Espresso with Coffee.
- ICED Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
- ICED Americano$3.25+
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75+
Want something a little less strong than espresso? This is it. Frothed milk with House Coffee
- Dirty Spiced Chai Tea Latte$5.00+
Christmas Coffees
- Joy to the World Latte$5.00+
Raspberry White Mocha. A blend you can't beat!
- O Holy Night Latte$5.00+
Steamed milk with double shot espresso paired with Gingerbread and Caramel
- Silent Night Latte$5.00+
Steamed milk with double shot espresso paired with peppermint and chocolate
- O Come Emmanuel Latte$5.00+
Steamed milk with double shot espresso paired with Macadamia Nut
- Joy to the World Latte ICED$5.00+
- Silent Night Latte ICED$5.00+
- O Holy Night Latte ICED$5.00+
- O Come Emmanuel Latte ICED$5.00+